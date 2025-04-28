Since taking over as the general manager of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014, Jason Licht's draft picks have been as good as any in the league, yet Licht doesn't get the due he deserves for his drafting prowess.

It's time he does.

Licht's Bucs had another outstanding draft this year, one of the best in fact. Tampa Bay received one of the three "A" grades I gave out this year. The other two went to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs, both teams doing some impressive things over the seven rounds, including Jacksonville's bold move to go up to No. 2 to get Travis Hunter, the best player in the draft.

These draft grades are immediate, so I know they are infuriating for some. But our bosses love them -- and you eat them up. So we do them.

But before you go nuts, just remember I go back three years later to evaluate the draft and evaluate how I did grading it.

For now, Licht's Bucs again stand out. From the first pick, taking receiver Emeka Egbuka to the final pick of receiver Tez Johnson in the seventh -- a player I really like -- the Bucs had a heck of a weekend. The pick of Egbuka was surprising since they have three starting receivers, but it's more about the future. They then took two quality corners after that to address a major need.

History says this will be a good draft for Licht -- and it 's hard to argue with that track record.

Jacksonville first-time GM James Gladstone made the bold move to get Hunter and then maneuvered the board to land a lot of players on my Better-Than Team. Three in fact. Chiefs GM Brett Veach had a great three days as well, landing many players I loved, including first-round pick Josh Simmons.

As for the teams with drafts I didn't love, they were the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers. They weren't awful, but none of those earned more than a "C" grade.

Just remember, though, it takes three years to evaluate a draft class, yet here I am two days later doing it.

Calm down. Usually the three-year review makes me look bad, but also makes some of these teams look bad. Until then, try and control your rage about these grades. At least try.

Best Pick: Third-round edge Jordan Burch was a big-time recruit coming out of high school and last season flashed that talent. He has pass-rush skills outside and inside, which the Cardinals needed.

Worst Pick: It's not that second-round corner Will Johnson doesn't have talent, but it's his health concerns that worried teams. He also didn't run a 40, and his speed is a concern. But he does have great ball skills.

The Skinny: I liked what they did. They addressed major needs on defense with their first three picks. First-round pick Walter Nolen adds a nice push-the-pocket player to the defense. Burch and fourth-round linebacker Cody Simon both could be steals.

Best Pick: It was their first pick, edge Jalon Walker. He was considered a top-10 selection by some, yet ended up going 15. He can do a lot of things, which they will love on their defense.

Worst Pick: It's not that edge James Pearce Jr. is a bad player. In fact, I think he has top-10 talent. But there were some character concerns and they gave up a bunch to trade up and get him, including a 2026 first-round pick. Pearce has the burst off the edge, which can make him a star.

The Skinny: They were bold on the first day, adding two speedy edge players who can liven up the pass rush. Walker came with the 15th pick and then adding Pearce was another big move. The draft will be defined by Pearce. If he plays to his top-10 talent, they nailed it. They also took two safeties, which they needed to do.

Best Pick: Third-round tackle Emery Jones was on my Better-Than team as a player who could move inside to guard. The Ravens have had success doing that with players over the years, and Jones will be no different.

Worst Pick: Second-round pick Mike Green has pass-rush skills, but there are character concerns. The Ravens said they felt comfortable with his background, so they made the pick. But it's something to watch going forward. He certainly fills a need.

The Skinny: The Ravens are one of those teams that always seem to draft well. General manager Eric DeCosta does a great job of landing players who fit what they want. This draft was no different. First-round safety Malaki Starks adds a rangy player to the defense and I love Jones in the third and receiver LaJohntay Wester in the sixth. If Green hits, it's a heck of a draft.

Best Pick: I loved their first pick of corner Maxwell Hairston. They had to get an upgrade at that position and he should start as a rookie. He excels as a man-cover player, which means maybe the Bills will play more of it this season.

Worst Pick: Second-round interior D-lineman T.J. Sanders is a good player, but I think there were better options when they took Sanders and they traded up to get him. I would have taken Jamaree Caldwell, who went to the Chargers in the third.

The Skinny: The Bills had to get a corner, a young edge and inside player for their defense. They got all three in the first four rounds. That's good drafting. Hairston will be a star. He plays with an attitude that you love at the position. Third-round edge Landon Jackson is a power player who did some good things against fourth-overall pick Will Campbell when they faced off. Fourth-round defensive tackle Deone Walker could be a steal and he's a monster inside -- if he stays in shape.

