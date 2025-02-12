It's that time of year again. Time for CBS Sports' own Pete Prisco's Top 100 free agents. With the Super Bowl behind us, it's already time to start looking ahead to next season, which, of course, means diving into one of the wildest times of each offseason: free agency.

Free agency is set to begin on Monday, March 10 at 12 p.m. ET and ends on Wednesday, March 12 at 4 p.m. ET.

With the countdown officially on, Prisco evaluated not only 100 top free agents, but the value of their position.

While he says Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is the best free agent to become available, he's not No. 1 on the list. Why? Prisco says the value of a quarterback in the NFL is higher than any other position, and there are lots of teams out there desperate for a good offensive leader.

So instead, it's Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold who comes in at No. 1, after leading his team to a surprising 14-3 regular-season record. Darnold struggled in the final regular-season game against the Detroit Lions and also in the team's wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams, but he had by far the best season of his career and will still get paid if he does hit the market.

Prisco's Top 100 NFL free agents for 2025: Top 15 defensive players on list, led by Super Bowl LIX champions Shanna McCarriston

The importance of the quarterback bumps Higgins down to No. 2 on this list. But where do other stars fall on Prisco's list?

Here's a look at the top 15 offensive players on Prisco's list, along with their position, their 2024 team and their ranking:

Prisco's Top 15 offensive players in 2025 free agency

Sam Darnold MIN • QB • #14 No. 1 in Prisco's Top 100 Sam Darnold resurrected his career with the Vikings, putting up big numbers and leading them to the playoffs. But he fizzled in his final two games, including a playoff loss, and that has some personnel people concerned. Even so, in a quarterback-needy league, he will get action if the Vikings don't keep him off the market. I'd look for a deal near $40 million per season. View Profile

Tee Higgins CIN • WR • #5 No. 2 in Prisco's Top 100 At 26 years old, Tee Higgins is in the prime of his career. He has been the No. 2 receiver in Cincinnati but now has his chance to show he's a true No. 1. He is big and coming off a season with 10 touchdowns in 12 games. His market will be robust. View Profile

Trey Smith KC • OG • #65 No. 4 in Prisco's Top 100 This 26-year-old is a power player who can maul people in the run game. He has improved in pass protection, but he is known for his ability to move people in the run game. He didn't have a great Super Bowl, however. View Profile

Ronnie Stanley BAL • OT • #79 No. 5 in Prisco's Top 100 Injuries have been a problem for Ronnie Stanley in his career, but he played a full season in 2024. Was that because of the pending free agency? He is 31, so age is starting to be a factor. But he is a good pass protector at left tackle, which brings value on the market. View Profile

Drew Dalman ATL • C • #67 No. 7 in Prisco's Top 100 At 26, expect Drew Dalman to have an active market. Personnel people like him a lot more than the perception of him in the media. He was limited to nine games last season because of an ankle injury, but he is the top center on the market. View Profile

Chris Godwin TB • WR • #14 No. 12 in Prisco's Top 100 Chris Godwin was on a tear to open the 2024 season with 50 catches in seven games before breaking his left ankle. He is expected to be back for the 2025 season. He is a tactical route runner who plays his best football from the slot. When he moved outside in 2023, he wasn't as good. He is 29. View Profile

Will Fries IND • OG • #75 No. 15 in Prisco's Top 100 Will Fries suffered a season-ending injury early in 2024, but this self-made player was playing at a high level before he did. He is one of those guards who gets by more with his fight than his athletic ability. He is a battler. He is 27. View Profile

Cam Robinson MIN • OT • #74 No. 17 in Prisco's Top 100 Cam Robinson, 29, was traded by the Jaguars to the Vikings during the 2024 season and took over as the starter at left tackle for the injured Christian Darrisaw. He won't be back with the Vikings, and his starting ability will make him attractive on the market. He needs to be stronger in the run game and has lapses in pass protection. View Profile

Mekhi Becton PHI • OG • #77 No. 19 in Prisco's Top 100 Mekhi Becton moved inside from tackle when he signed with the Eagles and resurrected his career. He is a big, power player who excels in the run game. He was much better in pass protection as the season moved along as well. He's 26. View Profile

Alaric Jackson LAR • OT • #77 No. 20 in Prisco's Top 100 There are a lot of differing opinions on Alaric Jackson in the personnel departments of guys I've talked with. Some love him and some don't. But when a starting left tackle hits the market, he will get action. That coupled with him being 26 should get him a nice contract. View Profile

Teven Jenkins CHI • OT • #76 No. 25 in Prisco's Top 100 Drafted as a tackle, Teven Jenkins has made a solid transition inside to guard. He turns 27 in March, so he has the youth that teams want when signing free agents. He has missed time with injuries, including three games last season, but he has 40 starts in his career. View Profile

Josh Myers GB • C • #71 No. 26 in Prisco's Top 100 Josh Myers is coming off his best season for the Packers, becoming a much better pass protector than in the previous two seasons. He is also a solid player in the run game and one who rarely misses a snap, although he did leave the playoff loss to the Eagles. The Packers will bring him back if the price doesn't get wacky. He turns 27 in July. View Profile

James Daniels PIT • OG • #78 No. 27 in Prisco's Top 100 James Daniels has 84 starts in seven seasons and he's 27 years old. There's value in that. But he was limited to four starts last season because of a torn Achilles tendon. That could impact his contract length. But he's a good starter when healthy. View Profile

Kevin Zeitler DET • OG • #71 No. 32 in Prisco's Top 100 Kevin Zeitler signed a one-year deal with the Lions and played to a Pro Bowl level. He is a physical, powerful player who excels in the run game. At 34, age is an issue, but teams are always looking for good veterans on the offensive line. View Profile

Ben Bredeson TB • OG • #68 No. 34 in Prisco's Top 100 This 27-year-old started at left guard in his only season with the Bucs and did a nice job. He signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay last season and started all 17 games. He will have a good market. View Profile

For Prisco's full list of the Top 100 NFL free agents in 2025, click here.