All we heard for much of this season was that the Kansas City Chiefs had taken on a new offensive persona. They were now a running team with Kenneth Walker.
Yeah, sure.
Yes, they have leaned on the running game for the early part of the season, in large part because of a lack of quality receivers, the addition of Walker and quarterback Patrick Mahomes recovering from a torn ACL in 2025. But Sunday's blowout victory over the Atlanta Falcons reminded us that this team will go only as far as the right arm of Mahomes, who looked all the way back from the ACL injury Sunday and overcame an elbow injury suffered last week.
With Walker missing the Falcons game because of a groin injury, all Mahomes did was throw for 348 yards and five touchdowns to remind the doubters that he is much more than a game manager who just turns and hands the ball off.
Walker has been mentioned as an MVP candidate. Reminder: He isn't even the MVP on his own team. Mahomes is that.
The addition of receiver Josh Downs at the trade deadline helps give Mahomes more weapons. Downs had a touchdown Sunday, as did rookie speedster Cyrus Allen, who may be on the verge of breaking out.
The backfield was also in good hands with rookie running back Emmett Johnson, who scored two touchdowns and accounted for 171 total yards, rushing for 101. He was able to replace Walker easily, but that injury largely forced the Falcons to turn back to Mahomes of old.
The 7-2 Chiefs are still sixth in my Power Rankings this week, but as that passing game gets back to what we've come to see in other years from Mahomes, they will be a real Super Bowl threat.
When Walker comes back, they can run it with anybody. With Mahomes under center, they can throw it with anybody — especially with the receiver group improving.
The defense is ranked third in scoring, giving up just 17.3 points per game. They are eighth in total defense and tied for sixth in yards allowed per play.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has this young group playing good defense.
The Chiefs are back. Mostly, though, Mahomes is back, which is why they are a real threat in the AFC to go to the Super Bowl. You want to go to Arrowhead to play them in the playoffs with that guy? Didn't think so.
As for the bottom of the rankings, the Los Angeles Chargers have moved on up. Not much, but they are out of the cellar after beating the Baltimore Ravens Monday night. The Tennessee Titans are now the bottom dwellers of my rankings.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Bills
|The defense has played better the past three weeks, but they've faced a lot of backup quarterbacks. The schedule toughens up in the coming weeks.
|--
|8-1-0
|2
49ers
|The offense was great in the victory over the Cowboys, but the defense gave up 40. That can't happen. They have to be better on that side of the ball.
|--
|8-1-0
|3
Jaguars
|They continue to roll over their opponents, leading the league in point-differential by a wide margin. Now they get to unleash their new-look defense this week against the Giants as new acquisitions Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates will play.
|--
|7-2-0
|4
Bears
|They entered their bye as one of the league's hottest teams. Does it stay that way? There is nothing to think it won't.
|--
|7-2-0
|5
Broncos
|Coming off the bye, they need to get better play in two areas: Passing game and run defense. If they do, they can make a deep playoff run.
|--
|7-2-0
|6
Chiefs
|The offense gets all the attention, but that defense is third in points allowed. Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is proving how he is one of the best to do it.
|--
|7-2-0
|7
Bengals
|Throw it. Throw it. Throw it some more. They lead the AFC North because of their dynamic passing game. Just let it rip.
|--
|7-2-0
|8
Lions
|The loss of Aidan Hutchinson with a knee injury could be a damning blow to this defense. The high-powered offense might need to score even more.
|--
|7-2-0
|9
Vikings
|The move to get Kirk Cousins paid off right away as they went to Green Bay and beat up the Packers. The numbers weren't great for him, but he was more than capable of hitting passes down the field, which is a step up from what they had.
|2
|7-2-0
|10
Steelers
|The offense couldn't keep up with the Bengals as the defense was shredded by Joe Burrow. That was not a good look Sunday night.
|1
|6-3-0
|11
Rams
|They dominated the Cardinals without Puka Nacua, which is a big deal. The run game came alive, which they will need.
|2
|6-4-0
|12
Seahawks
|Quarterback Drew Lock is 3-0 as the starter in place of Sam Darnold. Should he stay there? Not yet. But he is playing well.
|2
|6-4-0
|13
Packers
|The offensive line was a disaster against the Vikings. That led to quarterback Jordan Love being abused all day, which can't happen if they are to be a playoff team.
|3
|6-4-0
|14
Browns
|If the playoffs started today, they would be in the postseason. Can you believe it? Deshaun Watson is playing good football.
|3
|6-4-0
|15
Giants
|Losing to the Commanders really tightens up the division as the Giants ready for a tough stretch of games. But J.J. McCarthy is improving, which is a good thing.
|--
|5-3-1
|16
Panthers
|It wasn't pretty against the Saints, but they are in first place in the NFC South. The defense played much better.
|4
|4-5-0
|17
Buccaneers
|It's now or never for this team. The division race is wide open, but they can't afford many more losses. Baker Mayfield's health this week is huge.
|1
|3-6-0
|18
Cowboys
|That defense is putrid right now. They bust coverages and the effort lacks at times. They just can't stop anybody.
|--
|4-6-0
|19
Texans
|The defense let them down in the loss to the Browns and now at 3-6 they have major problems in terms of the playoff race. They blew a 17-0 lead.
|--
|3-6-0
|20
Patriots
|The Drake Maye injury has them way down here. They look done. Even with him, they weren't playing great.
|8
|5-5-0
|21
Falcons
|The past two losses have really exposed this team. The idea of them being a playoff team isn't over, but it's going fast.
|--
|3-7-0
|22
Ravens
|Jacoby Brissett played well in the loss to the Chargers, but the defense let them down. They haven't been good enough all year.
|--
|4-6-0
|23
Commanders
|They aren't dead yet. Winning late against the Giants keeps them in the division race. But it's still a long shot.
|4
|3-5-1
|24
Saints
|The offense doesn't do enough, especially running the ball. Yet they still have a chance to win the division.
|1
|3-6-0
|25
Raiders
|Fernando Mendoza did some good things in his first NFL start, even if he didn't win it. There will be growing pains, and it didn't help Brock Bowers went out of the game with an ankle injury.
|1
|4-6-0
|26
Cardinals
|Carson Beck wasn't great in his first NFL start, but he was playing with a lot of reserves. It will take the rest of the season to evaluate him.
|1
|3-7-0
|27
Jets
|They are going in the wrong direction. The days of Aaron Glenn are coming to an end. Who will be the next coach? Quarterback?
|1
|2-8-0
|28
Eagles
|This season is lost, but Howie Roseman did the right thing by trading away assets for picks. The rebuild is in full force.
|--
|2-7-0
|29
Colts
|They beat the Dolphins, but they made it interesting. Where do they find a quarterback?
|1
|3-7-0
|30
Dolphins
|They lost to the Colts, but they competed again with a backup quarterback in Kyle McCord. That's the best outcome of all.
|1
|1-8-0
|31
Chargers
|They climbed out of the cellar by winning for the first time Monday night against the Ravens. Can you believe it?
|1
|1-8-0
|32
Titans
|The losing continues, but at least they have a ton of draft picks now. The rebuild has an arsenal to make it work.
|1
|1-8-0