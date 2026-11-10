Run the ball. Run the ball. Run the ball.
That's all we ever hear about NFL offenses. If you don't run the ball, you are dead.
So they say.
Let's take a look at the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers. They don't run it well at all. Yet both enter Week 10 as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Why? They can throw the heck out of the football.
They are the top two passing offenses in the NFL, with the Bengals averaging 285.5 yards per game and the Packers right behind at 279.7. Both have averaged over 300 the past three games.
They are slinging it.
Run games? The Bengals are 30th in rush yards per game, while the Packers are dead last. Neither is close to 100 yards per game, although their numbers are slightly up over the past three games. Neither team averages 4.0 per rush; the Packers are at 3.0, which ranks 31st in the league.
Throw to score. Run to win.
Both will have to run it better when they need to run it late in games, but, for now, having Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Packers quarterback Jordan Love sling it around is the way these teams need to play.
I jokingly say that neither should ever call a run play until they are leading late in games. Ok, so I'm half-joking. But you get the idea. If they keep playing with the foot on the pedal, with two big-play quarterbacks, each with a pair of down-the-field receivers, they will be tough to beat.
Both are now in my top-10 of the Power Rankings, with Green Bay moving up to No. 10 this week, with the Bengals a few spots ahead at No. 7.
Staying there for both of them will mean continuing to play the same style of football, which means not allowing the old, tired run-it folks to influence play-calling. Play to the strengths and don't get caught up in the adages about running the football.
Run the ball? Not these two. Nor should they —and both just might ride the right arms of their quarterbacks to a Super Bowl.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Bills
|If the defense continues to grow, which they have the past two weeks, they are even more of a threat to win it all. That unit is growing up by the game.
|--
|7-1-0
|2
49ers
|They just keep playing as well as anybody in the NFC, despite their many injuries. Brock Purdy is in the MVP talk.
|--
|7-1-0
|3
Jaguars
|They have a soft schedule and they are rolling, quite possibly to the top seed. They made a lot of moves at the trade deadline to bolster the defense.
|--
|6-2-0
|4
Bears
|Who was that playing quarterback for them Sunday night against the Bucs? Caleb Williams threw four picks and looked lost for much of the game, which was weird.
|--
|7-2-0
|5
Broncos
|They win a lot of close games for sure, but does it really matter? Bo Nix makes the plays when he needs to make them.
|--
|7-2-0
|6
Chiefs
|The defense came alive in a big way against the Jets, getting five sacks. That's something they will need going forward. The good news was they escaped a possible major injury for Patrick Mahomes.
|1
|6-2-0
|7
Bengals
|Joe Burrow is on his way to a possible MVP the way he is playing. It's so fun to watch him throw it around. But now they face a tough challenge against the Steelers.
|1
|6-2-0
|8
Lions
|It wasn't pretty against the Dolphins, but they found a way. They can't play that way this week against a wounded Patriots team or else.
|1
|6-2-0
|9
Steelers
|They come off their bye with a big game for the division lead against the Bengals. Their defense will be challenged by that passing game.
|1
|6-2-0
|10
Packers
|Jordan Love and the passing game get a lot of the attention, but that defense has really impressed. When they get Micah Parsons back, look out.
|2
|6-3-0
|11
Vikings
|The defense is special. The offense is a disaster. They have to do something about the quarterback position.
|5
|6-2-0
|12
Patriots
|That was an awful showing all the way around against the Packers. They can't turn it over the way they did in that game and expect to win.
|1
|5-4-0
|13
Rams
|The injury to Puka Nacua could be the death blow to the offense. Where does Matt Stafford throw it now?
|--
|5-4-0
|14
Seahawks
|They are fighting through quarterback injuries, but it looks like Drew Lock will play against the Raiders this week. The Raiders might be the perfect tonic to get the offense going.
|--
|5-4-0
|15
Giants
|They keep finding ways to win games and stay atop of the division. That pass rush was nasty against the Eagles.
|--
|5-2-1
|16
Buccaneers
|They showed some fight in battling back against the Bears Sunday night. At 3-6, they are still in the division race.
|--
|3-6-0
|17
Browns
|Shedeur Sanders did some good things in the loss to the Saints, but Deshaun Watson has to be their quarterback for the time being. If he falters, then you go to Watson.
|--
|5-4-0
|18
Cowboys
|They made it interesting against a bad Colts team, which isn't a good sign. But they found a way. Now comes a tough test against the 49ers.
|4
|4-5-0
|19
Texans
|With a soft schedule the next few weeks, they can get back into playoff contention. They aren't dead yet. C.J. Stroud is playing great football.
|4
|3-5-0
|20
Panthers
|Three straight losses has changed the look of this team. Injuries have really impacted them on defense.
|2
|3-5-0
|21
Falcons
|The defense let them down in a big way against the Bengals, but they are still in it. That unit has to be better.
|2
|3-6-0
|22
Ravens
|No Lamar Jackson, no win. It's that simple. The defense is also having issues.
|2
|4-5-0
|23
Saints
|They beat the Browns on Sunday to get their third victory, which ties them for first place. They face a big one this week with Carolina. Can you believe that?
|3
|3-5-0
|24
Raiders
|How much longer do they wait to play Fernando Mendoza? A few weeks? The time is coming.
|--
|4-5-0
|25
Cardinals
|Gardner Minshew is now out for the Cardinals, which means rookie Carson Beck will be the starter against the Rams. That will be a challenge.
|4
|3-6-0
|26
Jets
|They got mauled by the Chiefs on the road, which meant a regress for both sides of the ball. The good news is they have three high first-round picks next year.
|1
|2-7-0
|27
Commanders
|The heat is getting hotter on the seat underneath Dan Quinn as they move to the final nine weeks. They are pretty much done.
|--
|2-5-1
|28
Eagles
|Does it matter if it's Joe Milton or anybody else at quarterback? They are done. This season is officially a disaster as they traded away assets for future picks.
|--
|2-7-0
|29
Dolphins
|They competed against the Lions, especially the defense, but they just don't have the talent yet. They need a quarterback.
|--
|1-7-0
|30
Colts
|It's time to start thinking about the future. But without a first-round pick next year, where do they get quarterback help?
|--
|2-7-0
|31
Titans
|They come off their bye with a tough home game against the hot Jaguars. The key is whether Cam Ward can build on his last game, which was his best.
|--
|1-7-0
|32
Chargers
|The losing continues and it seems to be getting worse. Will there be changes coming? Should Jim Harbaugh go?
|--
|0-8-0