Run the ball. Run the ball. Run the ball.

That's all we ever hear about NFL offenses. If you don't run the ball, you are dead.

So they say.

Let's take a look at the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers. They don't run it well at all. Yet both enter Week 10 as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Why? They can throw the heck out of the football.

They are the top two passing offenses in the NFL, with the Bengals averaging 285.5 yards per game and the Packers right behind at 279.7. Both have averaged over 300 the past three games.

They are slinging it.

Run games? The Bengals are 30th in rush yards per game, while the Packers are dead last. Neither is close to 100 yards per game, although their numbers are slightly up over the past three games. Neither team averages 4.0 per rush; the Packers are at 3.0, which ranks 31st in the league.

Throw to score. Run to win.

Both will have to run it better when they need to run it late in games, but, for now, having Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Packers quarterback Jordan Love sling it around is the way these teams need to play.

I jokingly say that neither should ever call a run play until they are leading late in games. Ok, so I'm half-joking. But you get the idea. If they keep playing with the foot on the pedal, with two big-play quarterbacks, each with a pair of down-the-field receivers, they will be tough to beat.

Both are now in my top-10 of the Power Rankings, with Green Bay moving up to No. 10 this week, with the Bengals a few spots ahead at No. 7.

Staying there for both of them will mean continuing to play the same style of football, which means not allowing the old, tired run-it folks to influence play-calling. Play to the strengths and don't get caught up in the adages about running the football.

Run the ball? Not these two. Nor should they —and both just might ride the right arms of their quarterbacks to a Super Bowl.