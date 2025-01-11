It's a new season.

Start from scratch. Scrap the regular season. It's playoff time.

OK, so maybe that does not work that way for those of us picking games. I tried. It is the playoffs -- but the regular season counts.

For me, that's not a good thing. I went 8-7-1 against the spread last week -- two winning weeks in a row -- to finish the regular season at 128-138-6. I went 13-3 straight up to finish 178-94-0. That's solid.

I will say that I usually get hot in the playoffs, which gives me hope that I can get over .500 for the season. It will take some big-time picking to get there, but why not?

Here we go.

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

The Chargers come into this game with an offense led by Justin Herbert, who has yet to win a playoff game. This is a big game for him. The Texans haven't played as well as expected, especially C.J. Stroud. This makes this a big game for him, too. But the Chargers have the top-ranked scoring defense in the league, which will make this a challenge. I think their pass rush will be an issue against Stroud's offensive line. Herbert will play well and find a way to win his first playoff game.

Pick: Chargers 27, Texans 20

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

The Ravens seem to be riding high heading into the playoffs, while the Steelers have lost four straight, including to the Ravens two weeks ago. The Steelers have struggled on offense lately, which is an issue against a high-scoring offense led by Lamar Jackson. But it's tough playing a third game against a division opponent. I think the Steelers will hang around in this one. It's close, but the Ravens take it.

Pick: Ravens 24, Steelers 19

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

The Broncos are the surprise team in these playoffs. They've gotten here behind a good defense that can rush the passer. That defense will be challenged by Josh Allen in a big way. Orchard Park, New York, is a tough place to make your first playoff start for Denver quarterback Bo Nix. He's been impressive this season, but this is a tough ask. The Bills take it, but the Denver defense will keep them in it.

Pick: Bills 23, Broncos 16

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Both quarterbacks come in with injury issues. Jalen Hurts is in the concussion protocol, but is expected to play. Jordan Love has an elbow injury, but is also expected to play. How rusty will Hurts be after not playing the final two weeks of the regular season and missing most of the game in Week 16? The Packers have played a lot of good teams close only to lose, including the Eagles. This week, I think Love gets the best of them. Upset special.

Pick: Packers 23, Eagles 20

Sunday, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

This is the first playoff game for Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has been special this season. Tampa Bay's defense is banged up, so I look for Daniels to have success throwing it. But the Bucs can score. They will also get some big plays from Baker Mayfield and then have Bucky Irving close it out with some tough running late.

Pick: Bucs 35, Commanders 30

Monday, 8 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

The Vikings didn't play well in the Sunday night loss to the Lions that cost them a chance at the No. 1 seed. Now they face a Rams team that rested a lot of key players last week. Sam Darnold needs to respond after a poor showing last week. The problem is the Rams defensive front can get after him. Matthew Stafford will be challenged by the Brian Flores defense, but I think he will make enough plays to pull off the upset.

Pick: Rams 28, Vikings 24