December is here, a time for celebration and feeling good, so let's get the picks back on track.

Make it a December to remember. Wait, I've heard that before.

Anyway, the picks weren't great last week. I went 7-8 against the spread, 9-6 straight up and 3-3 with my Best Bets as part of the Pick Six Podcast.

That makes my season record 93-85-3 against the spread, 106-73-1 straight up and 38-37 with my Best Bets.

With the playoffs just seven weeks away, it's time for me to make a real playoff push like some of the teams will do in the next six weeks. It's my time.

After all, it his December and I am such a joyful dude year round, so it feels like it's my month.

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Latest Odds: New Orleans Saints +4.5 Bet Now

The Cowboys will be playing without head coach Mike McCarthy after he tested positive for COVID-19, but the Saints are really banged up. I'd rather have the players on the field. The Cowboys can handle it without McCarthy. The defense was carved up by the Raiders, but they could get Taysom Hill at quarterback here. He isn't a good passer. The Cowboys will win a tough road game. It's close.

Pick: Cowboys 24, Saints 23

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Latest Odds: Miami Dolphins -5 Bet Now

These two teams are still alive in the playoff hunt and the Dolphins have won four straight. Tua Tagovailoa is playing well and the defense has really improved. The Miami pass rush will be the difference in this one as the Dolphins continue their surge.

Pick: Dolphins 23, Giants 17

Which NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $7,100 since its inception.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Latest Odds: Houston Texans +9 Bet Now

The Colts are coming off a tough loss to the Bucs, but they get a break here against the Texans. Look for Jonathan Taylor to have a big day running it with Carson Wentz hitting a few shots down the field. Houston won't keep up.

Pick: Colts 26, Texans 14

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Latest Odds: Detroit Lions +7 Bet Now

The Lions will be rested after playing on Thanksgiving, while the Vikings are playing consecutive road games. Plus, they will almost certainly not have running back Dalvin Cook. The Vikings will find a way to win this game, but the Lions will keep it close, which they've done a bunch this season.

Pick: Vikings 24, Lions 22

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Latest Odds: New York Jets +6.5 Bet Now

The Jets won last week on the road, while the Eagles lost to the Giants in the same stadium they will play in this week. The Eagles offense was lifeless last week, while the Jets actually showed some life. I think the Jets will hang around, but the Eagles will win it late.

Pick: Eagles 21, Jets 19

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Latest Odds: Chicago Bears +7.5 Bet Now

The Cardinals are coming off the bye and should have Kyler Murray back for this one. The Bears beat the Lions last week with Andy Dalton, but Justin Fields might be back with his injured rips. Whoever it is, I think the Bears keep this one within the number. But the Cardinals will pull it out late.

Pick: Cardinals, 21, Bears 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Latest Odds: Cincinnati Bengals -3 Bet Now

This is a big game for both teams. The Chargers are playing a second straight road game, and they didn't look good in losing to the Broncos last week. The Bengals are playing some of their best football. I think that carries over here as Joe Mixon runs wild against the Chargers defense to overshadow the Justin Herbert-Joe Burrow showdown.

Pick: Bengals 29, Chargers 23

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Latest Odds: Atlanta Falcons +11 Bet Now

The Bucs are playing consecutive road games, which is always tough. Atlanta is coming off a victory at Jacksonville, which kept its playoff hope alive. Tampa Bay's offense will be too much for the Falcons defense and I can't see the Atlanta offensive line protecting Matt Ryan. The Bucs will roll.

Pick: Bucs 37, Falcons 20

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Latest Odds: Los Angeles Rams -13 Bet Now

This is a long trip for a young team that isn't good to go face a team that is coming off a bad loss and is good. That's a bad combination. The Jaguars have never played well on the West Coast and they won't here, either. Look for the Rams to snap out of their funk, especially Matt Stafford. This will be ugly.

Pick: Rams 37, Jaguars 13

Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Latest Odds: Las Vegas Raiders -2.5 Bet Now

Washington is playing good football right now, winning three straight. Las Vegas impressed in beating the Cowboys on the road on Thanksgiving. The offense was outstanding, which will be the case here. Taylor Heinicke will try and keep up with Derek Carr, but in the end the Raiders will take it.

Pick: Raiders 31, Washington 27

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Latest Odds: Pittsburgh Steelers +4.5 Bet Now

This has become a great rivalry known for physical play, but the Steelers have hardly looked physical the past two weeks. They are struggling in a big way, while the Ravens are coming off a tough home victory over Cleveland. Even so, the Ravens offense isn't good right now. The Steelers will find a way to win this late playing in a survival game.

Pick: Steelers 23, Ravens 20

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Latest Odds: Seattle Seahawks +3.5 Bet Now

The Seahawks have lost five straight games and their season is basically over. The 49ers are playing their best football. San Francisco is running at will against teams and it will do the same against the Seahawks. They will control both lines of scrimmage to put the dagger in Seattle's season.

Pick: 49ers 24, Seahawks 19

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-10)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Latest Odds: Kansas City Chiefs -10 Bet Now

The Broncos are coming off an impressive home victory over the Chargers, while the Chiefs are coming off the bye. Kansas City got its season back on track before the bye, so it has to hope the delay didn't derail that. I don't think it did. The defense is playing much better, and the Chiefs will limit the Broncos offense. Patrick Mahomes will get his shots down the field against an aggressive secondary and hit them for big plays.

Pick: Chiefs 31, Broncos 17

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Latest Odds: Buffalo Bills -2.5 Bet Now

This is the game of the week with first place in the AFC East on the line. The Patriots have won six straight games and have really impressed on defense. It will be fun to see what Bill Belichick throws at Josh Allen. The Bills looked much better last week against the Saints than they did for most of November. They continue to play well here. Bills take it.

Pick: Bills 26, Patriots 20