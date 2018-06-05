President Trump holds White House celebration without Eagles, man kneels during anthem
There was a celebration at the White House on Tuesday, it just didn't involve the Eagles
Although there was no ceremony involving the Philadelphia Eagles at the White House on Tuesday, the show did go on without them, just as President Trump said it would.
After rescinding the Eagles' White House invite on Monday, Trump promised to replace the team's celebration with a "different type of ceremony" and that's exactly what happened on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday.
Instead of celebrating the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Patriots, Trump decided to honor America by paying "tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it." The president also promised to "loudly and proudly" play the national anthem at his event, which ended up lasting for about 10 minutes.
During the short ceremony, a Marine band played the national anthem, which was followed by a short speech from Trump.
"I want to take this opportunity to explain why young Americans stand for the national anthem," Trump said. "Maybe it's about time that we understood. We stand to honor our military and to honor our country and to remember the fallen heroes who never made it back home. We stand to show our love to show our love to our fellow citizens and our magnificent constitution."
Despite Trump's insistence that everyone should stand for the national anthem at all times, there was at least one person at the White House on Tuesday who decided to kneel, as captured by a correspondent for Sweden's SVT:
Apparently, the relationship between the Eagles and the White House started going south on Friday when the two sides began finalizing the details for Tuesday's trip. According to multiple reports, the Eagles were planning to send fewer than 15 players to the event, which didn't sit well with the White House. The White House released a statement on Tuesday that said it sensed a "lack of good faith" from the Eagles while planning the event, which led to the cancellation. Instead of visiting the White House, the Eagles held a previously scheduled OTA session.
For more on the White House event, head on over to CBS News.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Delaware sports betting goes live
The governor bet on the Phillies, while one bettor put $1,000 on the Yankees to win the World...
-
Vick is coaching ... and back to playing
The former Falcons and Eagles star opens up on playing and coaching in new leagues
-
Agent's Take: Rodgers and opt-out clause
Though Rodgers is arguably the NFL's best QB, he's facing an uphill battle to get a groundbreaking...
-
Eagles respond after Trump cancels visit
The Eagles had a short response to their rescinded White House invite
-
Giants GM to begin treatment for cancer
Gettleman says 'The doctor's outlook for the treatment and the prognosis is positive, and so...
-
White House: Eagles abandoned fans
The White House promptly canceled the Eagles' Super Bowl ceremony when it became clear few...