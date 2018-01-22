Previous Super Bowl winners: Eagles seek first title vs. five-time champion Patriots

Last year, the Patriots beat a team looking for its first Super Bowl title to earn their fifth championship in the Super Bowl era. This year, they'll be looking to do the same for a sixth title.

The Eagles qualified for the Super Bowl for the third time by throttling the Vikings in the NFC Championship game, and now they take a ferocious defense and a backup quarterback playing at a high level into Minnesota, where they'll hope to win their first NFL championship since 1960.

Everything you need to know to watch the Super Bowl on Feb. 4 can be found here.

Here are the results of the previous 51 Super Bowls: