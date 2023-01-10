Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six Newsletter!

With the regular season officially behind us, that means there are now only two things to talk about today: the playoffs. OK, so there's only one thing, but it's a big one.

Actually we'll be covering several things in today's newsletter. Not only will we have some playoff picks, but Pete Prisco will unveil his final regular season power rankings and we'll also be ranking the attractiveness of each open coaching job.

1. Today's show: Ranking the open coaching jobs

For the past 18 weeks, the Tuesday morning podcast was pretty simple: It was Ryan Wilson, Will Brinson and I rehashing the Monday night game. However, with no Monday game this week, that means we had to come up with something else to talk about, and that's exactly what we did.

Since our favorite thing to do during the offseason is to rank things, we decided to rank the coaching vacancies. This is our collective rankings based on our combined votes. If you want to know our individual rankings, you'll have to listen to the podcast.

1. Broncos. On paper, the Broncos are probably the most talented team on this list, and it feels like all they need to compete in the AFC West is someone who can figure out how to fix Russell Wilson. This job is enticing, because if you make Wilson better, there's a good chance this team could become a playoff contender during your first year on the job.

If you want to listen to today's show, be sure to click here. You can also watch today's episode on YouTube by clicking here. If you don't feel like listening to a podcast today, our Jordan Dajani did his own ranking of the coaching jobs, and you can check out his list by clicking here.

In other coaching news, Cody Benjamin also graded every first-year head coach, and you can see how those grades turned out by clicking here. (Spoiler alert: the highest grades went to Doug Pederson and Brian Daboll.)

2. Prisco's final regular season power rankings

Welcome to Prisco's final regular season power rankings! If you read the rankings week, you're going to notice that not very much has changed since then, as 30 of the NFL's 32 teams are in the exact same spot that they were in last week. PETE DIDN'T EVEN TRY.

With that in mind, let's check out Prisco's top five, which are the same as his top-five from last week:

Dropped out: No one

Since this is the final ranking of the regular season, we're going to do something new this week: We're going to check out the biggest hits and misses from Prisco since the start of the season:

First, let's focus on Prisco's worst overall misses this year, and one of the biggest was the Packers. Prisco had them at No. 2 overall going into the season, but for his final ranking of the regular season, he has them down to 16th.

In Prisco's defense, most people thought the Packers were going to be good this year, so let's focus on another team: the Saints. Prisco was ridiculously high on the Saints going into the season, as he had them ranked SIXTH overall in his first power rankings. This week, they're all the way down to 22nd. That was a whiff.

One team Prisco nailed was the Bills. He had them ranked first overall in Week 1, and that's where they ended up in his final regular-season rankings.

One other team Prisco nailed was Chicago. The Bears were ranked 30th overall in his preseason ranking, and after clinching the No. 1 overall pick in Week 18, Prisco dropped them down to the bottom, which means the Bears will take home the title of the worst team in the NFL this year. The Texans held the bottom spot for most of the season, but the Bears were able to come in and steal it in the final week. Congratulations, Bears! By the way, the Bears were one of two teams that moved this week. They dropped down to 32nd (from 31st) while the Texans moved up to 31st after going into the week at 32nd.



If you want to know where your favorite team ended up in Prisco's Power Rankings, be sure to click here. If you want to argue with Prisco over his rankings, you can do that on Twitter by clicking here. I argue with him all the time about everything.

3. Breech's picks for Super Wild Card Weekend

Tom Brady USATSI

It's Tuesday, and that can only mean one thing: it's time for my weekly picks.

The wild-card round is the definitely the round of the playoffs I have a love/hate relationship with. I love watching it, but I hate picking the games. Just to give you an idea of how crazy things can get during the first weekend of the playoffs, consider this: Underdogs have gone 16-8 against the spread since 2017, which clearly means I should take every underdog to cover this week, but also, maybe I shouldn't, because they went 1-5 last season.

You can also throw home-field advantage out the window: Road teams are 11-9 straight-up in the wild-card round since the start of the 2018 season, which means I should obviously pick a few road teams to win this week, but also, maybe I shouldn't, because road teams went 1-5 last year.

You see what I mean? How am I supposed to make picks when none of this information helps me.

With that in mind, here are three of my picks for Super Wild Card Weekend.

(4) Jaguars 34-31 over Chargers (5): The Jaguars defense can't stop the pass and the Chargers defense can't stop the run, so I feel like this is going to turn into a shootout. I'm kind of split here, but the Chargers went 1-3 in outdoor games this year, so I'm taking Jacksonville. LINE: Jaguars (+1)

The Jaguars defense can't stop the pass and the Chargers defense can't stop the run, so I feel like this is going to turn into a shootout. I'm kind of split here, but the Chargers went 1-3 in outdoor games this year, so I'm taking Jacksonville. Jaguars (+1) (6) Giants 27-24 over (3) Vikings: I don't trust Kirk Cousins in this game and I don't trust Daniel Jones, but I do trust Saquon Barkley. I think the Giants running back is going to have a huge day, leading the Giants to a win in a game that's going to go down to the wire. LINE: Giants (+3)

I don't trust Kirk Cousins in this game and I don't trust Daniel Jones, but I do trust Saquon Barkley. I think the Giants running back is going to have a huge day, leading the Giants to a win in a game that's going to go down to the wire. Giants (+3) (4) Buccaneers 20-17 over (5) Cowboys: If Tom Brady could have hand-picked his opponent for the wild-card round, I'm guessing he would have picked the Cowboys and that's mainly because if there's one team the Bucs will be extremely confident in beating, it's Dallas. For one, the Buccaneers already beat the Cowboys this season, and two, Brady has NEVER LOST TO THE COWBOYS IN HIS CAREER (7-0). LINE: Buccaneers (+3)

To check out the rest of my picks for the wild-card round, be sure to click here.

4. NFL schedule news: Home-and-away opponents for 2023

With the 2022 regular season officially in the books, now seems like a good time to start talking about the 2023 season. And thanks to the NFL scheduling formula, we can actually do that because we now know who the 17 opponents will be for all 32 teams.

Here are 10 of the biggest games that will be on the 2023 schedule:

Cowboys at Bills

Bengals at 49ers

Bills at Chiefs

Bengals at Chiefs

Cowboys at 49ers

Bills at Bengals

Dolphins at Chargers

Patriots at Giants

Seahawks at Ravens

Packers at Steelers

Of course, there's a chance the NFL landscape could undergo a total change over the next few months. With so many quarterbacks out there who could end up changing teams this offseason -- from Tom Brady to Derek Carr to Aaron Rodgers to Jimmy Garoppolo --- games that don't look so sexy now could become much more attractive by the time the schedule comes out in May.

If you want to see the home-and away opponents for all 32 teams, then be sure to click here. The dates and times of each game will be released at some point during the spring.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Damar Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital

It's been a busy 24 hours in the NFL -- especially when it comes to coaching interviews -- and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.

Damar Hamlin released from hospital . The best news from Monday came from Cincinnati, where Damar Hamlin was released from the hospital. The Bills safety caught a flight back to Buffalo on Monday, where he will continue his recovery. One week ago, it wasn't even clear if Hamlin was going to live, so the fact that he's already been released from the hospital is nothing short of amazing. You can read more about his release here .



The best news from Monday came from Cincinnati, where Damar Hamlin was released from the hospital. The Bills safety caught a flight back to Buffalo on Monday, where he will continue his recovery. One week ago, it wasn't even clear if Hamlin was going to live, so the fact that he's already been released from the hospital is nothing short of amazing. You Dolphins dealing with multiple injury issues . The Dolphins are dealing with some major questions at both quarterback and running back heading into their playoff game against the Bills. At QB, coach Mike McDaniel offered no clarity on whether Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) would be able to play on Sunday. If Tua can't go, the Dolphins could turn to Teddy Bridgewater, but he's dealing with a dislocated finger on his throwing hand, which could pave the way for rookie Skylar Thompson to start for the second straight week. At running back, Raheem Mostert broke his thumb in Week 18. It's looking like he won't be available for the wild-card round.

The Dolphins are dealing with some major questions at both quarterback and running back heading into their playoff game against the Bills. At QB, coach Mike McDaniel offered no clarity on whether Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) would be able to play on Sunday. If Tua can't go, the Dolphins could turn to Teddy Bridgewater, but he's dealing with a dislocated finger on his throwing hand, which could pave the way for rookie Skylar Thompson to start for the second straight week. At running back, Raheem Mostert broke his thumb in Week 18. It's looking like he won't be available for the wild-card round. Titans fire four assistants, including offensive coordinator. Not only are the Titans in the market for a new general manager, but they also need a new offensive coordinator after the firing of Todd Downing on Monday. Downing was one of four assistants who were let go, along with offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazier.



Not only are the Titans in the market for a new general manager, but they also need a new offensive coordinator after the firing of Todd Downing on Monday. Downing was one of four assistants who were let go, along with offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazier. Brandin Cooks wants out of Houston . The Texans disgruntled wide receiver has wanted out of Houston for most of the past 12 months, and it seems he still feels that way. During an interview Monday via ESPN. "That's why I trust my camp and my representation to be able to get a map from here to there and to see what that looks like to be a part of something that has a trusted plan."

The Texans disgruntled wide receiver has wanted out of Houston for most of the past 12 months, and it seems he still feels that way. During via ESPN. "That's why I trust my camp and my representation to be able to get a map from here to there and to see what that looks like to be a part of something that has a trusted plan." Matt Ryan has no plans to retire . After a disastrous season in Indianapolis, there was some speculation that Matt Ryan might consider retirement, but that's definitely not the case. The Colts QB made it clear that he plans on returning in 2023. "Listen, I'm under contract, and until that changes, you kind of go to work," Ryan told The Athletic. Ryan has 12 million reasons not to retire. That's how much money he has guaranteed for 2023, which means even if the Colts were to cut him this offseason, he'd still get that money. However, if he were to retire, then the $12 million would be off the table.

After a disastrous season in Indianapolis, there was some speculation that Matt Ryan might consider retirement, but that's definitely not the case. The Colts QB made it clear that he plans on returning in 2023. "Listen, I'm under contract, and until that changes, you kind of go to work," Ryan told The Athletic. Ryan has 12 million reasons not to retire. That's how much money he has guaranteed for 2023, which means even if the Colts were to cut him this offseason, he'd still get that money. However, if he were to retire, then the $12 million would be off the table. Sean McVay undecided about retirement. Although Ryan won't be retiring, McVay is still on the fence. The Rams coach gave a lengthy explanation about his thought process Monday. My take on this is that if you're giving that much thought about retirement, then you're probably leaning toward retirement.

In other news, Jim Harbaugh reportedly held a virtual interview with the Broncos on Monday. We're not going to list every coaching interview here, because it would triple the length of the newsletter, but if you want the latest updates on every coaching and GM interview being held this offseason, then be sure to click here so you can follow along in our tracker.