Best Pick: I love fourth-round safety Lathan Ransom from Ohio State. He is a thumper in the run game and a guy who made a lot of plays for a good Buckeyes defense.

Worst Pick: I didn't really like the pick of Ole Miss edge Princely Umanmielen in the third. He has skills, but he isn't great against the run and he needs to get stronger.

The Skinny: They clearly wanted to get a weapon for Bryce Young and some edge help, which they did with their second- and third-round picks. They took receiver Tet McMillan in the first, which will help Young, but I worry about his separation speed. The two pass rushers in Nic Scourton (second) and Umanmielen have talent, but they didn't always play to it. Tight end Mitch Evans in the fifth could be a nice pick.

Chicago Bears: C+

Best Pick: It was their first-round pick in tight end Colston Loveland. He is perfect for the Ben Johnson offense, and I liked him more than Tyler Warren. Think Sam LaPorta in this offense.

Worst Pick: Second-round pick Luther Burden wasn't really a need and I don't think he plays to his speed. There was also talk he wasn't a great practice player.

The Skinny: They had four picks in the top 62 and added two pass catchers, an offensive lineman (Ozzy Trapilo) and a defensive lineman in Shemar Turner. I didn't love the pick of Burden, but the rest of the class was solid -- even if it was a little high for Trapilo. But tackles do go fast. Fifth-round corner Zah Frazier is long and athletic.

Cincinnati Bengals: C

Best Pick: Fourth-round linebacker Barrett Carter can flat-out fly and will challenge for time early in his career. His play tailed off some last season, but he's a guy I've had my eye on for years.

Worst Pick: I get that first-round edge Shemar Stewart fills a need, but he is raw. The talent is there. The production wasn't and I think he lacks football instincts. Coaching will be huge for him.

The Skinny: I didn't love their draft. Stewart is so raw that it could take time. Second-round linebacker Demetrius Knight has some pop and will help at a need spot. I do like guard Dylan Fairchild in the third. But this is a draft that will be all about Stewart and his development. Sixth-round running back Tahj Brooks has talent and I like his chances as a third-down back.

Best Pick: Second-round linebacker Carson Schwesinger is a good pick. They need help there and he is a playmaker. Browns fans will come to love him.

Worst Pick: Trading away the No. 2 pick to Jacksonville will be a decision that is dissected for years. They passed on a chance to take Travis Hunter, the best player in the draft, to move down. They did add a first-round pick next year, which means they have the arsenal to get a quarterback next year if either of the two they picked this year don't work out.

The Skinny: They clearly have an eye on the 2026 draft with the trade they made. They can get their quarterback then, even if they took Dillon Gabriel in the third and Sheduer Sanders in the fifth this year. First-round pick Mason Graham is a good player who will be an immediate starter. Fourth-round running back Dylan Sampson has a chance to be a good runner and compete with second-round back Quinshon Judkins. The focus will be on Sanders, but it shouldn't be.

Best Pick: I love third-round corner Shavon Revel. He suffered a torn ACL last year, but is expected to be ready for the season. If not for the injury, he's a first-round pick.

Worst Pick: It's not any of their picks, but rather not addressing receiver with their first three picks. They have to get somebody who can help balance the field for CeeDee Lamb.

The Skinny: They added some good players, even if taking a guard at No. 12 seems high. Tyler Booker, that guard, will be a good player. I do like Revel in the third-round edge Donovan Ezeiruaku in the second. I love running back Jaydon Blue in the fifth. It was a good haul, but I wanted to see an early receiver taken.

Best Pick: Third-round edge Sai'vion Jones has a chance to be a nice rotational player on their defense. He has the twitch they love from their outside rushers.

Worst Pick: I like second-round running back R.J. Harvey, but I thought it was a little high for him. He isn't great in pass protection, which is something that has to improve in this offense. He does have big-play ability.

The Skinny: Taking corner Jahdae Barron in the first gives them another nice player on the back end. Harvey can rip off big plays, but he went too high by my book. I know Sean Payton sees him as Alvin Kamara-like. I like Jones in the third, and third-round receiver Pat Bryant can play.

Detroit Lions: C-

Best Pick: I love second-round guard Tate Ratledge. He will compete to start at right guard right away. He's a nasty player, who fits their offense perfectly.

Worst Pick: I think taking defensive tackle Tyleik Williams in the first round was a bit high. He plays a lot like Alim McNeil, who they have on their roster. There were better options in my book.

The Skinny: This isn't a draft that I loved, which is a departure from their recent drafts. Williams is a good player, but was that really a need? Why not an edge? Third-round receiver Isaac TeSlaa is a project who didn't do a lot in college and they traded up to get him. Fifth-round guard Miles Frazier has starting experience.

Green Bay Packers: B

Best Pick: I love third-round receiver Savion Williams. He can do a lot of things. He's raw, but there is a ton of talent. He's big and fast. He can return kicks, too.

Worst Pick: I didn't love second-round tackle Anthony Belton. I thought he went a little higher than I expected. He's big, but raw. Then again, the Packers do a nice job developing offensive lineman.

The Skinny: They added two receivers in their first three picks, which was a must. Taking Matthew Golden in the first was a good move and then getting Williams in the third was another good one. Belton has skills and will fit their offense, but he went a little high for me. Fifth-round linebacker Collin Oliver was impressive before a foot injury derailed him after two games last season.

Best Pick: Second-round receiver Jayden Higgins is a good player and will help at a position of major need. Taking him made a lot of sense with Tank Dell coming off injury.

Worst Pick: Trading out of the first round with a chance to help the offensive line is a questionable decision. They did address the line in the second round by taking Aireontae Ersery, but they had a chance to get another in the first.

The Skinny: They did a lot of moving around and added two receivers, a guard-tackle, a corner and basically with their first five picks. It didn't really do a lot for me, even if I do like Higgins. They must really like running back Woody Marks since they traded up to get him in the fourth. Seventh-round defensive tackle Kyonte Hamilton is a sleeper.

Best Pick: Third-round corner Justin Walley was one of my favorite corners in this draft. He played outside at Minnesota, but I think he can be a really good nickel back down the line.

Worst Pick: It's not a player; it's that they waited to take an offensive lineman until the fourth round. They landed Iowa State tackle Jordan Travis with the pick, but I might have gone offensive line in the second.

The Skinny: Tight end Tyler Warren was a nice first pick, giving them something they haven't had since Dallas Clark, which is a player teams have to defend from the tight end spot. Walley will be a steal and I do like second-round edge J.T. Tuimoloau, but offensive line might have been a better choice there. Fifth-round running back D.J. Giddens is a nice player.

Jacksonville Jaguars: A

Best Pick: It was making the bold move to go up and get Travis Hunter with the second overall pick. Yes, they gave up a lot to do so, but he's the best player in this draft. They needed to be bold -- and they were.

Worst Pick: I like fourth-round linebacker Jack Kiser as a player, but they had more-pressing needs when he was taken. This was a pick true to their board. He will be good on special teams right away.

The Skinny: In his first draft running things, new general manager James Gladstone had a great draft. The trade to get Hunter was big, and gives them another playmaker, but they added a bunch of good players. I love guard Wyatt Milan in the third and running back Bhshul Tuten in the fourth. This once-slow team can now fly. Seventh-round center Jonah Monheim is a good player.

Kansas City Chiefs: A

Best Pick: First-round tackle Josh Simmons is the best offensive lineman in this draft. If not for a torn meniscus suffered early last season, he would have been a top-10 pick. The Chiefs can be patient with him, but he's their long-term left tackle.

Worst Pick: Second-round defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott has talent, but there were questions about his attitude leading into the draft. Some teams were turned off by him. The second seems a little high for him.

The Skinny: I really liked their draft. Simmons will be a star. Norman-Lott can be really good. Third-round edge Ashton Gillotte was one of my favorite players in this draft and was on my Better-Than team. Third-round corner Nohl Williams and fourth-round receiver Jalen Royals will be nice additions and I liked seventh-round back Brashard Smith.

Best Pick: I love the pick of receiver Jack Bech in the second round. Geno Smith will love throwing to him. He's tough, can run routes and will be a productive NFL player early in his career.

Worst Pick: Third-round guard Caleb Rogers went a round or two too high. He's a solid player, but he isn't a power player when it comes to movement. He can play some tackle, too, though.

The Skinny: New general manager John Spytek had a good first draft. Taking running back Ashton Jeanty in the first was a good move, but he added a lot of good players. Bech and fourth-round receiver Dante Thornton Jr. will help the passing game. Third-round corner Darien Porter could be a steal. Sixth-round quarterback Tommy Mellott is a player they will move to receiver.

Los Angeles Chargers: B+

Best Pick: They landed my Better-Than captain Jamaree Caldwell in the third round, which is a steal. They finally have a player who can dominate inside against the run and push the pocket. Watch how good he becomes.

Worst Pick: Second-round receiver Tre Harris is a solid player, but I think there were better options on the board when they took him. He isn't a speed guy.

The Skinny: They landed good football players up and down the draft board, guys I really liked. Taking running back Omarion Hampton in the first will give the offense some juice in the running game. Caldwell will be a steal. I like tight end Orande Gadsden Jr. in the fifth. It was nice haul.

Los Angeles Rams: B

Best Pick: I love third-round edge Josaiah Stewart from Michigan. He is as tough as any player in this draft. Getting him in the third will prove to be a steal.

Worst Pick: It's not any one pick, but rather that they didn't get a speed player outside early for their offense. They lack speed in their passing game, which they didn't get. They didn't take a receiver until the seventh round.

The Skinny: They traded out of the first round to land a 2026 first-round pick from the Falcons. That's a different approach for them, but it made sense. I do like second-round tight end Terrance Ferguson and Stewart. Both will be good players. Fifth-round linebacker Chris Paul is a good player.

Miami Dolphins: C

Best Pick: Unlike most, I like their first-round pick in Kenneth Grant. He is a power player who fills a major need inside on their line.

Worst Pick: I like guard Jonah Savaiinaea in the second, but they gave up some picks to go up and get him. They could have waited, kept the picks and taken a different guard later. After that selection, they didn't pick again until the fifth round.

The Skinny: They only had two picks in the first four rounds, which limits what you can do. Grant is good and Savaiinaea is as well, but he better be special for what they did to get him. Quinn Ewers in the seventh is an interesting pick.

Minnesota Vikings: C+

Best Pick: I like third-round receiver Tai Felton. He can really run. Vikings receiver coach Keenan McCardell will improve his route running and he will develop into a quality third receiver.

Worst Pick: I liked their picks, but I question why they didn't take safety early in the draft. They have age issues there and they lost Cam Bynum in free agency.

The Skinny: They only had two picks in the top 102, which limited what they could do. First-round guard Donovan Jackson is a good player who will upgrade the interior. Felton is a sleeper receiver, but the rest of the draft didn't add much. Sixth-round linebacker Kobe King has a chance to be a contributor down the road.

New England Patriots: B

Best Pick: Third-round receiver Kyle Williams was a receiver who really impressed me in 2024. He has great separation and will fill a need on this roster.

Worst Pick: I didn't love third-round center Jared Wilson as much as most analysts. He's a solid player, but I am not sure he's what most have him rated. He went a little high for me.

The Skinny: Taking Will Campbell in the first gives them their blind-side left tackle for Drake Maye. I still think he's more of a guard, but time will tell. Getting running back TreVeyon Henderson in the second and Williams in the third will also help Maye. This draft was all about their second-year quarterback, and it should have been.

New Orleans Saints: C

Best Pick: Third-round defensive tackle Vernon Broughton is a player who has his best football in front of him. He is a long, powerful player who needs to get stronger, but he's rather new to the game. Love the pick.

Worst Pick: I didn't love the pick of quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round. I know he has a big arm, but he's raw and he's going to be 26. There were better options at quarterback in my book.

The Skinny: First-round offensive linemen Kelvin Banks will help solidify that unit up front and will develop into a good player. I didn't like Shough in the second, but the rest of their draft was solid. Shough has to develop into a starter for this to be a good draft -- and I wonder if he can.

Best Pick: That's easy. It was their first one, edge Abdul Carter. They passed on a quarterback at No. 3 to take the best pass rusher in the class. He will be a star.

Worst Pick: I didn't love the trade back into the first round to take quarterback Jaxson Dart. I understand why they did it, but I wouldn't have done that for Dart. It reeked of panic.

The Skinny: Getting Carter in the first round was easy, but they passed on a quarterback and then came back in to get Dart at pick No. 25. This draft will be defined by Dart's growth as a player. If he's good, it's a great draft. If he isn't, it's a bad one. I did like the pick of fifth-round tackle Marcus Mbow.

Best Pick: I love second-round tight end Mason Taylor. He is going to be a big-time pass catcher in their offense. They needed that in the worst way.

Worst Pick: I get the pick of tackle Armand Membou in the first, but I didn't love his tape as much as most analysts did. He's raw. There is talent, but he needs some work.

The Skinny: They added some good football players in Membou, Taylor and third-round corner Azareye'h Thomas. But they all have some questions. I do like fourth-round safety Malachi Moore. He will be a nice player.

