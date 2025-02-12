The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX just a few days ago, but it's never too early to start thinking about what upcoming offseason drama will ensue. We are entering the 2025 season with a lot of question marks and top players on all sides of the ball getting set to become a free agent.

Free agency is just a month away, beginning on Monday, March 10 at noon ET and ending on Wednesday, March 12 at 4 p.m. ET. Before the frenzy begins, CBS Sports' own Pete Prisco compiled a list of the Top 100 free agents this offseason.

The first defensive player to grace the list is Eagles outside linebacker Josh Sweat, who led the team in sacks during the regular season with 8.0 and was crucial in their Super Bowl win, getting to Patrick Mahomes 2.5 times. Even when he isn't taking down opposing quarterbacks, his presence on defense is felt and there are a lot of teams who could use that boost.

Sweat comes in at No. 3, behind Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold at No. 1 overall and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins at No. 2. The second defensive player on the list is also a Super Bowl champion. Eagles defensive end Milton Williams, fresh off an impressive playoff run, is No. 6.

There is no shortage of defensive players who could hit the market next month.

Josh Sweat PHI • OLB • #19 No. 3 in Prisco's Top 100 Josh Sweat led the Eagles in sacks during the regular season with 8.0, didn't get any in the playoffs, then lit up the Super Bowl with 2.5. At 28, he is a long, active edge player who should command a big market with his age and production. View Profile

Milton Williams PHI • DE • #93 No. 6 in Prisco's Top 100 Milton Williams was one of the most underrated players on the Eagles defense. He is a smaller defensive tackle, but he plays with quickness and an ability to penetrate. He had five sacks during the regular season and flashed big time in the playoffs and Super Bowl. He is 26 and ready to make big money. View Profile

D.J. Reed NYJ • CB • #4 No. 8 in Prisco's Top 100 D.J. Reed might be considered the top cornerback on the market, but there are some league personnel who think he might be a tad overrated. He's a good player who will get great-player money. He's a feisty corner who doesn't back down, which is a good quality. View Profile

Jevon Holland MIA • SS • #8 No. 9 in Prisco's Top 100 Jevon Holland is coming off a down season by his standards, some of it because of injury, but at 24 he is still a valuable back-end player. He is a good run player, but his coverage suffered some last season. Age and history say he will get a good contract on the market. View Profile

Zack Baun PHI • MLB • #53 No. 10 in Prisco's Top 100 After signing a one-year deal with the Eagles, Zack Baun moved from outside to inside linebacker and became a big part of their defense. He had 150 tackles and showed an ability to run to the football and do a lot of things. He gambled on the one-year deal and won. View Profile

Osa Odighizuwa DAL • DT • #97 No. 11 in Prisco's Top 100 Osa Odighizuwa is a disruptive inside player who can push the pocket and pressure the quarterback., He isn't overpowering in the run game because he isn't big for the position, but he can help a team in need of interior disruption. He turns 27 in August. View Profile

Carlton Davis DET • CB • #23 No. 13 in Prisco's Top 100 In his one season with the Lions, Carlton Davis showed why he can be a top cover player. He is a long corner who can match up in man coverage. At 28, he should get a nice contract this time around, likely a multi-year deal after the way he played last season. View Profile

Nick Bolton KC • OLB • #32 No. 14 in Prisco's Top 100 Nick Bolton was the leader of the Chiefs defense, a good run player who has the football IQ coaches love. He isn't great against the pass, but at just age 25, he can help a lot of linebacker-needy teams. View Profile

Justin Reid KC • SS • #20 No. 16 in Prisco's Top 100 Justin Reid is one of the more underrated players on this list in terms of league perception. He's much better than many think. He can do a lot of things and was a big part of the Kansas City defense. He is a good tackler. He is 28. View Profile

Charvarius Ward SF • CB • #7 No. 18 in Prisco's Top 100 Charvarius Ward didn't play as well in 2024 as he did in recent years, but there were some personal reasons for that. At 29, he can still excel in man coverage and is a smart, heady corner for zone teams. View Profile

Khalil Mack LAC • OLB • #52 No. 21 in Prisco's Top 100 He turns 33 in late February, which is why Khalil Mack might not be what he was as a star edge player, but he still had a productive 2024 season. He had six sacks, but he pressured more than that number would indicate. He can be a nice, veteran addition for a team in need of edge help, like say maybe Buffalo. View Profile

Trevon Moehrig LV • FS • #7 No. 22 in Prisco's Top 100 Trevon Moehrig, a former second-round pick, is coming off his best season. He started all 17 games and had two picks and did a nice job in the run game. He turns 26 in June, so he is the target age for teams looking for a starting safety. View Profile

Jamien Sherwood NYJ • ILB • #44 No. 23 in Prisco's Top 100 Jamien Sherwood is coming off his best season at just the right time, having started 16 of 17 games after opening the season as a projected backup. He finished with 98 solo tackles, the most by anybody in the league. He is a speedy linebacker who, at the age of 25, should get looks by a lot of teams. View Profile

Byron Murphy MIN • CB • #7 No. 24 in Prisco's Top 100 Since coming to the Vikings two years ago, Byron Murphy has been a solid starter on their defense. He is coming off one of his best seasons in coverage and, at 27, should be able to land a solid contract. View Profile

Rasul Douglas BUF • CB • #31 No. 28 in Prisco's Top 100 Rasul Douglas has played for three teams in his career, but he's always been one of those players who seems to make plays. He is physically limited, so he wouldn't fit for a team that wants their corners playing a lot of man. But his style of play makes him an asset for a zone-heavy team. View Profile

For Prisco's full list of the Top 100 NFL free agents in 2025, click here.