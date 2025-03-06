Only four days separate the football world from the unofficial start of the NFL's 2025 free agency period with the legal tampering window beginning on March 10.

That's why now is as good a time as any to look at the top of the market, specifically the top 10 listed in CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco's top available free agents, and predict where each one will sign. The 2025 salary cap rose higher than expected, which has given teams more room to take care of their own players. That's why some may view this year's crop of free agents as a weaker market respectively.

However, as many as 12 teams have over $45 million in effective cap space, per OverTheCap.com, which means there could be some big money spent all over the league in just a few days.

Without further ado, let's preview Prisco's top 10 available free agents and where they could end up.

(Note: Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun, Prisco's No. 10 free agent, is not listed below after re-signing with the Super Bowl LIX champions on Wednesday. Kansas City Chiefs right guard Trey Smith, Prisco's No. 4 free agent, and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, Prisco's No. 2 free agent, are not included below because both got franchise-tagged. The numbers next to the players' names below correspond to the ranking assigned to them by Prisco. )

Players' listed ages are as of Sept. 4, the opening night of the 2025 NFL season, and their seasons of experience include the upcoming 2025 season.

10. Nick Bolton (14th on Prisco's list)

Position: LB | Age: 25 | Season: 5th | Current Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Nick Bolton has been the Chiefs' leading tackler in three of his four NFL seasons, including 2024 with 106. He could be better in coverage, but at his age, he should have a robust market.

Projected landing spot: Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have restructured both quarterback Dak Prescott's contract and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's contract to free up cap space this week. Those moves come on the heels of Dallas re-signing defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year, $80 million extension, which opened up even more cap space for 2025. The Cowboys also have a big need at inside linebacker with DeMarvion Overshown recovering from another season-ending knee injury and veteran Eric Kendricks hitting the open market. Bolton attending Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas just down the road from The Star -- the Cowboys' facility -- and being in the middle of his twenties makes him primed to come home to Dallas.

9. Carlton Davis (13th on Prisco's list)

Position: CB | Age: 28 | Season: 8th | Current Team: Detroit Lions

Carlton Davis arrived in Detroit in 2024 to be the CB1 for one of the league's youngest secondaries, and he held up his end of the bargain. His 62.7 passer rating against as the primary defender (62.7) was the 15th lowest in the league, minimum 70 pass attempts faced. Davis' season ended on a low note with a broken jaw, but he earned a nice raise.

Projected landing spot: Lions

Detroit remains incredibly young in their defensive backfield with the non-Davis and Amik Robertson starters coming from the 2022 NFL Draft class or later. They opt to reward the vet with a raise and multi-year deal to maintain continuity after needing to overhaul their coaching staff this offseason.

8. Chris Godwin (12th on Prisco's list)

Position: WR | Age: 29 | Season: 8th | Current Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin has always operated in Mike Evans' shadow with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but before he dislocated his ankle in Week 7, he was leading the entire NFL in catches with 50 grabs. Godwin was second in the league in yards receiving at the time with 576 and tied for third in receiving touchdowns with five. If healthy, he showcased that he could operate as a team's No. 1 option in 2024, and he's always been highly regarded as a teammate. Godwin could be key in a developing team making a leap (Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers), and he could bolster a true contender like the Washington Commanders or return to the Buccaneers to continue thriving alongside Evans and quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Projected landing spot: Chargers

The versatile Godwin could go anywhere, and at his age, this is his last chance to truly cash in. The great news for him is the wide receiver market isn't incredibly robust. He'll take the money the Chargers have to offer to be Los Angeles' WR1 and help mentor their youngsters in 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnston and 2024 second-round pick Ladd McConkey.

7. Jevon Holland (9th on Prisco's list)

Position: S | Age: 25 | Season: 5th | Current Team: Miami Dolphins

Prior to breaking a bone in his hand in 2024, Jevon Holland was one of the NFL's best safeties. Pro Football Focus assigned him a 90.4 PFF defensive grade in 2023, the third best at the position in the entire league.

Projected landing spot: Commanders

If there's any place a safety could thrive, it's in Dan Quinn's Washington defense. He was the original defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks' "Legion of Boom" secondary with Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas. He also got solid safety play out of Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson and Jayron Kearse while working as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator (2021-2023). The Commanders give Quinn another young, talented safety to use as a chess piece all over the formation.

