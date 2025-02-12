1 Sam Darnold Minnesota Vikings QB

Sam Darnold resurrected his career with the Vikings, putting up big numbers and leading them to the playoffs. But he fizzled in his final two games, including a playoff loss, and that has some personnel people concerned. Even so, in a quarterback-needy league, he will get action if the Vikings don't keep him off the market. I'd look for a deal near $40 million per season.

2 Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR

At 26 years old, Tee Higgins is in the prime of his career. He has been the No. 2 receiver in Cincinnati but now has his chance to show he's a true No. 1. He is big and coming off a season with 10 touchdowns in 12 games. His market will be robust.

3 Josh Sweat Philadelphia Eagles OLB

Josh Sweat led the Eagles in sacks during the regular season with 8.0, didn't get any in the playoffs, then lit up the Super Bowl with 2.5. At 28, he is a long, active edge player who should command a big market with his age and production.

4 Trey Smith Kansas City Chiefs OG

This 26-year-old is a power player who can maul people in the run game. He has improved in pass protection, but he is known for his ability to move people in the run game. He didn't have a great Super Bowl, however.

5 Ronnie Stanley Baltimore Ravens OT

Injuries have been a problem for Ronnie Stanley in his career, but he played a full season in 2024. Was that because of the pending free agency? He is 31, so age is starting to be a factor. But he is a good pass protector at left tackle, which brings value on the market.

6 Milton Williams Philadelphia Eagles DE

Milton Williams was one of the most underrated players on the Eagles defense. He is a smaller defensive tackle, but he plays with quickness and an ability to penetrate. He had five sacks during the regular season and flashed big time in the playoffs and Super Bowl. He is 26 and ready to make big money.

7 Drew Dalman Atlanta Falcons C

At 26, expect Drew Dalman to have an active market. Personnel people like him a lot more than the perception of him in the media. He was limited to nine games last season because of an ankle injury, but he is the top center on the market.

8 D.J. Reed New York Jets CB

D.J. Reed might be considered the top cornerback on the market, but there are some league personnel who think he might be a tad overrated. He's a good player who will get great-player money. He's a feisty corner who doesn't back down, which is a good quality.

9 Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins SS

Jevon Holland is coming off a down season by his standards, some of it because of injury, but at 24 he is still a valuable back-end player. He is a good run player, but his coverage suffered some last season. Age and history say he will get a good contract on the market.

10 Zack Baun Philadelphia Eagles MLB

After signing a one-year deal with the Eagles, Zack Baun moved from outside to inside linebacker and became a big part of their defense. He had 150 tackles and showed an ability to run to the football and do a lot of things. He gambled on the one-year deal and won.

11 Osa Odighizuwa Dallas Cowboys DT

Osa Odighizuwa is a disruptive inside player who can push the pocket and pressure the quarterback., He isn't overpowering in the run game because he isn't big for the position, but he can help a team in need of interior disruption. He turns 27 in August.

12 Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Chris Godwin was on a tear to open the 2024 season with 50 catches in seven games before breaking his left ankle. He is expected to be back for the 2025 season. He is a tactical route runner who plays his best football from the slot. When he moved outside in 2023, he wasn't as good. He is 29.

13 Carlton Davis Detroit Lions CB

In his one season with the Lions, Carlton Davis showed why he can be a top cover player. He is a long corner who can match up in man coverage. At 28, he should get a nice contract this time around, likely a multi-year deal after the way he played last season.

14 Nick Bolton Kansas City Chiefs OLB

Nick Bolton was the leader of the Chiefs defense, a good run player who has the football IQ coaches love. He isn't great against the pass, but at just age 25, he can help a lot of linebacker-needy teams.

15 Will Fries Indianapolis Colts OG

Will Fries suffered a season-ending injury early in 2024, but this self-made player was playing at a high level before he did. He is one of those guards who gets by more with his fight than his athletic ability. He is a battler. He is 27.

16 Justin Reid Kansas City Chiefs SS

Justin Reid is one of the more underrated players on this list in terms of league perception. He's much better than many think. He can do a lot of things and was a big part of the Kansas City defense. He is a good tackler. He is 28.

17 Cam Robinson Minnesota Vikings OT

Cam Robinson, 29, was traded by the Jaguars to the Vikings during the 2024 season and took over as the starter at left tackle for the injured Christian Darrisaw. He won't be back with the Vikings, and his starting ability will make him attractive on the market. He needs to be stronger in the run game and has lapses in pass protection.

18 Charvarius Ward San Francisco 49ers CB

Charvarius Ward didn't play as well in 2024 as he did in recent years, but there were some personal reasons for that. At 29, he can still excel in man coverage and is a smart, heady corner for zone teams.

19 Mekhi Becton Philadelphia Eagles OG

Mekhi Becton moved inside from tackle when he signed with the Eagles and resurrected his career. He is a big, power player who excels in the run game. He was much better in pass protection as the season moved along as well. He's 26.

20 Alaric Jackson Los Angeles Rams OT

There are a lot of differing opinions on Alaric Jackson in the personnel departments of guys I've talked with. Some love him and some don't. But when a starting left tackle hits the market, he will get action. That coupled with him being 26 should get him a nice contract.

21 Khalil Mack Los Angeles Chargers OLB

He turns 33 in late February, which is why Khalil Mack might not be what he was as a star edge player, but he still had a productive 2024 season. He had six sacks, but he pressured more than that number would indicate. He can be a nice, veteran addition for a team in need of edge help, like say maybe Buffalo.

22 Trevon Moehrig Las Vegas Raiders FS

Trevon Moehrig, a former second-round pick, is coming off his best season. He started all 17 games and had two picks and did a nice job in the run game. He turns 26 in June, so he is the target age for teams looking for a starting safety.

23 Jamien Sherwood New York Jets ILB

Jamien Sherwood is coming off his best season at just the right time, having started 16 of 17 games after opening the season as a projected backup. He finished with 98 solo tackles, the most by anybody in the league. He is a speedy linebacker who, at the age of 25, should get looks by a lot of teams.

24 Byron Murphy Minnesota Vikings CB

Since coming to the Vikings two years ago, Byron Murphy has been a solid starter on their defense. He is coming off one of his best seasons in coverage and, at 27, should be able to land a solid contract.

25 Teven Jenkins Chicago Bears OT

Drafted as a tackle, Teven Jenkins has made a solid transition inside to guard. He turns 27 in March, so he has the youth that teams want when signing free agents. He has missed time with injuries, including three games last season, but he has 40 starts in his career.

26 Josh Myers Green Bay Packers C

Josh Myers is coming off his best season for the Packers, becoming a much better pass protector than in the previous two seasons. He is also a solid player in the run game and one who rarely misses a snap, although he did leave the playoff loss to the Eagles. The Packers will bring him back if the price doesn't get wacky. He turns 27 in July.

27 James Daniels Pittsburgh Steelers OG

James Daniels has 84 starts in seven seasons and he's 27 years old. There's value in that. But he was limited to four starts last season because of a torn Achilles tendon. That could impact his contract length. But he's a good starter when healthy.

28 Rasul Douglas Buffalo Bills CB

Rasul Douglas has played for three teams in his career, but he's always been one of those players who seems to make plays. He is physically limited, so he wouldn't fit for a team that wants their corners playing a lot of man. But his style of play makes him an asset for a zone-heavy team.

29 Camryn Bynum Minnesota Vikings SS

Teams looking for a quality safety should take a hard look at Camryn Bynum. The former corner has the range teams need on the back end and he's a good tackler. He is 26, so he is the target age for free agents.

30 Mike Jackson Carolina Panthers CB

Mike Jackson might be one of the more underrated players on this list. He started 17 games for the Panthers and did a nice job playing outside cornerback in their defense. He had 13 pass breakups and two interceptions. He just turned 28.

31 Dre Greenlaw San Francisco 49ers LB

Dre Greenlaw played just two games last season as he battled back from a torn Achilles tendon and then hurt his calf when he did come back. But he turns 28 this year, and he's a good run-and-chase linebacker when he is healthy.

32 Kevin Zeitler Detroit Lions OG

Kevin Zeitler signed a one-year deal with the Lions and played to a Pro Bowl level. He is a physical, powerful player who excels in the run game. At 34, age is an issue, but teams are always looking for good veterans on the offensive line.

33 Paulson Adebo New Orleans Saints CB

Paulson Adebo was limited to nine games last season after suffering a broken femur. He is a good cover player, but he tends to get grabby at times, which leads to a lot of penalties being called on him. But he's only 25, which is why he should have an active market, even coming off injury.

