What's wrong with offensive play?

That's a question we are all asking. Scoring is down. Big plays are down. Sacks are up. Quarterbacks getting rocked is an every Sunday thing.

The reason is simple. Offensive line play stinks. Usually we see that in the first two weeks of the season, but it carried over this week and again impacted the offenses. Just sitting in our green room watching every game, it seemed like a quarterback was either getting sacked, hit or running for his life on nearly every play.

Offensive lines don't hit in the summer much, which is why they are bad now. The defensive linemen are so athletic that it takes work to prepare for all their stunts and looks. When you combine that with all the off coverages, it's a problem. Quarterbacks are sped up by the fronts, but slowed down by the back-end looks.

Until the offensive line play improves, expect it to stay that way. They don't hit enough in the summer, which is why we are seeing the offensive messes every week in the NFL. This week has been no different.

They don't hit, so their quarterbacks are paying the price.

Now for some more quick Week 3 observations: