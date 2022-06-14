Stars win in the NFL. Period.

The Los Angeles Rams put that on display last season in winning the Super Bowl. They are certainly a top-heavy team, with big money paid to their star players. Of course, they have to do a good job of supplementing the roster to make it work, which general manager Les Snead has done, but it's the stars who drive the team.

They also lead my 2022 list of the NFL's top 100 players. Not only do the Rams have the No. 1 player on the list, but they have three in the top 10, and none of those is their high-priced quarterback, although Matt Stafford is a top 50 player.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is the No. 1 player on my list this year. That's because he's the best defensive player in the league, as well as being in the argument to be considered the best of all time. He is clearly the top player at his position, whereas an argument could be made at all the others, even quarterback.

The other Rams players in my top 10 are receiver Cooper Kupp at No. 5 and cornerback Jalen Ramsey at No. 10. Kupp showed the football world last year that he is currently the NFL's best receiver. Ramsey remains a shutdown corner, who evolved into much more last season in a variety of roles in the new-look Raheem Morris defense.

The fact that Donald tops the list moves a quarterback off the top spot. That doesn't mean the top-10 isn't quarterback heavy —as usual. In fact, the entire list is quarterback heavy because there are a lot of star passers in the league right now.

If you're wondering which team has the most players, it's the Los Angeles Chargers with nine in the top 100 -- three more than the three teams tied for the next most with six (Cowboys, Buccaneers and 49ers). The Rams ended up with five, as did the Bills, Bengals, Chiefs and Packers. The Patriots are among six teams without any in the top 100, joining the Giants, Jets, Texans, Jaguars and Lions.

So dive in and eat it up. Nobody will be happy. That much I know. But for all those out there ready to kill me for the list, I offer you this: Try it. It's not easy to do, especially in a league where there are so many good players.

1 Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams DT He continues to be the best in the NFL; his ability to take over a game is second to none on any defensive line. He is one of the best inside players of all-time, and might be the best ever when his career is over. 2 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers QB He was the 2021 MVP, which was his fourth. His level of play has not gone down at all. It will be interesting to see what he does without Davante Adams. I wouldn't worry too much. 3 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB He wasn't as good last season as in years past, but he remains one of the best in the league. Even a slight dip for him is better than most. It will be interesting to see what he does without Tyreek Hill this season. 4 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB Those days when nearly everyone doubted him seem like a lifetime ago. He has emerged as an MVP candidate year in and year out. His ability to move to run and throw on the move are a big part of the Bills offense. He is now a legitimate star. 5 Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams WR He led the NFL in catches (145) and yards (1,947) last season, establishing himself as the league's best. He also led the league in catches of 20 yards or more and tied for the league lead with nine catches of 40 yards or more. 6 Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB He is coming off one of his best seasons in terms of stats, throwing for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdown passes. When does he slow down? Does he before he retires? He is amazing. And there is no reason to think he won't put up big numbers again. 7 T.J. Watt Pittsburgh Steelers OLB He was the Defensive Player of the Year last season after leading the league in sacks with 22.5, which tied Michael Strahan for the all-time single-season record. Watt is also good against the run, which makes him a double threat on the edge. 8 Trent Williams San Francisco 49ers OT At the age of 33 -- he turns 34 in July -- he is coming off a season where he was the NFL's best offensive lineman. He is great as a pass protector and a big part of their run-heavy offense with his ability to move people off the ball. 9 Myles Garrett Cleveland Browns DE He had 16 sacks last season to show that he remains one of the game's best edge players. He can change a game with his ability to get after the quarterback. He plays with speed that tackles have a tough time handling. 10 Jalen Ramsey Los Angeles Rams CB He is a big corner who excels playing man coverage, but has evolved into an all-round corner who can also do good things. He was really good near the line of scrimmage last season and has evolved into a much better zone-coverage player. He is consistently one of the best in the league.