34 Ben Bredeson Tampa Bay Buccaneers OG

This 27-year-old started at left guard in his only season with the Bucs and did a nice job. He signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay last season and started all 17 games. He will have a good market.

35 Bobby Wagner Washington Commanders MLB

Just when you think Bobby Wagner is slowing down and coming to an end, he has a Pro Bowl-quality season for the Commanders in 2024. He turns 35 later this year, so there is some age concern, but he defied that last season.

36 Rico Dowdle Dallas Cowboys RB

Rico Dowdle is 26 and has just 331 career carries, which should make him an attractive free agent. He is coming off a breakout season that saw him rush for 1,079 yards on 235 carries with two touchdowns. His best football might be in front of him.

37 Ernest Jones Seattle Seahawks LB

Seattle acquired Ernest Jones from Tennessee for a fourth-round pick during the 2024 season. When he became a starter, he helped turn the defense around. Seattle would love to have him back, especially since it traded a pick to get him. But his market might be higher than the Seahawks think. Jones turned 25 last November, which will help his contract numbers.

38 Talanoa Hufanga San Francisco 49ers SS

Talanoa Hufanga has battled through injuries the past few seasons, but at 26 he is still a big-hitting safety who should command a solid deal. Teams are always looking for quality players on the back end. In 2022, before his injuries, he looked like a future star.

39 Aaron Jones Minnesota Vikings RB

This 30-year-old is back on the market after signing a one-year deal with the Vikings. He rushed for 1,138 yards and scored five touchdowns for the Vikings. He played in all 17 games and has said he would like to return to Minnesota.

40 Ryan Kelly Indianapolis Colts C

This 2016 first-round pick hits the market with 121 career starts, but he was limited to 10 last season due to injuries. When he was out, rookie Tanor Bortolini played well in his place, so Kelly is likely gone. He turns 32 in May.

41 Amari Cooper Buffalo Bills WR

After landing in Buffalo last season in a trade with the Browns, Amari Cooper played in eight regular-season games with the Bills and had just 20 catches with two scores. In the playoffs, it was worse with just six catches in three games. That's concerning. So is his age since he turns 31 in June. He certainly isn't a No. 1 receiver anymore.

It's not often that a 26-year-old left tackle with 66 career starts hits the market. But Moore will likely be doing just that as the Steelers have taken tackles in the first round the past two seasons. Moore has been ripped at times in his career for his play, but improved last season, although he did struggle some down the stretch.

43 Calais Campbell Miami Dolphins DE

The 38-year-old had an impressive season for the Dolphins after signing a one-year deal. He had five sacks and was good against the run. He hasn't decided if he will play again, but if he does, any team looking for a pro's pro who can still play should take a look.

44 DeMarcus Lawrence Dallas Cowboys DE

At 34, DeMarcus Lawrence was limited to four games last season after suffering a foot injury. But he is a veteran who can push the pocket when healthy, which is why pass rush-needy teams should grab him if his foot checks out.

45 Chase Young New Orleans Saints DE

Chase Young has never lived up to the hype, and there are plays he takes off, but he is still a young edge player. He had five sacks for the Saints this year, but he's more likely going to have to take another prove-it deal.

46 Asante Samuel Jr. Los Angeles Chargers CB

Asante Samuel Jr. is coming off a season where he was limited to four games after injuring his shoulder. He turns 26 this October, so he is in the prime of his career. He is a solid cover player, but isn't great in the run game and isn't always a great tackler.

47 Levi Onwuzurike Detroit Lions DT

Injuries are the thing that have hurt Levi Onwuzurike's career the most because when he's on the field he's a penetrating interior player. He also played outside last season. He turns 27 in March.

48 Azeez Ojulari New York Giants LB

Azeez Ojulari has 22 sacks in 46 games, so there is a lot to like. But injuries have limited him over his career. He is just 25 years old, so there should be a market for a speedy edge player.

49 Robert Spillane Las Vegas Raiders LB

Robert Spillane has been a tackling machine for the Raiders, a good run player who plays with pop. But he isn't great in coverage, which shows up as well. He turns 30 in December.

50 Dyami Brown Washington Commanders WR

This speed receiver finally started to live up to his draft hype late this season. He had 30 catches during the regular season, but then had 14 and a touchdown in three playoff games. He is 25.

