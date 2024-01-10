There's nothing like being on a roll heading into the playoffs. That's me. Finally.

I went 11-5 against the spread last week and 10-6 straight up with my NFL picks. I feel like the Buffalo Bills on a winning streak. My ATS record is now 134-127-11, so well over .500. My straight-up record is 168-104.

The season has been a wild ride and I expect the playoffs will be much of the same. That makes picking games tough. Anything can happen.

I do like some dogs this week, so let's hope that strategy keeps the roll going.

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC, fubo)

This is the veteran quarterback Joe Flacco against the rookie sensation in C.J. Stroud. Flacco gets the edge because he has the better defense. The Browns will be able to pressure Stroud to limit him some. I think Flacco, who has been good in the playoffs in his career, will be good in this one. The Browns will win it.

Pick: Browns 31, Texans 24

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (Peacock)

The Dolphins will go into Arrowhead a banged-up team, especially on defense. They will be down their top three pass rushers. That's a problem against Patrick Mahomes, even if the Chiefs offense has struggled this season by comparison to past Mahomes teams. They will do enough here as their defense limits a Miami offense that has had problems on the road. Chiefs take it.

Pick: Chiefs 26, Dolphins 19

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills (-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

The Bills are rolling into the playoffs as winners of five straight. They have the look of a dangerous playoff team. The Steelers won two straight to get into the postseason, but they will be without T.J. Watt here against Josh Allen. That's a bad thing for a defense that has struggled in a big way even when he's on the field. Look for the Bills to roll in this one.

Pick: Bills 27, Steelers 13

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo)

This should be a high-flying affair with both offenses rolling up big numbers. I think Jordan Love is playing outstanding football and Dak Prescott is as well. The pressure is firmly on Prescott and the Cowboys. That's why I see the loose Packers and Love making a game of this. The Cowboys will win it, but it's close.

Pick: Cowboys 33, Packers 31

Sunday, 8 p.m. ET (NBC, fubo)

This is the game featuring two quarterbacks traded for each other in Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford. The Rams are the surprise team in the NFC playoffs, but they will be a tough out. I think Stafford and the Rams will get the best of the Lions defense, while Goff will also play well. There will be a lot of points. I will take the Rams in an upset.

Pick: Rams 31, Lions 30

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN, fubo)

The Eagles are limping into the playoffs having lost five of their last six. They haven't come close to looking like the Super Bowl team from a year ago. The Bucs played better down the stretch, although they did lose to the Saints two weeks ago at home. Even so, I expect Baker Mayfield to play better against an Eagles defense that has struggled. Look for a big game from Mike Evans. The Bucs will pull off the upset.

Pick: Bucs 27, Eagles 24