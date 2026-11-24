I can't wait for Thanksgiving Day.
It's not that I love turkey or cranberry sauce all that much — kind of overrated, in fact — but I do love football on the holiday.
This year, it's even better. There won't be much time to take that nap, since we have two games featuring four teams in my top-10 of this week's Power Rankings.
The day starts with a huge NFC North game featuring division leaders, the Chicago Bears, against the Detroit Lions. The day ends with a classic, as the Buffalo Bills, my top-ranked team in the Power Rankings, host the Kansas City Chiefs. Oh, the Dallas Cowboys and their high-flying offense play the Philadelphia Eagles in between.
What a day.
Mostly, it's about those top teams. The Bills are ranked first here, with the Chiefs at No. 5, which makes it a big game, but it's even bigger when you consider it's Patrick Mahomes against Josh Allen. They've played some classics over the years. It will be a blast.
The Bears are third in my rankings, with the Lions at No. 7. The offensive firepower is loaded up for that one, especially on a fast track with no weather issues.
Late November is when the elite truly emerges, and the No. 1 seed in each conference is at stake each week. All these teams have a chance to land that coveted spot in their respective conferences. That makes Thursday a huge day for all of them.
As for the bottom of the rankings, they aren't changing. The Tennessee Titans hold on to the bottom spot after getting blown out by the Cowboys, giving up a 51-burger. They have big problems.
The Chargers are just above them after losing to the Jets at home, only a week after winning for the first time. It looks like the Titans and Chargers will fight for the cellar the rest of the way.
The top is way more unsettled. Bring on Thursday. I can't wait. It's late November, a time for the real contenders to emerge.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Bills
|They keep winning games, but they face a big one this week against their old nemesis, the Kansas City Chiefs. That improved defense will be challenged in a big way.
|--
|9-1-0
|2
49ers
|They are clearly the team to beat in the NFC and maybe the league. They get better each and every week. The loss of right tackle Colton McKivitz will be felt.
|--
|9-1-0
|3
Bears
|The offense hasn't been humming lately, but the defense has really taken a step forward. The Lions game will be a real test on Thanksgiving.
|1
|8-2-0
|4
Broncos
|It isn't always pretty, especially on offense, but they find ways to win games. The running game is coming alive with rookie Jonah Coleman.
|1
|8-2-0
|5
Chiefs
|Patrick Mahomes has eight touchdown passes and no picks in the past two weeks. He is back in the MVP race.
|1
|8-2-0
|6
Lions
|The improvement of the defense is a good sign. They might not have Aidan Hutchinson or Jack Campbell, but they are playing much better on that side of the ball.
|2
|8-2-0
|7
Bengals
|Losing on the road to the Commanders is a big hit to their chances of being the No. 1 seed in the conference. The explosive offense wasn't as explosive as it has been in recent weeks.
|--
|7-3-0
|8
Jaguars
|That was a terrible showing against the Giants. Was it a one-game aberration or a hint of who they might be?
|5
|7-3-0
|9
Vikings
|The offense did little in the loss to the 49ers, which is a concern. The defense, for once, didn't hold up their end either.
|--
|7-3-0
|10
Rams
|They come off their bye with the news that receiver Puka Nacua is likely done for the season. That stings. Where do they manufacture offense for the rest of the way?
|1
|6-4-0
|11
Seahawks
|The defending Super Bowl champs come off their bye with little room for error if they are going to make the playoffs and try to defend. Sam Darnold should be back this week.
|1
|6-4-0
|12
Packers
|They should have had offensive line tryouts during the bye week. That unit has killed this team. This week, they get Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald. At least Micah Parsons is back for their defense.
|1
|6-4-0
|13
Giants
|The defense showed up in a big way in the upset of the Jaguars. The offense didn't have to do much, but it will need more as the schedule toughens over the next couple of weeks.
|2
|6-3-1
|14
Browns
|Coming off their bye, they would be in the playoffs if they started today. They are also playing in prime time this week after their game was flexed. Who saw this all coming?
|--
|6-4-0
|15
Steelers
|What was that against the Eagles? Two straight losses has their playoff hold in jeopardy.
|5
|6-4-0
|16
Panthers
|They are 5-5, which is a big deal in the NFC South. If they beat the Bucs this week in Tampa, the division should be theirs.
|--
|5-5-0
|17
Cowboys
|They have scored 91 points in the past two weeks. They might need to maintain that pace to make the playoffs. Dak Prescott has been on fire.
|1
|5-6-0
|18
Texans
|After beating up the Colts, they are once again eyeing the last playoff spot. But they can't afford any more missteps the rest of the way.
|1
|4-6-0
|19
Commanders
|That's a big-time victory over the Bengals. Jayden Daniels really made the plays in the moment, which keeps this team's playoff hopes alive.
|4
|4-5-1
|20
Buccaneers
|The offense just didn't do enough against the Lions. It looked like Baker Mayfield was hurt and pressing.
|3
|3-7-0
|21
Patriots
|With Drake Maye done for the season, they are finished. The Super Bowl hangover is real.
|1
|5-5-0
|22
Falcons
|They come off their bye still with a chance to win the division. Amazing. But the defense has to pick up the play after the horrible showing before the bye week vs. the Chiefs.
|1
|3-7-0
|23
Ravens
|Sure, they don't have Lamar Jackson. But he doesn't play defense the last time I checked. That side of the ball is awful right now.
|1
|4-7-0
|24
Saints
|There are rumblings that coach Kellen Moore could be in trouble after the season. That would be rash, but you never know.
|--
|3-7-0
|25
Raiders
|Fernando Mendoza really showed well on the road in the loss to Denver. He made some mistakes, but he has the look of a future big-time starter.
|--
|4-7-0
|26
Jets
|This team is loaded with good, young players, which showed up in the victory over the Chargers. The question is whether the wins can save Aaron Glenn's job.
|1
|3-8-0
|27
Eagles
|They still think they have a chance to win the NFC East after beating the Steelers. Go beat the Cowboys this week, and we might believe that.
|1
|3-7-0
|28
Cardinals
|With Josh Johnson playing quarterback, they had no chance against Kansas City. It's a shame Carson Beck was out because he needs the work.
|2
|3-8-0
|29
Colts
|This thing has totally gone into the dumpster. Why didn't they trade Daniel Jones two weeks ago before releasing him? What a disaster.
|--
|3-8-0
|30
Dolphins
|The competing part went bye-bye in the loss to the Bills. But that's to be expected at some point. Kyle McCord didn't do a lot.
|--
|1-9-0
|31
Chargers
|After winning at Baltimore, they were back to being the Chargers again, losing to the Jets. This team has to make changes.
|--
|1-9-0
|32
Titans
|They stay in the bottom spot after giving up 51 to the Cowboys. Wasn't defense supposed to be the strong suit for Robert Saleh?
|--
|1-9-0