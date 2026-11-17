All we heard for much of this season was that the Kansas City Chiefs had taken on a new offensive persona. They were now a running team with Kenneth Walker.

Yeah, sure.

Yes, they have leaned on the running game for the early part of the season, in large part because of a lack of quality receivers, the addition of Walker and quarterback Patrick Mahomes recovering from a torn ACL in 2025. But Sunday's blowout victory over the Atlanta Falcons reminded us that this team will go only as far as the right arm of Mahomes, who looked all the way back from the ACL injury Sunday and overcame an elbow injury suffered last week.

With Walker missing the Falcons game because of a groin injury, all Mahomes did was throw for 348 yards and five touchdowns to remind the doubters that he is much more than a game manager who just turns and hands the ball off.

Walker has been mentioned as an MVP candidate. Reminder: He isn't even the MVP on his own team. Mahomes is that.

The addition of receiver Josh Downs at the trade deadline helps give Mahomes more weapons. Downs had a touchdown Sunday, as did rookie speedster Cyrus Allen, who may be on the verge of breaking out.

The backfield was also in good hands with rookie running back Emmett Johnson, who scored two touchdowns and accounted for 171 total yards, rushing for 101. He was able to replace Walker easily, but that injury largely forced the Falcons to turn back to Mahomes of old.

The 7-2 Chiefs are still sixth in my Power Rankings this week, but as that passing game gets back to what we've come to see in other years from Mahomes, they will be a real Super Bowl threat.

When Walker comes back, they can run it with anybody. With Mahomes under center, they can throw it with anybody — especially with the receiver group improving.

The defense is ranked third in scoring, giving up just 17.3 points per game. They are eighth in total defense and tied for sixth in yards allowed per play.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has this young group playing good defense.

The Chiefs are back. Mostly, though, Mahomes is back, which is why they are a real threat in the AFC to go to the Super Bowl. You want to go to Arrowhead to play them in the playoffs with that guy? Didn't think so.

As for the bottom of the rankings, the Los Angeles Chargers have moved on up. Not much, but they are out of the cellar after beating the Baltimore Ravens Monday night. The Tennessee Titans are now the bottom dwellers of my rankings.