George Kittle Graphic by Keytron Jordan

11 Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders WR He is coming off a career year in catches and yards. But now he will be playing with Derek Carr, rather than Aaron Rodgers. It will be interesting to see how that impacts his numbers. 12 Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers DE He finished fourth in the league in sacks with 15.5 after playing in just two game in 2020 after tearing an ACL. Bosa is one of those edge rushers who can take over a game. He plays with speed and power. 13 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings WR In his second season, he finished fourth in catches with 108 and second in yards with 1,616. He also had 10 touchdown catches. It's scary to think what type of leap he can make this season as he better understands the position. 14 Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys LB He had 13 sacks last season to lead the Cowboys, sometimes being put in a role of playing defensive end because of injuries. He excelled in it, but his ability to cover, run and blitz makes him one of the best defensive players in the league in his second season. 15 George Kittle San Francisco 49ers TE In terms of being the best all-round tight end, he is it. He can run, catch and block. There aren't many who can do all three at the level he does it. He was limited to 14 games last season, but still caught 71 passes. 16 Zack Martin Dallas Cowboys OG In a season where the Cowboys line wasn't as good as in years past, he still excelled. He was dominant in the run game again and remains stout in pass protection. 17 Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins WR His speed makes him a headache for any defensive coordinator. He changes the way teams play defense. It will be fun to see how much he can improve Tua Tagovailoa. Hill has raved about him so far, but only game action will tell. 18 Ja'Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals WR As a rookie, he was a big reason why the Bengals went to the Super Bowl. The scary thing is he said he was just playing by instinct and really hadn't learned the tricks of the trade. He said he knows them now, which can't be good for opposing secondaries. 19 Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs TE He was second in catches by a tight end last season with 92, which was down 13 from the previous season. His yards and yards per catch also went down. But he is still one of the best. 20 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB He's thrown 69 touchdown passes in his first two seasons, showing off his cannon for an arm and his ability to make big plays. This could be the year he emerges as a legitimate MVP candidate.

Jaire Alexander Graphic by Keytron Jordan

21 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB He led the Bengals to the Super Bowl a year after having a torn ACL. He showed he was worth being the first player picked in the 2020 NFL Draft. He threw 34 touchdown passes last season playing behind a line that was awful. He will be even better with an improved group this year. 22 Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans RB He played just eight games last season because of a foot injury, but still rushed for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns. The one concern is that his yards per carry number dropped from 5.4 to 4.3 after two seasons of having a heavy workload in 2019 and 2020. 23 Joey Bosa Los Angeles Chargers LB He had 10.5 sacks last season, but that number will go up with Khalil Mack now on the other side. His best season came when Melvin Ingram got double-digit sacks on the other side. Mack should help him in a big way. 24 Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts RB He led the NFL in rushing with 1,811 yards, averaging 5.4 per rush. He also rushed for 18 touchdowns after scoring 11 in 2020. He is now considered one of the two top backs in the league. 25 Jaire Alexander Green Bay Packers CB The Packers awarded him with a big contract this spring for a reason. He is coming off a season where he put himself into the conversation as the best cover player in the league. The best is yet to come. 26 Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers WR He caught 77 passes last season with six touchdowns and nine catches of 40 yards or more, tying him for the league lead. He also lined up at running back, rushing for 365 yards and eight touchdowns. He can do it all for the 49ers offense. 27 Cameron Heyward Pittsburgh Steelers DE He might be the game's most underrated down player. He is a force who doesn't pile up huge sacks numbers in their scheme. But he did have 10 last year, which is the second-best of his career. 28 Terron Armstead Miami Dolphins OT The only knock on him is health, as he's missed a lot of games in his career. But when he's on the field, he's one of the best in the NFL. He should help solidify the Dolphins line. 29 Von Miller Buffalo Bills OLB He had 9.5 sacks last season for Denver and the Rams. He really picked it up in the Super Bowl run after the trade to the Rams, showing off his ability to win with speed outside. His pass-rush ability could be what puts the Bills over the top this season. 30 Mark Andrews Baltimore Ravens TE He led all tight ends last season in catches and yards. He has established himself among the elite of the tight end position in the NFL, and at the age of 26, he has a lot of good football ahead of him.

