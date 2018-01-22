Previous Super Bowl winners: Eagles seek first title vs. five-time champion Patriots
Here is a look at the previous 51 Super Bowl results
Last year, the Patriots beat a team looking for its first Super Bowl title to earn their fifth championship in the Super Bowl era. This year, they'll be looking to do the same for a sixth title.
The Eagles qualified for the Super Bowl for the third time by throttling the Vikings in the NFC Championship game, and now they take a ferocious defense and a backup quarterback playing at a high level into Minnesota, where they'll hope to win their first NFL championship since 1960.
Here are the results of the previous 51 Super Bowls:
|Super Bowl results and MVP winners
|Super Bowl
|Date
|Score
|MVP
|LI
|Feb. 5, 2017
|New England 34, Atlanta 28 (OT)
|Tom Brady
|50
|Feb. 7, 2016
|Denver 24, Carolina 10
|Von Miller
|XLIX
|Feb. 1, 2015
|New England 28, Seattle 24
|Tom Brady
|XLVIII
|Feb. 2, 2014
|Seattle 43, Denver 8
|Malcolm Smith
|XLVII
|Feb. 3, 2013
|Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31
|Joe Flacco
|XLVI
|Feb. 5, 2012
|NY Giants 21, New England 17
|Eli Manning
|XLV
|Feb. 6, 2011
|Green Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25
|Aaron Rodgers
|XLIV
|Feb. 7, 2010
|New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17
|Drew Brees
|XLIII
|Feb. 1, 2009
|Pittsburgh 27, Arizona 23
|Santonio Holmes
|XLII
|Feb. 3, 2008
|NY Giants 17, New England 14
|Eli Manning
|XLI
|Feb. 4, 2007
|Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17
|Peyton Manning
|XL
|Feb. 5, 2006
|Pittsburgh 21, Seattle 10
|Hines Ward
|XXXIX
|Feb. 6, 2005
|New England 24, Philadelphia 21
|Deion Branch
|XXXVIII
|Feb. 1, 2004
|New England 32, Carolina 29
|Tom Brady
|XXXVII
|Jan. 26, 2003
|Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21
|Dexter Jackson
|XXXVI
|Feb. 3, 2002
|New England 20, St. Louis 17
|Tom Brady
|XXXV
|Jan. 28, 2001
|Baltimore 34, NY Giants 7
|Ray Lewis
|XXXIV
|Jan. 30, 2000
|St. Louis 23, Tennessee 16
|Kurt Warner
|XXXIII
|Jan. 31, 1999
|Denver 34, Atlanta 19
|John Elway
|XXXII
|Jan. 25, 1998
|Denver 31, Green Bay 24
|Terrell Davis
|XXXI
|Jan. 26, 1997
|Green Bay 35, New England 21
|Desmond Howard
|XXX
|Jan. 28, 1996
|Dallas 27, Pittsburgh 17
|Larry Brown
|XXIX
|Jan. 29, 1995
|San Francisco 49, San Diego 26
|Steve Young
|XXVIII
|Jan. 30, 1994
|Dallas 30, Buffalo 13
|Emmitt Smith
|XXVII
|Jan. 31, 1993
|Dallas 52, Buffalo 17
|Troy Aikman
|XXVI
|Jan. 26, 1992
|Washington 37, Buffalo 24
|Mark Rypien
|XXV
|Jan. 27, 1991
|New York Giants 20, Buffalo 19
|Ottis Anderson
|XXIV
|Jan. 28, 1990
|San Francisco 55, Denver 10
|Joe Montana
|XXIII
|Jan. 22, 1989
|San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16
|Jerry Rice
|XXII
|Jan. 31, 1988
|Washington 42, Denver 10
|Doug Williams
|XXI
|Jan. 25, 1987
|New York Giants 39, Denver 20
|Phil Simms
|XX
|Jan. 26, 1986
|Chicago 46, New England 10
|Richard Dent
|XIX
|Jan. 20, 1985
|San Francisco 38, Miami 16
|Joe Montana
|XVIII
|Jan. 22, 1984
|Los Angeles 38, Washington 9
|Marcus Allen
|XVII
|Jan. 30, 1983
|Washington 27, Miami 17
|John Riggins
|XVI
|Jan. 24, 1982
|San Francisco 26, Cincinnati 21
|Joe Montana
|XV
|Jan. 25, 1981
|Oakland 27, Philadelphia 10
|Jim Plunkett
|XIV
|Jan. 20, 1980
|Pittsburgh 31, Los Angeles 19
|Terry Bradshaw
|XIII
|Jan. 21, 1979
|Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31
|Terry Bradshaw
|XII
|Jan. 15, 1978
|Dallas 27, Denver 10
|H. Martin, R. White
|XI
|Jan. 9, 1977
|Oakland 32, Minnesota 14
|Fred Biletnikoff
|X
|Jan. 18, 1976
|Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17
|Lynn Swann
|IX
|Jan. 12, 1975
|Pittsburgh 16, Minnesota 6
|Franco Harris
|VIII
|Jan. 13, 1974
|Miami 24, Minnesota 7
|Larry Csonka
|VII
|Jan. 14, 1973
|Miami 14, Washington 7
|Jake Scott
|VI
|Jan. 16, 1972
|Dallas 24, Miami 3
|Roger Staubach
|V
|Jan. 17, 1971
|Baltimore 16, Dallas 13
|Chuck Howley
|IV
|Jan. 11, 1970
|Kansas City 23, Minnesota 7
|Len Dawson
|III
|Jan. 12, 1969
|NY Jets 16, Baltimore 7
|Joe Namath
|II
|Jan. 14, 1968
|Green Bay 33, Oakland 14
|Bart Starr
|I
|Jan. 15, 1967
|Green Bay 35, Kansas City 10
|Bart Starr
