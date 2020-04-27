Prisco's 2020 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams: Vikings among four to earn an 'A,' Packers get lowest mark

We know you love draft grades – even if you won't admit it.

There are those who complain about them, even members of the media, but we do them anyway. These immediate draft grades are tough to do, which is why I always go back and re-grade the draft – and myself – three years later.

But since we live in an immediacy world, I graded all 32 NFL Drafts. There were a lot of good ones this year, some perplexing drafts, and several that were just OK.

So take a look around and just remember, these are my grades for the now, even if it's tough to do so soon.

Arizona Cardinals: A

Best Pick: Third-round tackle Josh Jones will be a steal for the Cardinals. He will begin on the right side, but will eventually be a good left tackle someday.

Worst Pick: It's hard to find one, but I didn't love the pick of Isaiah Simmons in the first round. He's a good player, but where does he play? How they figure that out will ultimately decide if it's a good pick.

The Skinny: The Cardinals had a great draft, especially if you count them trading a second-round pick to get DeAndre Hopkins and a fifth-round pick to get running back Kenyan Drake. They added bulk on both lines, which they needed to do as well.

Best Pick: Third-round center Matt Hennessy should be the one to take over for Alex Mack when he's done. For now, he can compete at left guard.

Worst Pick: I know they needed a corner, but did they force the pick on A.J. Terrell a bit? I might have taken a different corner there, but it definitely fills a need.

The Skinny: Terrell and second-round pick Marlon Davidson, a defensive end from Auburn, will both help the defense and fourth-round safety Jaylin Hawkins could be a steal. They definitely filled some major needs in this draft.

Baltimore Ravens: A

Best Pick: Third-round receiver Devin Duvernay can fly. Adding him to the explosive offense as a slot receiver will help open up the passing game.

Worst Pick: I didn't like the pick of running back J.K. Dobbins in the second round. They have a few good runners and Lamar Jackson is a big part of that run game.

The Skinny: The Ravens, as usual, did a heck of a job. They had six picks in the first three rounds, maneuvering with trades to do so, and they added a lot of good players. I loved the pick of first-round linebacker Patrick Queen. Eric DeCosta has taken over where Ozzie Newsome left off – by understanding what it takes to stock a roster. Keep an eye on sixth-round receiver James Proche. He could be a steal.

Buffalo Bills: B

Best Pick: Second-round defensive end A.J. Epenesa isn't one to test well. But he is a good player who will play end and can slide inside on passing downs. He's a solid pick in terms of adding depth to a pass rush.

Worst Pick: Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is a project who will be nothing more than a backup at best. Yes, it was just a fifth-round pick, but is he better than Matt Barkley, the current backup?

The Skinny: They traded their first pick to land receiver Stefon Diggs from the Vikings, but they did a nice job with the picks they had. Zack Moss in the third will be a nice complement to running back Devin Singletary. This team has a really nice talent base now.

Carolina Panthers: A

Best Pick: It was first-round pick Derrick Brown. He will be a force in the middle of their defense and might end up being the best defensive player in this draft.

Worst Pick: It's hard to find one, but I will be nitpicky and go with fourth-round corner Troy Pride. He has the ability, but just needs to fine-tune some things.

The Skinny: They killed it in the first three rounds of the draft. Getting Brown, second-round pass rusher Yetur Gross-Matos and third-round safety Jeremy Chinn is coup for the Panthers. That defense now has some top-flight talent, which it needed.

Chicago Bears: C

Best Pick: I love third-round corner Jaylon Johnson. He had a shoulder injury, but he will be ready for the season. He is a long corner who will push for a starting job as a rookie.

Worst Pick: Second-round pick Cole Kmet is a good player, but they have 100 tight ends on the roster and they've addressed it some by signing Jimmy Graham. There were other needs, although I do like Kmet as a player.

The Skinny: They didn't have a first-round pick as part of the Khalil Mack deal, but still landed a few nice players. Kmet is a good player, but was it a need? Johnson will be a star, and keep an eye on fifth-round pass rusher Trevis Gipson.

Best Pick: That one is easy: First-overall pick Joe Burrow will be a star. The Bengals will go to a Super Bowl with him as their starter.

Worst Pick: I know they needed a receiver, but I think there were better options on the board when they took Tee Higgins in the second round. He's a good player, but his speed worries me a bit.

The Skinny: This is a team whose draft will be decided by Burrow, and I think he's going to be really good. Getting linebacker Logan Wilson in the third round is also a move that will pay off. The Bengals are coming.

Best Pick: Fifth-round center Nick Harris is undersized, but he will fit into their scheme perfectly. They need a center who can move and he can wait with J.C. Tretter in as the starter.

Worst Pick: Which Grant Delpit are they getting? He was outstanding in 2018, but didn't play as well in 2019? He didn't tackle that well for LSU. He could be a boom-or-bust guy in the second round.

The Skinny: They have a lot of questions in this draft, but if they work out it will be a good one. Can first-round pick Jedrick Wills move from right tackle to the left side? Will Delpit revert to his old ways of playing? There are several others. If the answers are yes, this will be a good draft

Best Pick: Third-round defensive tackle Neville Gallimore reminds me of Falcons interior player Grady Jarrett. He isn't big, but he can push the pocket and he plays with quickness.

Worst Pick: I really liked all their picks, but I will be a bit nitpicky and say first-round pick CeeDee Lamb. He will be a good player, but he is a lot like Amari Cooper, who they just paid. Like I said, nitpicky.

The Skinny: The Cowboys ended up looking good by passing on a corner in the first round and then having Trevon Diggs fall to them in the second. Lamb is a good player, but, like the guys they have, he isn't a burner. Fourth-round corner Reggie Robinson could be a steal.

Best Pick: Third-round defensive tackle McTelvin Agim is a player I really enjoyed studying in the lead up to the draft. He played on a bad defense at Arkansas, but he was impressive.

Worst Pick: I will go with second-round receiver K.J. Hamler. Why? Because they had a lot of other needs and took receiver Jerry Jeudy in the first round. Hamler can fly, so it's hard to doubt him. It's just they had some other needs at the time.

The Skinny: John Elway has taken a lot of criticism for his drafts, and rightfully so, but I think this was a good one. Getting Jeudy and Hamler will help Drew Lock and they added some other players who will contribute -- and maybe start. I love Agim and third-round center Lloyd Cushenberry.

Best Pick: Third-round guard Jonah Jackson is a physical mauler who will help in the run game. He is a battler who will push for time right away.

Worst Pick: I didn't like the pick of running back D'Andre Swift in the second round. With other needs, taking a back that high was a luxury. Good player, but not the right pick.

The Skinny: I know they needed a corner, but I would have taken Derrick Brown over Jeff Okudah in the first round. Taking a running back second was a luxury as well. I just didn't love this draft.

Green Bay Packers: D

Best Pick: Sixth-round guard Jon Runyan played tackle in college but will move inside to guard. He is a tough guy who should make a nice transition.

Worst Pick: It was their first one, trading up to take quarterback Jordan Love. Why do that when Aaron Rodgers can still play at a high level and they have other needs?

The Skinny: After an outstanding offseason in 2019, the Packers flubbed this draft. Taking Love for a team on the cusp of the Super Bowl is absurd, and then taking a back in the second in A.J. Dillon was just as bad. Did they get one starter for 2020 in this draft? I don't think so, which isn't a good thing for Rodgers and gang.

Houston Texans: C

Best Pick: Second-round defensive tackle Ross Blacklock fills a major need. I think he will be a better pass rusher on the next level than he was in college.

Worst Pick: Was it the move to trade away the first in this draft to get Laremy Tunsil? That's to be determined. It also cost them a lot of money. We shall see.

The Skinny: They didn't have a lot of picks but I liked the pick of Blacklock. He will take over for D.J. Reader. Third-round pass rusher Jonathan Greenard should help that front as well.

Best Pick: Fourth-round quarterback Jacob Eason came in the right spot. He has the big arm and he can learn to be a pro from Philip Rivers. It was worth the shot.

Worst Pick: I didn't like the idea of trading up in the second round to take running back Jonathan Taylor. He's a good player, but they have Marlon Mack and other needs.

The Skinny: They traded their first-round pick – 13th overall – to the 49ers for DeForest Buckner, so they didn't pick until No. 34 when they took receiver Michael Pittman. They did need a receiver, but taking Taylor was a luxury pick with Marlon Mack on the roster. This draft was just OK for me.

Best Pick: Taking corner A.J. Henderson first overall was the right move. He is an outstanding cover player who does need to improve his tackling. They had a major need.

Worst Pick: Fourth-round tackle Ben Bartch is a project. He isn't big naturally and comes from a small school. It will take time for him to play.

The Skinny: They filled a lot of needs with their first four picks, adding three defensive players in that group. In Henderson and first-round pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, they get two good defenders in that round. Second-round receiver Laviska Shenault will need to contribute right away. Keep an eye on quarterback Jake Luton.

