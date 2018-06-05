President Trump holds White House celebration without Eagles, man kneels during anthem

Although there was no ceremony involving the Philadelphia Eagles at the White House on Tuesday, the show did go on without them, just as President Trump said it would.

After rescinding the Eagles' White House invite on Monday, Trump promised to replace the team's celebration with a "different type of ceremony" and that's exactly what happened on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday.

Instead of celebrating the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Patriots, Trump decided to honor America by paying "tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it." The president also promised to "loudly and proudly" play the national anthem at his event, which ended up lasting for about 10 minutes.

During the short ceremony, a Marine band played the national anthem, which was followed by a short speech from Trump.

"I want to take this opportunity to explain why young Americans stand for the national anthem," Trump said. "Maybe it's about time that we understood. We stand to honor our military and to honor our country and to remember the fallen heroes who never made it back home. We stand to show our love to show our love to our fellow citizens and our magnificent constitution."

Despite Trump's insistence that everyone should stand for the national anthem at all times, there was at least one person at the White House on Tuesday who decided to kneel, as captured by a correspondent for Sweden's SVT:

En man knäböjde under nationalsången på Trumps firande. pic.twitter.com/heTDmuxiUe — Carina Bergfeldt (@carinabergfeldt) June 5, 2018

Apparently, the relationship between the Eagles and the White House started going south on Friday when the two sides began finalizing the details for Tuesday's trip. According to multiple reports, the Eagles were planning to send fewer than 15 players to the event, which didn't sit well with the White House. The White House released a statement on Tuesday that said it sensed a "lack of good faith" from the Eagles while planning the event, which led to the cancellation. Instead of visiting the White House, the Eagles held a previously scheduled OTA session.