Position: CB | Age: 28 | Season: 8th | Current Team: New York Jets

D.J. Reed is one of the top cornerbacks available in free agency, and, in fact, is Pete Prisco's top-ranked corner. He's been one of the NFL's best since playing in Robert Saleh's Jets defense the last three years.

D.J. Reed Jets Career in Coverage, 2022-2024

NFL Rank* Comp Pct Allowed 53% 6th Yards/Pass Attempt 5.8 7th

* Among 114 defenders targeted 150 or more times since 2022

Projected landing spot: Packers

Green Bay needs some help at cornerback with injuries to Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander plus his uncertain future as a Packer. Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley turned safety Xavier McKinney into a first-team All-Pro after his arrival via free agency a year ago. The Packers sign another top defensive back off the open market for a second year in a row.

5. Drew Dalman (7th on Prisco's list)

Position: C | Age: 26 | Season: 5th | Current Team: Atlanta Falcons

Drew Dalman was the NFL's fourth-highest graded center last season (78.8 PFF offensive grade) after allowing only two sacks and 10 quarterback pressures allowed in nine games last season while battling through an ankle injury.

Projected landing spot: Bears

Chicago continues to reinforce Caleb Williams' offensive line after he took 68 sacks as a rookie, and they have the cap space to make this move and others.

4. Milton Williams (6th on Prisco's list)

Position: DT | Age: 26 | Season: 5th | Current Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Milton Williams, a 2021 third-round pick, had a fantastic 2024 season, which has the 25-year-old set up for a major payday this offseason. Williams erupted for career highs in sacks (5.0) and quarterback pressures (40, per TruMedia) while ranking fourth in the NFL among interior defensive lineman in pass rush win rate (17.5%), per Pro Football Focus. He led all interior defensive linemen in pass rush grade (91.7), per PFF.

Williams capped his contract year with a perfect explanation point: two sacks of Patrick Mahomes in the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX victory. A sizeable raise is coming soon.

Projected landing spot: Patriots

New England has the most effective cap space in the NFL ($119.6 million), per OverTheCap.com, and the Patriots upgrade one of their defensive tackle spots with an ascending talent.

3. Ronnie Stanley (5th on Prisco's list)

Position: OT | Age: 31 | Season: 10th | Current Team: Baltimore Ravens

Ronnie Stanley had his best season yet in terms of durability in 2024, starting all 17 games. That's the first time in his entire career he's started every game in a season, and as a result, he earned his second career Pro Bowl selection.

Projected landing spot: Titans

Tennessee continues its offensive line overhaul and moves 2024 first-round pick JC Latham back to his collegiate position of right tackle.

2. Josh Sweat (3rd on Prisco's list)

Position: DE | Age: 28 | Season: 8th | Current Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Josh Sweat led a strong Eagles defensive front with eight sacks this season, and that's on a top of a 2022 campaign in which he registered 11.0 sacks when Philadelphia was also the champions of the NFC. Sweat led the Eagles' ferocious pass-rush efforts in their Super Bowl LIX victory with 2.5 sacks and seven quarterback pressures, both being the most of any player on the field on Super Bowl Sunday.

Projected landing spot: Cardinals

Arizona has the third-most effective cap space in the NFL ($74.5 million), per OverTheCap.com, and Sweat has already played for Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon in Philadelphia. This signing fills a major need for the Cardinals.

1. Sam Darnold (1st on Prisco's list)

Position: QB | Age: 28 | Season: 8th | Current Team: Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is the star of the show in terms of available quarterbacks this free agency. He threw 35 passing touchdowns in 2024, the fifth most in the league this past season and tied for the second most in Vikings history. Darnold also led the NFL in completions (34) and completion percentage (49.3%) on throws of 20 or more yards downfield last season, per CBS Sports Research. He'll have a robust market and start somewhere in 2025.

Projected landing spot: Raiders

Las Vegas has the second-most effective cap space in the entire NFL ($88.6 million), per OverTheCap.com, and the Raiders give Darnold an offer he cannot refuse in order to have some stability at the quarterback position.