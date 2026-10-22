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👀 Five things to know Thursday

🏈 Do not miss this: Week 7 NFL picks

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The Bears and Patriots will kick off Week 7 in the NFL tonight, and that is a huge game for both sides. The winner will take another big step toward the playoffs, and the loser will tumble to one game above .500.

As he does every week, our own Pete Prisco has given an exact score prediction for every game on the slate, and he sees a very tight battle in Chicago tonight with Drake Maye getting the best of Caleb Williams by the slimmest of margins: Patriots 28, Bears 27.

Prisco: "This is a big game for both teams, a tough one for the road team on a short week. Both teams can score, which should make this a fun one to watch. I think the Patriots have the better defense and that will be the difference. They overcome the road to win a much-needed game."

Tyler Sullivan has also submitted his Week 7 picks, and he sees some favorites getting the job done.

Rams 30, Raiders 27

30, 27 Browns 24, Titans 17

24, 17 Steelers 30, Saints 23

I feel comfortable pointing out that neither of our experts picks the Colts to beat the Vikings, which shouldn't be any kind of surprise. Indianapolis seems to be on the verge of a fire sale with Jonathan Taylor's name in trade rumors and Quenton Nelson on an expiring deal.

As we enter Week 7, be sure to check out our updated NFL playoff projections because those races are starting to take shape in both conferences.

📉 Alabama falling in CFP tiers

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After two losses in which the offense totaled 27 points, the sky is falling in Tuscaloosa.

Not really, but Alabama has really hurt its College Football Playoff chances with consecutive losses to Georgia and Tennessee. In his latest College Football Playoff tiers, our own Brad Crawford dropped the Crimson Tide all the way down to Tier C.

November's showdown with LSU is shaping up to be even bigger than originally thought.

Crawford: "Outside of Texas, no team's stock has tanked faster than Alabama's over the last two games. Alabama hasn't scored a second-half point since Oct. 3 when the Crimson Tide humiliated Mississippi State, 56-23. Since then, the offense has been kept in check by Georgia and Tennessee, leading to jeers for Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb. The upcoming showdown at LSU next month could determine the SEC's final at-large CFP entry."

With Week 8 already underway, we're halfway through the season, and our distinguished college football experts have been given a chance to right their preseason wrongs. In our second-chance predictions, Miami, Georgia, Ohio State and Notre Dame all received national championship picks.

Texas and Oregon were notably absent.

For more midseason content, check out our Big Ten grades and our evaluation of the five remaining unbeaten teams.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Thursday

⚽ Stade Rennais at Juventus, 12:45 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

⚽ AC Milan at AFC Bournemouth, 3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 Cavaliers at 76ers, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 JMU at Appalachian State, 7 p.m. ESPNU

🏈 Liberty at Kennesaw State, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏈 East Carolina at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🏈 Patriots at Bears, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 Nuggets at Thunder, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN