It's the halfway point of the NFL season, which means it's time for my midseason All-Pro team.

The All-Pro team is headlined by Lamar Jackson as the quarterback, a player who appears to be on his way to winning his third league MVP. Jackson has the Baltimore Ravens offense as the top-ranked scoring offense in the league and his passing is a big reason why.

Sure, having running back Derrick Henry, who is also on my midseason team, gives him a nice running attack. But Jackson's grasp of the Todd Monken passing game is the reason why the Ravens are rolling up big numbers.

Jackson is such a different thrower of the football than he has been in the past. He looks so much calmer doing it, which speaks to his command of the offense. He has 20 touchdown passes and two interceptions and a completion percentage of 68.2, which is the best of his career.

Now here's the rest of the team:

Offense

Quarterback

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

This was an easy choice. It's impressive to see how much he's improved throwing the football in this Todd Monken offense. He can still get it done with his legs, but it's his ability to throw it that has him continuing to grow as a player.

Runners-up: Josh Allen (Bills), Joe Burrow (Bengals), Jared Goff (Lions), Jayden Daniels (Commanders)

Running back

Derrick Henry, Ravens

When they signed him this offseason, I really wasn't sure if he would be the same back he was in his prime. He is that and a lot more. He can still rip off long runs and run over people.

Runner-up: Saquon Barkley (Eagles)

Wide receiver

The top two were easy with Chase and Jefferson, former college teammates, leading the group. The third choice was a tough one. I went with McLaurin, who finally has a quarterback and he's putting up impressive numbers.

Runners-up: CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys), Brian Thomas Jr. (Jaguars), Garrett Wilson (Jets), Drake London (Falcons), Chris Godwin (Buccaneers)

Tight end

He leads all tight ends with six touchdowns and he's one of the best blocking tight ends in the game. This was a tough choice between Kittle and rookie Brock Bowers, but I went with the more complete player.

Runners-up: Brock Bowers (Raiders), Travis Kelce (Chiefs)

Left tackle

Trent Williams, 49ers

He held out for a new deal and got one. Why? He's the best in the league. He gives them a rock at left tackle, a player who excels in both pass protection and in the run game. He gets the slight edge over Tristan Wirfs.

Runners-up: Tristan Wirfs (Buccaneers), Rashawn Slater (Chargers), Paris Johnson Jr. (Cardinals), Charles Cross (Seahawks)

Left guard

After a few down years, he's back to playing at a high level. He's a big part of what they do in the run game, but he's also good in pass protection.

Runner-up: Joe Thuney (Chiefs)

Center

Creed Humphrey, Chiefs

As the pivot in the middle of the best interior offensive line in the league, he makes it all go. He is smart, tough and athletic.

Runners-up: Frank Ragnow (Lions), Tyler Linderbaum (Ravens), Aaron Brewer (Dolphins)

Right guard

Trey Smith, Chiefs

He is a mauler in the run game and has improved in pass protection over the years. He can get on defensive linemen and really move them off the ball.

Runner-up: Chris Lindstrom (Falcons)

Right tackle

Penei Sewell, Lions

He has taken the throne of best right tackle in the game from Lane Johnson of the Eagles, but it's still close. Sewell is big, athletic and can move. He can also show off his power in the run game.

Runners-up: Zach Tom (Packers), Lane Johnson (Eagles)

Defense

Edge

Hutchinson is hurt and done for the season, but he earned his right to be on this team. He was major disrupter before his injury ended his season after five games. In those five games, he had 7 1/2 sacks and was on his way to being the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year. Watt continues to be a star pass rusher who can totally change a game. Sack, fumble, game over is his way.

Runners-up: Myles Garrett (Browns), Maxx Crosby (Raiders), Trey Hendrickson (Bengals)

Defensive tackle

Lawrence is a power player in the middle who commands the double in the run game, but also can push the pocket and get sacks. Jones remains one of the league's true game-wreckers, a player who can line up anywhere on the line.

Runners-up: Cameron Heyward (Steelers), Alim McNeill (Lions), Jalen Carter (Eagles)

Linebacker

Fred Warner, 49ers

Bobby Wager, Commanders

Warner continues to be the best off-the-ball linebacker in the game. There isn't anything he can't do. Wagner has had a resurgence in the Commanders defense, looking like the Wagner of his younger days.

Runners-up: Logan Wilson (Bengals), Zack Baun (Eagles), Leo Chenal (Chiefs)

Cornerback

A lot of expected top corners, guys like Sauce Gardner of the Jets, have not played as well as anticipated. That allows a player like McCollum to get a spot with Surtain and Humphrey, two solid veterans also landing on the team. McCollum has been one of the bigger surprises this season, but the Bucs raved about him during the summer when I visited for camp.

Runners-up: D.J. Reed (Jets), Trent McDuffie (Chiefs)

Safety

McKinney has proven to be one of the best free agent signings as he is tied for the league lead with six interceptions. He's been a stable force for the Packers' back end. Branch has moved to safety and developed a knack for being all over the field. He played nickel last season, but the move to safety was the right one and it's paid off.

Runners-up: Kerby Joseph (Lions), Brandon Jones (Broncos), Jessie Bates III (Falcons)

Kicker

Chris Boswell, Steelers

He has missed just one kick this season and that came from over 60 yards. He is 23 of 24 on his field goals.

Runners-up: Brandon Aubrey (Cowboys), Austin Seibert (Commanders)

Punter

Jack Fox, Lions

He leads in net average, second in yards per punt and has 13 of his 27 punts inside the 20. The Lions don't punt a lot, but he's outstanding when they do.

Runners-up: A.J. Cole (Raiders), Logan Cooke (Jaguars)

Kick returner

KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys

He does a nice job as a punt returner, with an average of 16.2 and one touchdown and can also rip kickoffs if they don't go out of the end zone. He has two 40-plus kickoff returns and averages 34.1 on his 13 returns.

Runners-up: Kalif Raymond (Lions), Parker Washington (Jaguars)

Special teams

Runners-up: Nick Bellore (Commanders), Brenden Schooler (Patriots)