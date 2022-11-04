I did it. I finally did it.

I had a good week.

That's the only way you can describe a week where I went 7-0 with my best bets as part of the Pick Six Podcast, 8-7 against the spread with my expert picks and 11-4 straight up.

That's right. My best bets were undefeated, baby.

The other areas weren't quite as good, but there was progress. The 7-0 improves my best bets record to 27-20 for the year, with my ATS record now 58-61-4 and my straight-up record at 68-54-1.

For once, there is no doom and gloom. Now comes the tough part: Trying to do it all over again.

I say it's two good weeks in a row. You ready for it?

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

The Eagles are undefeated and playing at a high level. The Texans are not playing close to that. But this is a short week, which can challenge the road team. The real challenge with the short week is for teams preparing for the Eagles offense. That's the difference here. Jalen Hurts keeps playing well.

Pick: Eagles 33, Texans 13

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, FuboTV)

The Chargers are coming off a bye and they need to get their passing game going. The downfield throws haven't been there. They will be back for the Chargers in this one. The Falcons have been a surprise this season, leading the NFC South. They will run it all day at the Chargers, but I think Justin Herbert finally gets the passing game going in a big way.

Pick: Chargers 34, Falcons 26

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

This is a second straight road trip for the Dolphins against an NFC North team. They beat the Lions last week, throwing it all over the field. This won't be as fast a track, which will slow them down some. But I still think the passing game will be too much for the Bears. Dolphins take it.

Pick: Dolphins 30, Bears 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, FuboTV)

The Bengals looked bad in losing on the road Monday night to the Browns. The offensive line was manhandled. The Panthers are playing consecutive road games, which won't be easy. They are playing better with P.J. Walker at quarterback and I think their defense, especially with that front, keeps them in this one.

Pick: Bengals 26, Panthers 20

Green Bay Packers (-3.5) at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, FuboTV)

The Packers actually showed some life on offense last week against the Bills, which is a good sign. The Lions defense might be the perfect tonic to really get them going. Detroit can score on offense, so this might be a higher-scoring game. Give me Aaron Rodgers to finally put up some numbers and win it.

Pick: Packers 31, Lions 27

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

The Raiders are playing a second straight road game, while the Jaguars are back home after losing to the Broncos in London. The Raiders failed to score a point in the loss to the Saints, which is concerning. Trevor Lawrence has not played well, which is also a concern for Jacksonville. I think that changes here. Jaguars win it.

Pick: Jaguars 24, Raiders 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

The Patriots impressed in beating the Jets on the road last week, while the Colts lost to Washington in Sam Ehlinger's first start. The Colts just haven't been good on offense all year, no matter who plays quarterback. But they did show some signs of life last week. The Patriots haven't been much better on offense, but I think their defense will win this one. It's close.

Pick: Patriots 21, Colts 17

Buffalo Bills (-13) at New York Jets

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

The Jets are coming off a tough loss to the Patriots in which the offense was bad. Zach Wilson has to pick up his play. The Bills can roll up a big number on offense, which they will do against the Jets defense. The Jets won't be able to keep up. Buffalo keeps it going.

Pick: Bills 37, Jets 23

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, FuboTV)

This is suddenly a big game as the Commanders have won three straight. The Vikings have ripped off five straight. Minnesota hasn't been blowing teams out, but have been finding a way. The Commanders defense has played better lately and I think it will here. The Commanders take it in a slight upset.

Pick: Commanders 27, Vikings 26

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox, FuboTV)

The Seahawks are in first place in the NFC West, getting there with a good offense as the defense improves. Arizona has the offense, but the defense has struggled as well. This will be a high-scoring game, but I think Seattle's offense will get the best of it.

Pick: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 28

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

When the schedule came out, this looked like the game of the week. It's now a survival test. Both teams are struggling. So which one can turn it around? I'm going with the Bucs. They are at home and their offense isn't struggling as much as the Rams. Tom Brady wins it.

Pick: Bucs 24, Rams 17

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, FuboTV)

This is the game of the week, featuring Derrick Henry against Patrick Mahomes. It's the runner vs. the passer. Give me the passer. The Titans are playing a second straight road game, while the Chiefs are off a bye and coach Andy Reid is outstanding off a bye. That's a big edge for Kansas City, but Henry will keep his team around.

Pick: Chiefs 31, Titans 21

Baltimore Ravens (-3) at New Orleans Saints

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, FuboTV)

The Ravens will be rested after playing at Tampa Bay last Thursday. They ran the ball for over 200 yards in that game. That won't happen against this Saints defense. Look for the New Orleans defense to continue to play well after shutting out the Raiders last week.

Pick: Saints 26, Ravens 20