Kansas City Chiefs: B

Best Pick: Second-round linebacker Willie Gay Jr. can be a major steal. He has first-round talent, but had some off-field issues at Mississippi State. The Chiefs did have a need there.

Worst Pick: First-round running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a good player, but I think they could have gotten by with Damien Williams and waited to take a back.

The Skinny: They took Edwards-Helaire in the first round, which is always high for a back, but he will fit their offense. Gay could be a steal and keep an eye on fourth-round safety L'Jarius Sneed from Louisiana Tech, who can also play corner. I was surprised they didn't take a true corner earlier.

Las Vegas Raiders: B

Best Pick: It was their first one, receiver Henry Ruggs. I think he will be a lot like Tyreek Hill, which is downright scary for the AFC West.

Worst Pick: I didn't love the pick of slot receiver Lynn Bowden in the third round. He is a bit of a project, although he has talent, and they did take Ruggs in the first.

The Skinny: Mike Mayock had an outstanding first draft in 2019, so it's hard to doubt him. But after Ruggs, this draft has some questions. Why did they take two more receivers in the first three rounds? I did like corner Damon Arnette, their second first-round pick, better than most.

Best Pick: Fourth-round running back Joshua Kelley from UCLA will look like a major steal in a few years. He is a tough inside runner who would be a nice complement to Austin Ekeler.

Worst Pick: I like linebacker Kenneth Murray, who they traded back up into the first round to get, but I am not sure I would have made that move. They could have landed a linebacker later.

The Skinny: This draft will be defined by what first-round quarterback Justin Herbert becomes. They took him sixth overall and he has to become a star to warrant that. He has the skills, but he's inconsistent. Murray is a nice player, but there were other options at linebacker down the road. The rest of the draft doesn't matter because this is all about Herbert.

Los Angeles Rams: B

Best Pick: I love the pick of second-round receiver Van Jefferson. Some will say it was too high, but he is one of the best route runners in this draft. Jared Goff will love him.

Worst Pick: Did they really need a back in the second round? I like Cam Akers a ton, but it wasn't really a major need.

The Skinny: They didn't have a first-round pick after trading it away to the Jaguars in the Jalen Ramsey trade. But they did a nice job with what they did have. I think they got great value in the third round, taking defensive end Terrell Lewis and safety Terrell Burgess.

Best Pick: I loved first-round corner Noah Igbinoghene, who I think can be a star with a little time. He is a fast and competitive. Nice pick.

Worst Pick: I didn't love the choice to take Austin Jackson in the first round. I think there were better tackle options. He's a project – one with a lot of talent, but it may take some time.

The Skinny: The Dolphins had a ton of draft capital and did a nice job with it. They took Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with their first pick. He could end up being a star, but the medicals are concerning. The rest of the draft was filled with a lot of quality picks. Second-round guard/tackle Robert Hunt will be a steal and fifth-round defensive lineman Jason Strowbridge will be a good player. The Dolphins will have a monster draft if Tua is what they think he will be.

Minnesota Vikings: A

Best Pick: Second-round offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland was a player I thought the Vikings would take in the first round. To get him in the second round is big-time value. He will be a long-time starter.

Worst Pick: Corner Jeff Gladney has the tools to be a good starter, but he's had some character concerns, according to some teams, that have to be overcome.

The Skinny: The Vikings had 15 picks in this draft and did a nice job of using most of them. Rick Spielman knows how to use the draft to get what he needs. First-round receiver Justin Jefferson fills an immediate need and Gladney could be a star if he stays focused. Keep an eye on fourth-round linebacker Troy Dye, who can fly.

Best Pick: Third-round tight end Devin Asiasi might have seemed like a reach until you pop on some tape. He can run and personnel people really liked him.

Worst Pick: Second-round edge Josh Uche went a little high for my liking, but he does seem to fit the type of player Bill Belichick wants on his defense.

The Skinny: They traded down out of the first round to land second and third-round picks to give them 10 over three days. They seemed to be loading up on defenders and took two tight ends – or a tight end an H-back – with those 10 picks. The Pats appear to be in rebuilding mode in a big way.

Best Pick: Second-round linebacker Zack Baun will be a good player -- a nice versatile one for the defense. He can play outside and inside and is tough. They traded up to get him, so he better be good.

Worst Pick: I love the center/guard Cesar Ruiz as a player. But was he really needed by this team right now? I know Larry Warford is in the final year of his deal at right guard, but I think Ruiz would be better suited to playing center.

The Skinny: They had just three picks, and I like the players they took, but Ruiz in the first was a little off. Baun and third-round tight end Adam Trautman should be early contributors.