Best Pick: Second-round safety Andrew Mukuba would have been a higher pick if he weighed a little more. He throws his body around as much as anybody in this draft. But the concern is if he will hold up.

Worst Pick: I like their draft, so I will go with this: They didn't pick an offensive lineman until the fifth round. That surprises me for a team that always seems to have guys developing and ready to play.

The Skinny: They went defense with their first five picks to fortify a unit that suffered some losses in free agency and has some injury issues. First-round linebacker Jihaad Campbell was the best off-ball linebacker in this draft. I like quarterback Kyle McCord in the sixth. They added a bunch of other talented players. Howie Roseman had another good draft.

Pittsburgh Steelers: C+

Best Pick: It was their first one. They passed on a quarterback to take defensive tackle Derrick Harmon. He's going to be a typical Steelers down player for years to come, which means menacing.

Worst Pick: I like running back Kaleb Johnson, who went in the third, but I thought there were better options at the position when he was picked. I think they see him as a Le'veon Bell type of back, but that's asking a lot.

The Skinny: They didn't take a quarterback until taking Will Howard in the sixth, which says a lot about how they felt about this class. Instead, they did what the Steelers usually do, which is take big people to help their defense. Getting Harmon was a smart move, rather than forcing a quarterback in the first.

San Francisco 49ers: B

Best Pick: I think fourth-round pick defensive tackle C.J. West will prove to be a steal. He is a power player who can hold up against the run and keep the 49ers linebackers clean.

Worst Pick: I didn't love the pick of Alfred Collins in the second. I think there were better options inside available when they picked him. I wanted to see more when I watched his tape.

The Skinny: It was clear the 49ers wanted to rebuild their defensive line to go with Nick Bosa. They did a nice job of that by taking Mykel Williams in the first and getting defensive tackles from Collins in the second and West from Indiana in the fourth. Consider it rebuilt. Fifth-round running back Jordan James should find a role as a backup.

Seattle Seahawks: B

Best Pick: Second-round tight end Elijah Arroyo has great pass-catching skills. He should become an immediate part of their offense for Sam Darnold.

Worst Pick: I didn't love the pick of quarterback Jalen Milroe in the third round. He's a project, a wonderfully gifted project, but he will take time.

The Skinny: Getting offensive lineman Grey Zabel in the first was a good, sound pick and they followed that up by taking South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori, who I thought could go to them in the first. It was a solid draft -- if not special. I do like fifth-round receiver Tory Horton.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A

Best Pick: Third-round corner Jacob Parrish should be able to push for time as the nickel corner right away. He played outside in college, but he has the look of a good nickel on the next level.

Worst Pick: I think receiver Emeka Egbuka is a heck of a player. But I might have gone corner or edge in the first. Having said that, I understand the pick because of the age of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin's injury.

The Skinny: It's time Bucs general manager Jason Licht gets the due for being a good drafter. He continues to nail his picks. This draft was no different. Egbuka going in the first was a little odd -- even if he is a good player -- but Licht made up for it the rest of the draft. He got two corners in Benjamin Morrison and Parrish, which they needed. I like seventh-round receiver Tez Johnson. He plays faster than he ran at the combine.

Best Pick: Third-round safety Kevin Winston is a playmaker who would have gone a lot higher had he not tore an ACL last year. He is expected back for the start of the season, so keep an eye on him possibly winning a job.

Worst Pick: I know why they used the first pick on quarterback Cam Ward, but I wouldn't have done it. I would have taken Travis Hunter. I like Ward, but I don't see franchise quarterback. They could have waited until next year.

The Skinny: This draft will be defined by what Ward becomes as a player. If he's a star, it's a great draft. If he's just OK, it's a problem. I do like second-round edge Oluwafemi Oladejo and Winston in the third. Fourth-round Gunner Helm is a good tight end. They picked a lot of players to help Ward, which is smart.

Washington Commanders: B

Best Pick: I like second-round corner Trey Amos. He gives a player who can allow them to move Mike Sainristil back inside to nickel. Amos has talent and ability to lock up in man coverage.

Worst Pick: It's not any one pick, but it's trading away picks to land veterans like Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel. That's good for the short term -- and I like the trade for Tunsil more than Samuel -- but it can come back to haunt you later on.

The Skinny: They landed a young offensive tackle with a lot of upside in the first in Josh Conerly Jr. He will compete right away to start. With a young quarterback, you can never have enough good linemen. Getting Amos in the second was a nice pick. They didn't have a lot of picks because of trades for veterans, but did a solid job with what they had.