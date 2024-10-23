Happy midweek, everyone! Today's Pick Six Newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest from around the NFL.

1. Chiefs trade for DeAndre Hopkins

A week after the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills made splashy wide receiver trades, the Kansas City Chiefs have followed suit, on Wednesday acquiring Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans. Now at CBS Sports, you can find our instant grades for the trade, plus a look at where the 32-year-old Hopkins stacks up among all of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' weapons over the years. Certainly K.C.'s injury-riddled group of pass catchers looks more formidable for the stretch run.

2. Cooper Kupp trade next? Rams WR weighs in

Hopkins may not be the last notable name to be moved at the receiver position. Kupp, the former Super Bowl MVP, has reportedly been floated in trade talks between the Los Angeles Rams and other teams, with L.A. seeking in the ballpark of a second-round draft pick for the former All-Pro. Meanwhile, Kupp's fellow wideout Puka Nacua is slated for a return from injured reserve, and both Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford have downplayed rumors of their availability as just part of the business.

3. Prisco's Week 8 picks: Dolphins roll in Tua's return

Pete Prisco is back with predictions for every single game on the Week 8 schedule. Here are some of his most notable picks, including a rousing victory for a recently injury-plagued AFC contender:

Dolphins 29, Cardinals 15: It looks as if Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back in after missing time with his concussion issues. That should jump-start an offense that has been struggling. The Cardinals are playing on the road on a short week after beating the Chargers on Monday night.

It looks as if Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back in after missing time with his concussion issues. That should jump-start an offense that has been struggling. The Cardinals are playing on the road on a short week after beating the Chargers on Monday night. Bengals 30, Eagles 20: The Eagles are playing consecutive road games, which will be a challenge after winning a division game last week. The Philadelphia defense will be challenged by Joe Burrow and the passing game. Look for Burrow to have a big day.

The Eagles are playing consecutive road games, which will be a challenge after winning a division game last week. The Philadelphia defense will be challenged by Joe Burrow and the passing game. Look for Burrow to have a big day. 49ers 23, Cowboys 20: The Cowboys are coming off a bye, while the 49ers with all their injuries are in need of one. This San Francisco team is a mess. The Cowboys were blown out the last time out, while the 49ers lost at home to the Chiefs. This will be a game for the 49ers defense to rise up and win it.

4. Injury report: Browns, Raiders turning to new QBs

Here's the latest on the medical front from around the NFL:

5. QB Power Rankings: Mayfield, Goff both in top 5

Every week, we rank all 32 starting quarterbacks from most promising to most concerning. Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson remains our No. 1 with a third career NFL MVP in sight, but we've got a few unlikely top-five movers in Baker Mayfield (up to No. 4) and Jared Goff (up four spots to No. 5), who command two of the most dangerous offenses in the NFC. The latter has even drawn some MVP buzz while rebounding from a slower start with the Detroit Lions.

6. Extra points: Steelers QB plans, Texans add former All-Pro

