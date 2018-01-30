Prisco's 2018 Super Bowl pick: Tom Brady leads Patriots to close win over Eagles

MINNEAPOLIS -- How do you pick against Tom Brady in the Super Bowl?

Easy. You don't.

As Brady's New England Patriots ready to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII this Sunday in Minneapolis, all eyes will be on Brady as he attempts to win his sixth Super Bowl ring and, if so, a likely fifth Super Bowl MVP.

When evaluating this game, the thing that stands out for me was how much more top-tier talent the Eagles have than the Patriots They are clearly better on both lines, which is where most games are won and lost.

It would be easy to think the Eagles will control the ball on offense and have the pass rushers to get after Brady. I think their wide-9 scheme, an aggressive approach under coordinator Jim Schwartz, could pose problems for most quarterbacks.

Tom Brady isn't most.

His ability to get the ball out quickly, creating matchup problems for the Eagles linebackers with his backs, will be key in this one.

"They are matchup nightmares out of the backfield," Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle said. "How tough it is to cover a back out of the backfield on a two-way go when he has a 5-yard head start? It's almost impossible. They know how to use them. The other teams don't have a clue how to use them."

Those backs will be big here. Whether it's Dion Lewis on James White or even Rex Burkhead, a hybrid runner-receiver, those backs will help neutralize the Eagles pass rush. They are quick and elusive and know how to get open.

On the other side of the ball, Eagles quarterback Nick Foles has done a nice job the past two weeks playing in place of the injured Carson Wentz. But I think it's been more scheme than Foles.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson has made it easy on Foles. His ability to get the ball out quickly on those run-pass option plays has helped his confidence. Against the Vikings in the NFC Championship Game, the scheme shocked the Vikings because Foles took some shots.

Nothing surprises Bill Belichick.

The Patriots had problems with the Jacksonville offense early in the AFC title game, and I think they will have some issues here as well early, but then adjust. Even so, the talent level on the Eagles line will help Foles. Pederson has done a great job calling plays and I think he will in this one, too.

But in the end, like all Belichick-Brady Super Bowls, this will be close. And when it's close, it's Brady time.

I think the Eagles will actually lead in the fourth quarter, but Brady will either win it late with a drive to a field goal in the final minutes, or he will help the Patriots take the lead and then have his defense hold on against Foles.

I love to pull out my imaginary quarterback scales when evaluating a game. In this one, despite how Foles has played, they lean heavily to Brady.

Foles shouldn't feel that bad. It would for most every other quarterback as well.

Tom Brady is the GOAT. That will play out once again on the biggest stage as he earns his sixth Super Bowl ring.

Prediction: Patriots 24, Eagles 21