Lamar Jackson Graphic by Keytron Jordan

31 Jeffery Simmons Tennessee Titans DT He had 8.5 sacks last season, fifth-best for interior players. He is also good against the run and has developed into one of the best power players in the league. 32 Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT He might be the best right tackle in the league, which is impressive since he's entering his third season. He is outstanding in pass protection and should get better as he matures. 33 Maxx Crosby Las Vegas Raiders DE He is coming off his best season, even if his eight sacks were one fewer than his career best. He was a force for the Raiders defense last season, excelling against the run and with his pass-rush ability. The sack numbers don't do him justice, as he was near the tops in the league in pressures. 34 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB Jackson was limited to 12 games last season because of COVID-19 and injury, and didn't have the type of season many expected. He threw 16 touchdown passes and 13 picks and his rushing numbers weren't as good. He is trying to get a long-term deal, which I think will happen, but he needs to get back to his MVP ways this season. 35 Stefon Diggs Buffalo Bills WR He caught 103 passes with 10 touchdown catches last season. Since coming over in a trade, he's a big reason why Josh Allen has developed into one of the game's best quarterbacks, catching 230 passes in two seasons. 36 Chris Jones Kansas City Chiefs DE They moved him to end last year, which was a horrible move. When he moved back inside, the defense improved greatly. He had nine sacks last season and is a tough guy to block inside in one-on-one situations. 37 Quenton Nelson Indianapolis Colts OG He remains one of the best inside players in the league. He is physical and nasty, but also does a nice job in pass protection. He is a big reason Jonathan Taylor led the league in rushing. 38 Fred Warner San Francisco 49ers MLB His ability to run and chase runners down and cover a lot of ground in the passing game makes him a prototype for the current game. He flashes on tape when you watch the 49ers. 39 Cameron Jordan New Orleans Saints DE He tied for seventh in the league with 12.5 sacks last season. It took him a while to get going, not getting his first sack until Week 6. Age is starting to be a concern since he turns 33 in July. 40 Darius Leonard Indianapolis Colts OLB He is the perfect style of linebacker for this era of football. He isn't big, but he can run and chase and he's great in causing turnovers. He had four picks last season.

Alvin Kamara Graphic by Keytron Jordan

41 Dalvin Cook Minnesota Vikings RB He didn't quite have the season some expected, but he still rushed for 1,159 yards in 13 games, missing time because of injury and COVID. He also caught 34 passes, and that number should go up this season as the Vikings might use him more in the passing game -- even outside. 42 Russell Wilson Denver Broncos QB Wilson was traded this offseason to the Broncos, where he will inherit a nice group of pass catches and an offensive-minded coach who will let him play free. Wilson threw 25 touchdown passes and six picks in 14 games last season, but the offense was run-based, which hurt his numbers. 43 Khalil Mack Los Angeles Chargers OLB He hasn't had double-digit sacks in a season since 2018, getting just six last season when he was limited to seven games. But he's still capable of being a 12-15 sack player and should flourish playing opposite Joey Bosa. 44 Trey Hendrickson Cincinnati Bengals DE He was a big reason why the Bengals made the Super Bowl last season. After signing as a free agent, he had 14.0 sacks to finish fifth in the league, which was a career best. 45 Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints RB He is coming off a down season in 2021, where he was limited to 13 games. He rushed for 898 yards, but his average was just 3.7 per rush. He did catch 47 passes with five touchdown catches, but almost all of his numbers were down from the year before. Bad quarterback play didn't help. 46 Tyron Smith Dallas Cowboys OT He played at a high level last season, although he did miss games because of injury -- something that has become all-too-common for him. When he's on the field, he remains a top left tackle in the league. 47 Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns RB He finished second in the league in rushing with 1,259 yards and eight touchdowns in just 14 games. He also averaged 5.5 per rush, continuing to show his big-play ability. 48 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB He led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in his first season, validating the move to trade for him. He threw 41 touchdown passes but needs to cut down on the 17 picks he threw last year. He proved a lot of skeptics wrong last season in terms of his ability to carry a team. 49 Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa Bay Buccaneers SAF In his second season, he showed off skills in both coverage and playing the run. He isn't big, but he is a playmaker who plays bigger than his size. 50 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB He came off that major ankle injury from 2020 to get back to playing at a high level. He threw 37 touchdown passes with 10 picks, playing behind an offensive line that wasn't top-notch last season.

