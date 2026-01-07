It's playoff time, baby.

New season.

Not for us it isn't. Our records carry over to the postseason, which means it's not really a new season like they say in the NFL locker rooms right now.

Week 18 is always a challenge, but I went 9-7 last week both against the spread and straight up. That takes my season spread record to 140-129-3 and the straight-up record goes to 176-95-1.

Landing 11 games over .500 against the spread is a nice way to close the regular season, but I expect to be even better in the playoffs. It's when the stars come out, isn't it?

Let's go.

Wild Card Weekend NFL betting lines via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Panthers beat the Rams in Week 13 thanks to a lot of big plays by both the offense and defense. Matthew Stafford threw three picks in that game. That won't happen again. Look for a much better offensive effort from the Rams. The Panthers ran it well against the Rams in the last meeting, so that will again be the focus here. Bryce Young also made some key throws in that game. But this is a big challenge for a young Panthers team. The Rams are playoff tested and Stafford and gang will play like it. Rams big.

Pick: Rams 31, Panthers 17

2026 NFL playoff bracket picks, score predictions: 49ers shock Eagles in wild card round, Jaguars stun Bills John Breech

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

These two teams split during the regular season, but the Packers blew the second one by not recovering an onside kick late. Both teams come limping in here as the Packers have lost four in a row and the Bears have lost two straight. The Bears have defensive issues that have shown up lately that Jordan Love, who will be back, can exploit. The Packers will go after Caleb Williams like they did in the two other meetings. That could lead to a lot of big plays and a lot of points for both teams -- if the weather isn't a disaster. In the end, the Packers and Love will get the best of it.

Pick: Packers 27, Bears 24

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

This young Jaguars team is one of the bigger surprises in the league, but they do a lot of things well. They finished as the top run defense and no back ran for over 75 yards against them during the season. That will be big against James Cook, who led the league in rushing. If they can stop Cook, that will put a lot on Josh Allen, who is more than capable. On the other side, the Bills have had defensive issues, while the Jaguars have played well on offense with Trevor Lawrence. Look for that to continue. This will be fun to watch as both quarterbacks light it up with Lawrence winning it late.

Pick: Jaguars 32, Bills 28

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Eagles come in with a dominating defense, while the 49ers have a good offense. That's the matchup that will decide the game. The 49ers defense has struggled all year, while the Eagles offense has as well. Something has to give. I think the Eagles offense will get it going some here against the 49ers defense. Look for a big game from Saquon Barkley. On the other side, I look for the Eagles to limit Brock Purdy and the 49ers offense. The Eagles get it going some on offense and advance to the next round.

Pick: Eagles 27, 49ers 17

Sunday, 8 p.m. ET on NBC

This is a long trip for the Chargers. It's also a big game for quarterback Justin Herbert, who has yet to win a playoff game. The problem is the offensive line in front of him has issues. The Patriots defense should be able to limit the Chargers' run game and pressure Herbert. On the other side, the Chargers have a top 10 defense and that could challenge Drake Maye. The Patriots have averaged 168.6 rushing yards per game and 5.8 yards per carry over the last five games, so look for them to run it early and often. If Herbert isn't protected on the other side, it could be a long night for the Chargers. But this is Maye's first playoff game and the Chargers defense is good against the pass. It's close, but the Pats win it late.

Pick: Patriots 24, Chargers 23

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Texans have one of the best defenses in the league and that can be a problem for a Steelers offense that is just OK. Aaron Rodgers does have a lot of playoff experience, which matters. He also gets back DK Metcalf in this one, which is big. The Steelers offensive line has also been good as of late. The Texans offense has been better during a nine-game winning streak, but this will come down to Houston's offensive line against the Steelers' front. That's a problem. Look for the Steelers to force some mistakes by C.J. Stroud as Pittsburgh advances behind its defensive front in a playoff upset.

Pick: Steelers 23, Texans 20