51 Justin Fields Pittsburgh Steelers QB

Justin Fields started six games last season for the Steelers and did some good things, but was benched for Russell Wilson. But he's 25, which is why there should be teams giving him a hard look. The Steelers would be wise to bring him back if possible, to try and continue the growth he showed last season before his benching.

52 Malcolm Koonce Las Vegas Raiders DE

Malcolm Koonce suffered a knee injury before the 2024 season, which could hurt his market. He flashed as an emerging pass rusher in 2023 and had the Raiders excited to pair him with Maxx Crosby. At 26, he is still young and should command interest on the market.

53 Stefon Diggs Houston Texans WR

At 31, Stefon Diggs is getting toward the end of his career and he's coming off a torn ACL suffered in Week 8 last season. That brings risk to a team that will sign him and probably limits him to a one-year deal. But he is a good veteran No. 2 now when healthy.

54 Joseph Ossai Cincinnati Bengals DE

There is always going to be a market for a 25-year-old pass rusher who is coming off a five-sack season. He ended last season as the starter and seemed to grow as a player. He might be ready to take off.

55 Kristian Fulton Los Angeles Chargers CB

Kristian Fulton signed a one-year deal with the Chargers in 2024 and had his best season. The key was him staying healthy as he started 15 games, the most in his career. His first three seasons with the Titans were plagued by injuries. He did struggle late last season after a fast start. He's 26.

56 Haason Reddick New York Jets OLB

Haason Reddick held out with the Jets this past season and missed half of it. When he did return, he didn't have the same impact and looked as if the time away clearly impacted his play. But there is always a value on edge players who have been productive, which he has been. He turns 31 this September.

57 Divine Deablo Las Vegas Raiders LB

This 27-year-old has made a nice transition from college defensive back to NFL linebacker. He is naturally good in coverage, but he also has the speed to chase down plays in the run game. Injuries have kept him out of games at times, but he is worth a look for teams seeking a speed upgrade at linebacker.

58 Justin Simmons Atlanta Falcons FS

The veteran signed a one-year deal with Atlanta and was a solid addition to their secondary. Age is starting to be a concern since he turns 32 this season, but he's the type of player who can bring some stability to a young secondary.

59 Patrick Mekari Baltimore Ravens OG

Patrick Mekari can play tackle or guard, which will make him a valuable addition for any team. He moved inside to guard last year for the Ravens. He turns 28 in August.

60 Zach Ertz Washington Commanders TE

The 34-year-old tight end was a big part of the Commanders offense last season, catching 66 passes with seven touchdowns. He started all 17 games during the regular season and three playoff games. The Commanders might be wise to bring him back on a one-year deal.

61 Jeremy Chinn Washington Commanders SS

Jeremy Chinn took a one-year, prove-it deal with the Commanders and was a big part of their improved defense. Chinn was much better in coverage than he was in Carolina in his first four seasons. That matters. He turns 27 later this month.

62 Lavonte David Tampa Bay Buccaneers ILB

There is a chance this 35-year-old could retire, but he can still play if he decides to do so. He led the Bucs with 122 tackles last season and had 5.5 sacks. He doesn't run like he used to, so his coverage wasn't as good as in years past. If he does retire, his Canton case will begin.

63 Poona Ford Los Angeles Chargers DT

Poona Ford was one of the surprise players for the Chargers last season, starting every game after signing a one-year contract. He only had three sacks but pushed the pocket with his quickness and did a good job against the run. The 29-year-old isn't a big tackle, but he makes up for it with his quickness.

64 J.K. Dobbins Los Angeles Chargers RB

The former second-round pick of the Ravens played in 13 games for the Chargers last season, rushing for 905 yards with a 4.6 average. Injuries have plagued him the past three seasons, and he missed four games last season because of injury. When he's on the field, he's a productive back, and at age 26 still has some good football left.

65 Mike Gesicki Cincinnati Bengals TE

Mike Gesicki signed a one-year deal with the Bengals last year and finished as their third-leading receiver with 65 catches and two touchdowns. He has said he prefers to go back to Cincinnati, so that would seem likely. He turns 30 in October.

66 Zack Martin Dallas Cowboys G

The 34-year-old played in just 10 games last season because of injuries, which has to be concerning considering his age and with him coming off ankle surgery. He had been one of the league's best guards over the past decade, so he can still help a team if healthy. He is said to be mulling retirement.

