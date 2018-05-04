President Trump appoints Bill Belichick, Herschel Walker to his new sports council
The Patriots head coach is set to advise the Trump administration on fitness and nutrition
Bill Belichick has never hidden his affinity for Donald Trump, and now the New England Patriots coach has been appointed to Trump's revamped Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, Axios reported Friday.
Set to be appointed to the council along with former NFL running back and College Football Hall of Famer Herschel Walker, as well as Baseball Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera, Belichick will be charged with advising a group "focused on encouraging kids to take up sports," as Jonathan Swan reported.
This comes the same week that reports suggested Belichick and Trump have been spending "a long time" on the phone together, even apparently discussing the long-term future of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. But the two have been linked since long before this year, too, with Trump repeatedly calling Brady and Belichick "friends" and even receiving a Patriots Super Bowl ring as a gift.
Walker, interestingly enough, was also a "star recruit" of Trump in the 1980s, when, as Axios reported, "Trump tried -- and failed -- to crush the NFL through his purchase of USFL team the New Jersey Generals."
The Council has been operating since 1956, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which says the group "engages, educates, and empowers all Americans to adopt a healthy lifestyle that includes regular physical activity and good nutrition." Trump shifted the Council's focus with an executive order in February, Axios noted, to put more emphasis on sports participation.
