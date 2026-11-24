I can't wait for Thanksgiving Day.

It's not that I love turkey or cranberry sauce all that much — kind of overrated, in fact — but I do love football on the holiday.

This year, it's even better. There won't be much time to take that nap, since we have two games featuring four teams in my top-10 of this week's Power Rankings.

The day starts with a huge NFC North game featuring division leaders, the Chicago Bears, against the Detroit Lions. The day ends with a classic, as the Buffalo Bills, my top-ranked team in the Power Rankings, host the Kansas City Chiefs. Oh, the Dallas Cowboys and their high-flying offense play the Philadelphia Eagles in between.

What a day.

Mostly, it's about those top teams. The Bills are ranked first here, with the Chiefs at No. 5, which makes it a big game, but it's even bigger when you consider it's Patrick Mahomes against Josh Allen. They've played some classics over the years. It will be a blast.

The Bears are third in my rankings, with the Lions at No. 7. The offensive firepower is loaded up for that one, especially on a fast track with no weather issues.

Late November is when the elite truly emerges, and the No. 1 seed in each conference is at stake each week. All these teams have a chance to land that coveted spot in their respective conferences. That makes Thursday a huge day for all of them.

As for the bottom of the rankings, they aren't changing. The Tennessee Titans hold on to the bottom spot after getting blown out by the Cowboys, giving up a 51-burger. They have big problems.

The Chargers are just above them after losing to the Jets at home, only a week after winning for the first time. It looks like the Titans and Chargers will fight for the cellar the rest of the way.

The top is way more unsettled. Bring on Thursday. I can't wait. It's late November, a time for the real contenders to emerge.