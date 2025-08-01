Caleb Williams is entering a pivotal second season with the Chicago Bears as he tries to build upon an uneven rookie campaign. While most may assume there's a lot of pressure on the former No. 1 overall pick to show improvement, Williams says he doesn't feel any at all.

In an interview with "Waddle & Silvy" on ESPN Chicago, Williams was asked about the pressure on his shoulders this year. Apparently, those shoulders are pretty light these days.

"Pressure is not a thing for me," Williams said.

Elaborating on his answer, Williams said his job isn't to worry about the pressure that others place on him; instead, he's focused on putting in work at the Bears' facility and playing football on Sundays.

"I don't think of life that way in the situation that I'm in," Williams said. "There's gonna be ups and downs. My job isn't to care about what the outside noise is. My job is to take care of everything in here and to go out there and play."

As a rookie, Williams had some flashes of brilliance mixed in with some moments where his inexperience was clear. Despite some of those speed bumps, Williams finished the year with 3,541 yards passing, 20 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

Williams added that his rookie performance wasn't bad enough for him to be feeling a ton of heat as a second-year player.

"I know we didn't win as many games as we wanted to last year, but I didn't go 20 [touchdowns] and 20 in interceptions or anything like that last year," Williams said. "Take it for what you want. Pressure is a privilege, but in the situation I'm at, I don't think there's pressure."

After a 5-12 season, Williams has a second coach in as many years. Former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson takes over for Matt Eberflus, and he will try to get more out of Williams with a scheme that torched the league in Detroit.