67 Darius Slayton New York Giants WR

Darius Slayton is a speed receiver, and we know a lot of teams need help in that area. Slayton's numbers were down last season, his sixth with the Giants, but that had a lot do with Malik Nabers showing up, along with bad quarterback play. He'd be a nice third receiver for a team. He just turned 28, so he's two years away from the dreaded age of 30.

68 Dante Fowler Washington Commanders OLB

Dante Fowler had 10.5 sacks last season, which is a nice number, but he doesn't pressure at that rate. He's a nice edge player, but he turns 31 later this year and he's already been with five teams.

69 Marquise Brown Kansas City Chiefs WR

Hollywood Brown missed most of 2024 with a shoulder injury, but did come back down the stretch and the playoffs. He did some good things in the postseason, but was a no-show in the Super Bowl. He is a speed threat who turns 28 in June.

70 Juwan Johnson New Orleans Saints TE

This 29-year-old led the Saints in receiving yards last season and has been a reliable pass-catcher the past three seasons with 129 catches in 28 starts. He is more receiver than blocker for a tight end, but teams will be intrigued by that.

71 B.J. Hill Cincinnati Bengals DT

He's a 30-year-old interior defender who's the type of player teams love to have in their rotation. He isn't a great pass rusher, but he's solid against the run. The Bengals usually don't keep aging players, so he might be on the market.

72 Kyzir White Arizona Cardinals OLB

This former college safety has turned into a pro linebacker in the NFL. He isn't big, but he can run and chase. He had 137 tackles, but he isn't great in coverage. He was a leader on the Arizona defense.

73 Najee Harris Pittsburgh Steelers RB

Najee Harris has four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, the only back in the league to do so in that span. He also hasn't missed a game, which is amazing for a back. But his per-carry average for his career is just 3.9. He's a reliable back, but not an explosive one. The Steelers still could bring back the former first-round pick. He turns 27 in March.

74 Jourdan Lewis Dallas Cowboys CB

The eight-year veteran has 64 starts, including 13 last season. He can play inside or outside and he can blitz and play the run. There's value in that. He does turn 30 in August.

75 Donte Jackson Pittsburgh Steelers CB

The Steelers got Donte Jackson in the trade before last season and they clearly won the deal. He ended up starting 15 games and really played well in the first 10. But he struggled some down the stretch as he dealt with back issues. He turns 30 in November.

76 Nate Hobbs Las Vegas Raiders CB

Nate Hobbs is a good slot corner when he's been on the field. Injuries have limited him to 29 starts the past three seasons and just seven last season. He flashes good cover ability inside and can also play outside. He turns 26 in June.

77 Aaron Banks San Francisco 49ers G

Aaron Banks' free agency isn't coming at a good time since he struggled mightily last season and ended it on injured reserve with an MCL injury. He is expected to be fine for the start of next season, but his poor play is a concern. He didn't have the same type of season he had in 2023, but he does have 43 starts the past three seasons, and he's 27.

78 E.J. Speed Indianapolis Colts OLB

E.J. Speed has started 26 games the past two seasons and has been a tackling machine with 244 tackles. He is an athletic linebacker who made his name as a special teams player before taking over as the starter late in 2022. He turns 30 in June.

79 Elijah Molden Los Angeles Chargers CB

The Chargers traded a seventh-round pick before the season to land Elijah Molden. He paid off in a big way, giving their secondary some veteran stability on the back end. He did suffer a broken fibula in Week 15, but he should be a go for next season. He just turned 26.

80 D.J. Jones Denver Broncos NT

This 30-year-old has been a reliable starter in both of his stops, first with the 49ers and then with the Broncos. He's a good run player who can occasionally push the pocket. He isn't going to wow anybody, but he gets the job done.

81 Keenan Allen Chicago Bears WR

Keenan Allen is starting to show signs of age, but he can still help a team in need of a third receiver. He had 70 catches and seven touchdowns last year, but it was a down one by his standards. He never was a burner, but he looked to slow down some last season. He turns 33 in April.

82 Chauncey Golston Dallas Cowboys DE

Chauncey Golston is coming off a career-best 5.5-sack season to head into free agency on an upward note. He is a big-bodied edge who is just 26, which is why there should be a market for him. He played 72% of the Cowboys' defensive snaps last season.

83 Cody Barton Denver Broncos ILB

Cody Barton had 106 tackles last season when he started 17 games. He also had two picks. But he isn't great in coverage and that showed up at times in the Denver defense. Still, he is a solid rotational linebacker who has proven he can start. He turns 29 in November.

84 Jedrick Wills Cleveland Browns OT

Jedrick Wills was a top-10 pick in 2020, but he clearly hasn't played to that level. Early on, he looked like a solid left tackle after converting from the right side in college. But the past two years have been awful. He's battled injuries and was benched. Plus, he had the "business decision" comment after missing a game with injury. He turns 26 in May, so maybe a team can sign him and move him back to right tackle.

85 Mike Hilton Cincinnati Bengals CB

This nickel corner is coming off one of his worst seasons, especially in coverage. At 31, age seemed to show up some. But he is still a quality player in the run game and is capable of being a blitz player for an aggressive scheme.

86 Xavier Woods Carolina Panthers FS

Xavier Woods has 46 starts the past three seasons and has been a consistent, if not flashy, player on the back end. The Panthers struggled on defense last season, which is why he likely won't be back. He had a career-high 119 tackles. He turns 30 in July.

87 Brandon Scherff Jacksonville Jaguars OG

This veteran has battled through a bunch of injuries the past few seasons, but he managed to play all 17 games last season. He lacks the power he once had, but is still capable of being a solid starter. He turns 34 in December.

88 Jameis Winston Cleveland Browns QB

Jameis Winston still thinks he can be a starter, which will probably mean he's looking for a situation to compete for a job. He was classic Jameis Winston last season for the Browns: Some really good and some really bad.

89 Harrison Smith Minnesota Vikings FS

The veteran safety hinted at potential retirement, but he played good football last season for Brian Flores. He might not move like he once did, but this potential Hall of Fame safety can do a lot of things. If he were younger, he'd be higher on this list.

90 Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers QB

At 36, is he anything more than a good backup? He flashed at times last season, but struggled in a big way down the stretch. I just don't see a robust market for him, and he might again be forced to take a one-year deal -- maybe even as a backup.

91 Baron Browning Arizona Cardinals LB

The Cardinals traded a sixth-round pick to get Baron Browning at the trade deadline and he made a decent impact. He had two sacks in his final six games and flashed some pass-rush ability, which was the reason they got him. He turns 26 next week.

92 Sebastian Joseph-Day Tennessee Titans DE

This veteran signed a one-year deal with the Titans and ended up starting 14 games and had 2.5 sacks. He is a steady veteran who teams like to have as rotational players. He turns 30 in March.

93 Dayo Odeyingbo Indianapolis Colts DE

After a slow start to his career, Dayo Odeyingbo has come on the past two seasons as an edge player. He has 11 sacks total the past two seasons, including three last season. But his pressure numbers were up last season. He turns 26 in September.

94 Andre Cisco Jacksonville Jaguars FS

After two seasons of growth, Andre Cisco regressed last season. His coverage wasn't good and he actually got benched at times. But at 25, there are skills and there is time for a team to get him back on track.

95 Eric Stokes Green Bay Packers CB

This former first-round pick hasn't lived up to the expectations. Injuries have slowed him the past few seasons, and it showed in his play last season. But he turns 26 and he does have talent. He might be worth a look on a one-year deal for a corner-needy team.

96 DeAndre Hopkins Kansas City Chiefs WR

DeAndre Hopkins turns 33 in June and clearly has slowed down. But he can be a reliable addition for a team looking for a chain-mover. He might be best going back to the Chiefs on a one-year deal.

97 Morgan Moses New York Jets OT

The veteran right tackle started 14 games last season and played well when he was on the field. He did battle some injury issues, but managing to squeeze out 14 starts for a 35-year-old player was impressive.

98 Tyron Smith New York Jets OT

Tyron Smith is 34 and on the slope side of his career, but a team in need of a veteran might be willing to sign him to a one-year deal. The Jets did last year, but he didn't play well, giving up five sacks and 22 pressures in 10 games. He was sidelined for the other seven games with a neck injury

99 Coleman Shelton Chicago Bears C

Coleman Shelton started for the Bears on a one-year deal last season and did a decent job. He isn't great in pass protection, but he is OK in the run game. He would be a nice guy to have on the roster to push to start or be a quality backup.

100 Will Hernandez Arizona Cardinals G