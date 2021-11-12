You can't complain about winning weeks, right?

I was a three-way winner last week during Week 9. I went 8-6 with my against-the-spread experts picks, 8-6 straight up and 4-2 with my Best Bets at part of the Pick Six Podcast. That raises the season totals to 74-59-3 against the spread, 82-54 straight up and 29-28 with my Best Bets.

That's a pretty good week, considering I begged to be above .500 in all three. But what hurts is that it started out like it could have been a lot better. Let's just say, the prime-time games are eating me alive.

Let's change that this week and continue the nice roll.

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. (Fox, NFLN)

The Ravens pulled out a close one last week, thanks to Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins beat a bad Houston team. Tua Tagovailoa should be back for this one for Miami. The Ravens defense has issues, but the Dolphins have struggled on offense. Look for Baltimore to come to Miami and win this game easily.

Pick: Ravens 30, Dolphins 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

The Bills were awful last week in losing to the Jaguars, but they get the perfect tonic for their issues in the Jets. Buffalo's offense has been inept the past few games. That has to change. It will here. The Bills will finally have an offensive explosion and the defense will play well again.

Pick: Bills 33, Jets 13

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-9.5) at Washington Football Team

Sunday, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Both teams are coming off a bye as they ready for their playoff rematch from last season. Tampa Bay lost to the Saints the last time out, so you know Tom Brady let it fester for two weeks. Washington doesn't rush the passer like most expected before the season, which is why Brady will carve them up. Washington continues to be a disappointment.

Pick: Bucs 34, Washington 21

Sunday, 1 p.m. (Fox)

The Falcons are playing consecutive road games, but they impressed in winning at New Orleans last week. They do get a Cowboys team that won't be happy after being upset by the Broncos last week. Dallas struggled on offense, but it will get back on track here. Look for a lot of points and Dallas will take it behind a big day by Dak Prescott.

Pick: Cowboys 31, Falcons 28

New Orleans Saints (+3) at Tennessee Titans

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

The Titans are riding high after their impressive upset over the Rams last week, while the Saints are coming off a tough loss to the Falcons. There will be a natural letdown for the Titans, and without Derrick Henry the offense will struggle some against a good Saints defense. This one will be close, but the Titans will win it late.

Pick: Titans 23, Saints 22

Jacksonville Jaguars (+10.5) at Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

The Jaguars impressed on defense in limiting Buffalo to six points last week. They won't do that again. But I do think they can slow Jonathan Taylor some. This will be a low-scoring defensive game. The Colts will win it, but the Jaguars will hang around.

Pick: Colts 21, Jaguars 14

Sunday, 1 p.m. (Fox)

The Lions are winless and coming off the bye, which means they are rested. The Steelers are playing on a short week. Advantage Detroit. That's the only one. The Steelers almost blew their game to the Bears on Monday night. They won't blow this one or nearly lose it. This will be bad.

Pick: Steelers 28, Lions 10

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

The Browns are playing back-to-back road games and put a lot into winning a big division game last week at Cincinnati. The Patriots are back home for the first time in three weeks after winning two road games. Their defense is playing much better and they will do a solid job of putting the game on Baker Mayfield with the possibility Nick Chubb is out. Mac Jones will do enough on offense to get the victory.

Pick: Patriots 27, Browns 21

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

The Vikings are out on the road for a second straight week after losing in overtime last week to the Ravens. They played well in that game, but the defense let them down. Now they have to try and slow Justin Herbert, who got back on track last week. Look for a high-scoring game here with the Chargers winning it.

Pick: Chargers 34, Vikings 28

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

The Cardinals should have Kyler Murray back for this one after winning without him last week. That's important against a good Panthers defense. Carolina's offense is a mess, especially at quarterback. With Sam Darnold out, it will be P.J. Walker. It doesn't matter. Cardinals win it.

Pick: Cardinals 26, Panthers 13

Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos (-2.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

The Broncos are in the playoff chase after their upset victory over the Cowboys on the road last week. They dominated that game. Being back home against an Eagles team that isn't in the same class, they will do so again. The defense will limit Jalen Hurts as the Broncos do enough on offense to win it.

Pick: Broncos 23, Eagles 17

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

Russell Wilson is back for the Seahawks and Aaron Rodgers should be. That will make this a fun offensive game to watch. The Packers defense, though, is getting better by the week. I think they will play well after losing last week and Rodgers will have a field day in his return.

Pick: Packers 31, Seahawks 24

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders (+2.5)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

The Chiefs beat the Packers last week, but still didn't look great on offense. The Raiders lost to the Giants. These two teams both need this in the worst way. This might be the game that Patrick Mahomes finally gets back on track. It should be a fun, high-scoring game if that happens. I think it does. Mahomes wins a shootout with Derek Carr.

Pick: Chiefs 34, Raiders 33

Los Angeles Rams (-4) at San Francisco 49ers

Monday, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Both these teams are coming off bad losses. They both struggled in a big way. The Rams didn't move the ball much on the Titans and also turned it over. That won't happen here. Sean McVay will get his offense back on track against a bad 49ers defense. Rams take it.

Pick: Rams 30, 49ers 17