We've only got a few more Wednesdays until the start of the 2022 NFL Draft, so fittingly, our newsletter is chock-full of draft-preview material.

We've got predictions for top-prospect landing spots, big Derek Carr news, debate over first-round QBs and much more:

Today's show: Best landing spots for top 2022 draft prospects

Ikem Ekwonu USATSI

Ryan Wilson and John Breech led Wednesday's "Pick Six NFL Podcast" to discuss ideal destinations for some of the top draft prospects in the 2022 class. Some highlights:

Wilson sees any of his top three tackles -- Evan Neal, Ikem Ekwonu, Charles Cross -- as better fits for the Panthers at No. 6 than quarterback Kenny Pickett, who may or may not be an athletic upgrade on de facto starter Sam Darnold.

Breech likes Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth as a logical target for the Patriots at No. 21, with New England in need of versatile long-term pieces for a secondary that lost J.C. Jackson in free agency.

Purdue's George Karlaftis is a perfect fit for the Jaguars either early in the second round or via a trade back into the first, according to Wilson, giving Jacksonville a high-motor pass rusher.

2. Prisco's Better-Than Team: Top-20 underrated draft prospects

Every year, Pete Prisco identifies 20 draft prospects he likes more than NFL scouts do. Some of his past gems: QB Dak Prescott, WR Stefon Diggs, TE George Kittle, TE Travis Kelce and LB Lavonte David. This year, Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah is the captain of his 2022 Better-Than Team, flashing similarities to David as a potentially dynamic off-ball starter. Here's a peek at some other names on his list:

Nevada QB Carson Strong: When you watch his tape, his arm pops off the screen ... For a team in need, a third-round pick could end up paying big dividends if the knee holds up.

When you watch his tape, his arm pops off the screen ... For a team in need, a third-round pick could end up paying big dividends if the knee holds up. Georgia RB James Cook: He isn't as good as his brother, Dalvin Cook of the Vikings, but he will be a productive NFL back.

He isn't as good as his brother, Dalvin Cook of the Vikings, but he will be a productive NFL back. Baylor S Jalen Pitre: I think he is a lot like Tyrann Mathieu, who has become an All-Pro safety after playing corner in college.



3. Raiders extend Derek Carr on new $120M deal

Derek Carr USATSI

Las Vegas has not been shy about spending money this offseason, and that remained the case Wednesday, with Carr agreeing to a new three-year, $121.5 million deal that'll keep him tied to the Raiders through 2025. Both sides expressed interest in sticking together for the long haul even after the introduction of a new regime, and now it's official. Carr will now enter 2022 as one of the top-10 highest-paid QBs in terms of average annual value over the remainder of his contract.

4. Trapasso mock: Jaguars go Walker at No. 1, Commanders take QB

Chris Trapasso dropped his latest 2022 projection, a three-round mock draft, and he's got a few surprises early on, including the Jaguars passing on Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1 and Washington spending a first-rounder on a signal-caller despite trading for Carson Wentz. Here's a look at the first 15 picks of his mock:

Jaguars: DL Travon Walker (Georgia) Lions: DE Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) Texans: OT Evan Neal (Alabama) Jets: S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame) Giants: OT Ikem Ekwonu (North Carolina State) Panthers: QB Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh) Giants: CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (Cincinnati) Falcons: WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State) Seahawks: QB Malik Willis (Liberty) Jets: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon) Commanders: QB Matt Corral (Ole Miss) Cardinals (projected trade): DE Jermaine Johnson II (Florida State) Texans: WR Jameson Williams (Alabama) Ravens: DT Jordan Davis (Georgia) Eagles: CB Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU)

5. Which top QB prospect deserves to go first?

Matt Corral USATSI

Still struggling to get a handle on this year's QB class, which may offer as many as five first-round picks but doesn't have a consensus can't-miss target? Let our draft experts make the case for four of the top signal-callers, and why they should come off the board first when the draft begins:

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Snyder under fire, XFL coaches, more

Hungry for more headlines? We've got 'em right here: