NFL Week One Power Rankings often become fodder for jokes at the end of the season. That's because we usually have no idea what's about to take place in the wild, crazy NFL. Yet as we head into this season, it's all about the Los Angeles Rams.

Why are the other 31 teams even playing? I mean the Rams are the chic, trendy pick to win it all. They are star-laden, with the reigning MVP at quarterback in Matthew Stafford, along with defensive stars in Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald, who came out of retirement after sitting out two seasons. They can't be stopped or blocked.

Most have the Rams in the Super Bowl. I do not, even though they have so much talent. It's just too obvious. The team that is crowned in August usually doesn't win it all.

Plus, their division is brutal. Let's not forget the Super Bowl-champion Seattle Seahawks are in that division. The Seahawks start the season at No. 1 in my Power Rankings because the champs always start at the top. The Rams are second.

Will the Seahawks finish in the top spot and repeat? Not the way I see it, but they will be a deep playoff team.

My picks to play in the Super Bowl are the Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars. You've already had good laughs about that one when I released it last week. Keep laughing. Talk to me in February.

The Jaguars are third in my rankings to open the season with the Cowboys fifth. When I made the Super pick last week, people said I was either crazy, on drugs or just too damn old -- many in nastier tones than that.

I just think the Jaguars, who won 13 games last year, will be a better team this time around. The Cowboys were already good on offense, but now will be much better on defense with a new coordinator in Christian Parker and a lot of new, talented faces.

The Miami Dolphins start at the bottom and I think they will stay there for a much of the season. This season is about building for the Dolphins, not wins. If Miami wins four games, it will be a successful first season for new coach Jeff Hafley.

So print this out and keep it. I guarantee based on past history that you will get a lot of laughs from these rankings come December. That happens every year.

We think we know. We really don't.

Biggest Movers 9 Bengals 8 Chargers Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Seahawks The champs are getting disrespected in a lot of ways heading into the season. That's a mistake. They will again be a deep playoff team -- bare minimum. -- 0-0-0 2 Rams They are this year's dream team, a heavy favorite to win it all. But it hasn't worked out well over the years for the big favorite as far as winning a Super Bowl. Talent says they win it. But will they? -- 0-0-0 3 Jaguars Too many people are sleeping on this team heading into the season. They won 13 games last year, and they are a better team. Trevor Lawrence just might be the MVP. 2 0-0-0 4 Bills New coach Joe Brady will bring a much more aggressive approach to this team. That's something that is badly needed. 1 0-0-0 5 Cowboys I love what they have done to their defense this offseason. The offense will score, but it's the defense that will change the narrative about this team. 3 0-0-0 6 Broncos They won a lot of close games last year, but that's how they play with a great defense. If Bo Nix continues to grow, they will be a tough team to beat come playoff time. 2 0-0-0 7 Packers They have to navigate the early part of the season without Micah Parsons, which means manufacturing a pass rush. But I think the offense can score a lot to overcome that if they set Jordan Love loose. -- 0-0-0 8 Bengals Joe Burrow and the offense now have some help on the defensive side of the ball. That makes them a dangerous team in the AFC. 9 0-0-0 9 Ravens The Ravens have the talent for first-year coach Jesse Minter to win the division. Lamar Jackson is playing for a new contract in a new offense. He just needs to stay healthy and the numbers will be impressive. 5 0-0-0 10 49ers They have a star-filled roster, but those players have to stay on the field. They didn't last season. If they do, they will push for the division title. 4 0-0-0 11 Texans We know the defense will be dominant, so it's all about the offense. More specifically, it's about C.J. Stroud. He has to be better. 4 0-0-0 12 Chiefs Don't go sleeping on the Chiefs. As long as Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are together, they will be in the playoff mix and more. -- 0-0-0 13 Eagles This is still a talented team that didn't play well last season. The offense has to be better in a lot of ways this year or heads might roll after the season. -- 0-0-0 14 Buccaneers They have the most talent of any team in the division, so it will come down to health. The good news is Baker Mayfield will be playing angry without a new contract. 2 0-0-0 15 Bears Their offense will score a lot of points. But the defensive questions might mandate that. They aren't good enough on that side of the ball. 5 0-0-0 16 Patriots They went to the Super Bowl last year, but I don't have them as a playoff team this time around. The schedule is much tougher. 5 0-0-0 17 Chargers Can new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel liven up the offense? The run game should be better, which will help Justin Herbert. It's time he wins a playoff game. 8 0-0-0 18 Vikings Kyler Murray takes over as the starting quarterback, which is an improvement from what they had last year. How much better is the big question. 1 0-0-0 19 Lions They will again score a lot of points on offense, but there are issues on defense. The secondary is a mess. 1 0-0-0 20 Steelers Aaron Rodgers is back for a final year to try and take this team back to the playoffs. They will be close, but I think they just miss out. 1 0-0-0 21 Colts This regime enters the season knowing they likely have to be a playoff team to stick around. I don't think they are good enough to do that. 1 0-0-0 22 Giants John Harbaugh's No. 1 goal is to get quarterback Jaxson Dart to take the next step. If he does, they can push for a playoff spot. 3 0-0-0 23 Panthers They've taken some injury hits in camp that will impact their play on the field. They won the division last year, but I don't think it happens again. 1 0-0-0 24 Saints This is a young team moving in the right direction. Tyler Shough impressed as a rookie, but now the challenge is to do it over the course of this season. 1 0-0-0 25 Falcons The quarterback situation is unsettled to say the least. Tua Tagovailoa will start the season. How long does he stay there? 1 0-0-0 26 Commanders Jayden Daniels is back, but the offensive line is a mess. This is a big year for coach Dan Quinn after changing both coordinators. -- 0-0-0 27 Jets hey will be better than last season, but how much better? I think the veterans they added will help keep them in games. Next year, they get their quarterback. -- 0-0-0 28 Titans Cam Ward didn't look good in the preseason. Then again, it's the preseason. Let's slow the roll. But he has to be better. 1 0-0-0 29 Raiders It will be Kirk Cousins to start the season. So when does Fernando Mendoza take over? Oct. 1? The sooner the better. 1 0-0-0 30 Cardinals New coach Mike LaFleur inherits a team with quarterback issues. Oh, and he plays in a division with three really good teams. Good luck. 2 0-0-0 31 Browns They have talent on their roster. They just don't have a quarterback. The good news is the college draft will be loaded with them next year. 1 0-0-0 32 Dolphins They aren't tanking, but they won't be winning a lot of games this season. The schedule is tough and they are a young team. It's all about the process now. 1 0-0-0