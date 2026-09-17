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🤯 Five things to know Thursday

🏈 Do not miss this: 'Lane Being Lane'

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Lane Kiffin has a knack for being the villain -- intentionally or unintentionally. He'll play the role of super villain on Saturday night when he leads No. 7 LSU into Oxford for a showdown with No. 8 Ole Miss.

With Kiffin ditching the Rebels right before the College Football Playoff to accept his current gig with the Tigers, there will be a lot of bad blood in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to find a kind word about Kiffin in that environment.

That will certainly be the the case thanks to the latest nugget our own John Talty dropped about Kiffin's departure from Ole Miss in his just-released book "Lane Being Lane," which is available now. The scene chronicles how, in the immediate aftermath of the Rebels' top-15 win over Oklahoma, Kiffin already had his eyes on another job.

Talty: "Instead of basking in perhaps his most important win as Ole Miss's head coach, Kiffin turned to defensive coordinator Pete Golding on the field and asked him, 'Are you ready to go to Gainesville?'"

Few games epitomize college football as much as this one. A spurned fan base is getting ready to greet its former coach with whatever the polar opposite of southern hospitality is, and the Oxford Police Department is calling in reinforcements ahead of Kiffin's arrival.

So, will Ole Miss get its revenge on Kiffin, or will the LSU coach have the last laugh? Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer predicted the final score in their Week 3 picks.

🏆 Predicting NFL playoffs after Week 1

They say you shouldn't overreact to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Well, perhaps someone should have told that to our own John Breech, who has predicted the entire 2026 NFL playoff bracket after the robust sample size that is Week 1. Notably absent are the 0-1 Cowboys, and notable present are the Falcons and Broncos -- both also 0-1.

The really interesting part comes a couple rounds into the predicions. Breech has Josh Allen and the Bills reaching the AFC Championship again. Is this the year they finally break through for a Super Bowl appearance? Nope. The Ravens are simply too much.

Breech: "With Patrick Mahomes eliminated, we get an absolute showdown in this game with Lamar Jackson facing Allen with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Neither quarterback has ever made it to the Super Bowl, and according to our projection, the drought is finally going to end for Jackson. The Bills end up losing here because their defense can't stop Baltimore's offense."

Here's a quick look at how Breech sees the AFC playoff picture shaking out:

1. Ravens

2. Bills

3. Chiefs

4. Jaguars

5. Bengals

6. Texans

7. Broncos

For teams that are already behind the playoff eight-ball, avoiding an 0-2 start is absolutely critical. Here are five teams with must-win games as we look toward the weekend.

If you're going to make a deep postseason run, it certainly helps to have an elite quarterback. Do the Giants have one of those in Jaxson Dart? He made a massive leap in our NFL QB Power Rankings after a big showing in the opener.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Thursday

⚽ Norwich City at Manchester City, 2:30 p.m. on Paramount+

⚾ Phillies at Mets, 7:15 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Royals at Astros, 7:15 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Sparks at Wings, 8 p.m. on USA Network

🏈 Lions at Bills, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 Aces at Storm, 10 p.m. on USA Network