1. Prisco's NFL Top 100 players of 2025: Myles Garrett and Saquon Barkley crack the top three

Pete Prisco has spent the past three weeks in a cave and now we know why: He's been working on his annual top 100 list where he ranks the top 100 players in the NFL.

Ranking NFL players might seem like an easy job, but I promise you, it is not, so let's all give Prisco a congratulatory pat on the back for getting this list done. Actually, he doesn't like when people touch him, so let's just all agree to send him a congratulatory message on social media.

With that in mind, let's check out the top 10 players on the top 100 list:

1. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

2. Browns DE Myles Garrett

3. Eagles RB Saquon Barkley

4. Bills QB Josh Allen

5. Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

6. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

7. Bengals QB Joe Burrow

8. Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

9. Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II

10. Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

Barkley went from NOT BEING RANKED last year to No. 3 this year, which gave him the biggest year-to-year jump.

The Bengals landed two players in the top 10, which was the most of any team in the league, but they probably won't be bragging about that because they only have four players on the entire list. On the other hand, the team with the most players has TEN on the list.

Last year, the Eagles had the most players on the list and they ended up winning the Super Bowl. This year, that honor once again belongs to the Eagles, so you might as well go ahead and make a Super Bowl bet on them now.

To check out Prisco's FULL TOP 100 LIST, be sure to click here.

If you want to complain to Prisco because he left your favorite player off the list or he had your favorite player too low, then you can do that by heading to his X account. By the end of the day, I'm guessing Prisco will have roughly 9,000 tweets directed at him for the list, and I'm also guessing roughly 8,000 of those will be negative. It's a good thing Prisco thrives on negativity.

2. Prisco's top 100: Ranking the top quarterbacks

There are four quarterbacks on Prisco's ranking of the 10 best players in the NFL, but after that, there is quite a drop off. As a matter of fact, there are no other quarterbacks ranked in the top 30.

Once you get out of the top 10, there isn't another QB in Prisco's rankings until you get to Jayden Daniels at 33rd overall. With that in mind, let's check out how Prisco ranked all 11 quarterbacks on his top 100 list. (The number on the left is the player's ranking at quarterback. The number on the right is the player's overall ranking on the top 100 list.)

1. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (1)

2. Bills QB Josh Allen (4)

3. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (6)

4. Bengals QB Joe Burrow (7)

5. Commanders QB Jayden Daniels (33)

6. Chargers QB Justin Herbert (49)

7. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (52)

8. Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield (57)

9. Lions QB Jared Goff (77)

10. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (90)

11. Packers QB Jordan Love (92)

Biggest snub: Matthew Stafford. I'm not sure if Prisco forgot that the Rams exist, but he somehow doesn't have Stafford ranked in his top 100. If I had put this ranking together, I probably would have had Stafford ranked as the eighth best quarterback, and I would certainly listen if you wanted to make an argument for him to be one or two spots higher. At the minimum, he should be above Jared Goff. There's just no way he should be OFF the list entirely. I hope Kelly Stafford complains about this on the next episode of her podcast.

3. Prisco's top 100: Ranking the top running backs

One of the biggest surprises of Prisco's top 100 ranking is that he has a running back ranked in the top three. Not only is Saquon Barkley at third overall, but he's ahead of reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen and two-time former MVP Lamar Jackson. Prisco was clearly impressed by Barkley's 2,000-yard season in 2024.

Let's check out which other running backs managed to crack Prisco's list:

1. Eagles RB Saquon Barkley (3)

2. Ravens RB Derrick Henry (14)

3. Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs (32)

4. Falcons RB Bijan Robinson (39)

5. 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (41)

6. Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (50)

7. Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (66)

8. Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving (94)

Biggest snub: Aaron Jones. Unlike the Stafford snub, which might go down as the greatest snub in the history of Prisco's top 100, there's no huge snub at the running back position. I have Jones here because he was one of seven running backs who finished with at least 1,540 yards from scrimmage in 2024. The other six running backs made Prisco's list, but Jones got snubbed.

4. Prisco's top 100: Ranking the top wide receivers

Receivers love to complain about things -- like when they don't get the ball -- so I won't be surprised if we see a few of them complain about their spot on Prisco's top 100 list.

Let's check out Prisco's top 15 receivers:

1. Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (5)

2. Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (8)

3. Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (27)

4. Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (30)

5. Eagles WR A.J. Brown (31)

6. Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. (44)

7. Giants WR Malik Nabers (45)

8. Lions WR Amon Ra St. Brown (58)

9. Rams WR Puka Nacua (63)

10. Texans WR Nico Collins (67)

11. Bengals WR Tee Higgins (70)

12. Commanders WR Terry McLaurin (81)

13. Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (82)

14. Rams WR Davante Adams (91)

15. Chargers WR Ladd McConkey (93)

Biggest snub: Drake London. London's agent is probably going to personally call Prisco to chew him out over the fact that the Falcons receiver was snubbed here. Despite playing with two different starting quarterbacks last season, London still managed to finish with 1,271 receiving yards, which was the fourth-most in the NFL.

5. Prisco's top 100: Ranking the top tight ends

If there is one offensive position group that didn't rank very highly in Prisco's top 100, it's the tight ends. Last year, Travis Kelce was ranked SIXTH on Prisco's list. This year, he doesn't have a SINGLE tight end in his top 20.

As for Kelce, he took quite the tumble this year, falling 90 spots to 96th overall. He was one of five tight ends who made Prisco's top 100.

Let's check out where all the tight ends ended up on Prisco's list:

1. Raiders TE Brock Bowers (22)

2. 49ers TE George Kittle (25)

3. Cardinals TE Trey McBride (42)

4. Lions TE Sam LaPorta (86)

5. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (96)

Biggest snub: Jonnu Smith. There were only four tight ends who finished with at least 80 receptions last season and Smith was one of them. The other three guys who hit that mark (Bowers, McBride and Kelce) all made the list, but Smith didn't. The Dolphins tight end also caught eight touchdown passes, which was tied for the second-most among tight ends. There's been some speculation that the Dolphins might trade Smith, and if that happens, he would be an instant upgrade at tight end for almost any team in the NFL.

6. Extra points: Browns might keep all four quarterbacks

While not the busiest time in the NFL, there's still a lot happening, so I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.