New York Giants: B

Best Pick: It was their first one. Taking tackle Andrew Thomas fourth overall was the right move. He was the best tackle in this class.

Worst Pick: It's not using a pick on some edge help early in the draft. That makes no sense for a team that is in need of it.

The Skinny: They had to improve the offensive line, and they did. Landing Thomas and third-round tackle Matt Peart will give them a pair of bookends down the road. Second-round safety Xavier McKinney is a playmaker who will help the defense.

Best Pick: Third-round safety Ashtyn Davis is one of my favorite players in this draft. With Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye, it's a pick for the future, although defensive coordinator Gregg Williams could get creative with him.

Worst Pick: Third-round pass rusher Jabari Zuniga has some ability, but that might have been a tad high for my liking.

The Skinny: They filled a major need taking tackle Mekhi Becton in the first round and then added receiver Denzel Mims in the second to fill another. Davis is a good player and good be a message that Adams might be on the move. It was a solid first draft for Joe Douglas.

Best Pick: Third-round linebacker Davion Taylor is a freakish athlete who was a track star. That tells you about his speed. He will fit perfectly with the way the game is played now.

Worst Pick: I really don't understand the pick of quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round. They had other needs and he is basically a backup to Carson Wentz. Why?

The Skinny: First-round receiver Jalen Reagor will be a big-time player in their offense. I also liked the trade to land Marquise Goodwin from the 49ers to add another speed dimension. The pick of Hurts is puzzling. It's a pick based on the starter getting hurt, which is a terrible mindset. Keep an eye on fourth-round safety K'Von Wallace as a potential steal.

Best Pick: Fourth-round guard Kevin Dotson will become a good player. He is a tough, physical guard who can maul people at the point of attack.

Worst Pick: I didn't love the pick of Chase Claypool in the second round. It's hard to argue with their receiver picks based on recent history, but this isn't one I love.

The Skinny: They traded away their first-round pick to land safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, which was a good move. I didn't love the Claypool pick, but I did like Dotson and third-round linebacker Alex Highsmith.

San Francisco 49ers: B

Best Pick: First-round receiver Brandon Aiyuk will be a playmaker in their offense. He's got explosive run-after-the-catch ability. Plus, he's a Sun Devil.

Worst Pick: It's not a pick, but a decision. Why didn't they take a corner? They have issues at that spot and should have addressed it at some point.

The Skinny: They did add two good players in defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and Aiyuk in the first round. Some scouts love Kinlaw, while others thought he played too high. The trade to land left tackle Trent Williams from the Redskins to fill the spot of retiring Joe Staley was a nice move.

Best Pick: Fourth-round tight end Colby Parkinson will be a nice red-zone target in their offense. He is 6-7 and can really go up and get the ball.

Worst Pick: Darrell Taylor has the length and speed teams like, but he disappeared at times in his career. He's more of a project and they need edge-rush help now.

The Skinny: Even though he isn't an immediate need, first-round linebacker Jordyn Brooks has future-star potential. He fits their defense perfectly. Taylor was probably taken a little high, but third-round guard Damien Lewis could be an early starter in his career. I didn't love this draft, but it's hard to doubt John Schneider.

Best Pick: Second-round safety Antoine Winfield Jr. adds a nice piece to a back end that is young and needed help. He has the range teams love.

Worst Pick: Third-round running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn is a good runner, but I think there were better options on the board when he was taken.

The Skinny: They traded up one spot to land first-round tackle Tristan Wirfs, which they had to do. He will be an immediate starter on the right side. Getting Winfield was a nice pickup as well.

Tennessee Titans: C

Best Pick: They got great value on second-round corner Kristian Fulton. I thought he had a chance to be their pick in the first round. Nice pick.

Worst Pick: Fifth-round defensive tackle Larrell Murchison was is just OK in my book. But it was only a fifth, so it's worth taking the chance.

The Skinny: I liked the first two picks, getting tackle Isaiah Wilson and Fulton in the first two rounds. Taking a back in the third is a luxury, but they do like to run the ball and Darrynton Evans is a good player. What's the future for Derrick Henry?

Washington Redskins: B

Best Pick: It has to be their first pick, defensive end Chase Young. He is a big-time pass rusher who will become a Pro Bowl edge player early in his career – maybe even as a rookie.

Worst Pick: They didn't have a second-round pick because they traded back into the first round to get pass rusher Montez Sweat last year. They better hope he becomes a good one.

The Skinny: After Young, they did a nice job landing running back Antonio Gibson from Memphis and tackle Saahdiq Charles with their next two picks. Both guys were on my Better-Than team. Fourth-round receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden has a chance to be a solid player.