Xavien Howard Graphic by Keytron Jordan

51 Joel Bitonio Cleveland Browns OG He is coming off an impressive season, especially as a run blocker. He was dominant at times and he is a big reason why the Browns are so good running the football. 52 Micah Hyde Buffalo Bills SS He can do so many things for the Bills defense. He is good in coverage, causing turnovers and tackling. He's a self-made player who has great value in their scheme. 53 J.C. Jackson Los Angeles Chargers DB He had eight picks last year and was once again sticky in coverage for the Patriots. That earned him a big contract from the Chargers in free agency. 54 Kevin Byard Tennessee Titans FS He is coming off one of his best seasons, grabbing five picks for the Titans defense. Heck, even Deion Sanders has to know his name now. 55 Darren Waller Las Vegas Raiders TE He was limited to 11 games last season because of injury, which is why his catch numbers fell from 107 to 55. But when he is healthy, he is one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the game. 56 Xavien Howard Miami Dolphins CB The Dolphins gave him a long-term contract this spring for a reason. He is a good man cover player who can take on the best receivers in the league. 57 CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR He emerged as the Cowboys' No. 1 receiver last season, catching 79 passes for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns. With Amari Cooper gone, those numbers should go up this season. 58 Chandler Jones Las Vegas Raiders DE He had 10.5 sacks for the Cardinals last year, but five of those came in Week 1. In every season that he's played 15 or more games, he's had double-digits in sacks. The Raiders hope he can team with Maxx Crosby to bring those same type of numbers after signing as a free agent. 59 Creed Humphrey Kansas City Chiefs C As a rookie in 2021, he was one of the best centers in the league. He anchors what has become a good offensive line, and he should be even better this season. 60 Rashawn Slater Los Angeles Chargers OT He came into the league as a rookie last year and immediately looked like he'd been around for a few years. He is already in the conversation as one of the best left tackles in the game. That was quick.

DK Metcalf Graphic by Keytron Jordan

61 Jonathan Allen Washington Commanders DE He has emerged as a force in the middle of the Washington defense. He was its best defensive lineman last season, with his ability to push the pocket and play the run a big part of their unit. He had nine sacks in 2021 with injuries all around him impacting their line. 62 Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR He was having his best season when he suffered a torn ACL in Week 14. He had 98 catches for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns when he went down. He is expected to be back early this season, as he plays on the franchise tag. 63 De'Vondre Campbell Green Bay Packers OLB In his first season with the Packers he was a big part of their defense. His ability to run and chase and cover helped the defense improve. He was rewarded with a new contract, which was well-earned. 64 Rashan Gary Green Bay Packers LB He had his breakout season in 2021 with 9.5 sacks and should be even better this year. He also was fourth in the league with 47 pressures. He can rush with power and speed, which makes him a tough guy to handle. 65 Keenan Allen Los Angeles Chargers WR He is coming off a season with a career-best 106 catches and remains a big part of the Chargers offense. He isn't a big-play threat down the field, with an average of 10.7 yards per catch, but he is a reliable chain mover. 66 DK Metcalf Seattle Seahawks WR He is physically one of the most impressive receivers in the league. He had 75 catches last season with 12 touchdowns. Imagine if he played in a pass-first offense? 67 Chase Young Washington Commanders DE He played just nine games in 2021, tearing an ACL to end his season. At the time, he had a disappointing 1.5 sacks. He didn't play as expected, but the talent is still there. He will be 10 months removed from the ACL injury when the team kicks off the 2022 season. 68 A.J. Terrell Atlanta Falcons CB He quietly had an impressive season in his second year in the league. He is a long corner who can cover outside and is a willing tackler in the run game. He looks like a future star. 69 Budda Baker Arizona Cardinals SS His play fell off a little last season, but he still was one of the better safeties in the league. His tackle numbers were down, but he remains a big part of the Arizona defense and his importance can be noticed week in and week out. 70 Diontae Johnson Pittsburgh Steelers WR He had a career-best 107 catches with eight touchdowns last season. He tied Davante Adams for the second-most targets per game at 10.6.

Derwin James Graphic by Keytron Jordan

71 DeAndre Hopkins Arizona Cardinals WR Injuries limited him to 10 games last season and he had a career-low 42 catches. He did have eight touchdown catches. Now in his ninth season, he has to stay healthy, especially since he's already been suspended for the first six games. 72 Robert Quinn Chicago Bears LB It's probably a little of a surprise to see him on this list this late in his career. But after getting two sacks in 2020 for the Bears, he had 18.5 last season to finish third in the league. That means he's had double-digit sack totals in two of the past three seasons. 73 Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR He remains a big-play threat in the Tampa Bay offense, averaging 14.0 yards on his 74 catches last season with 14 touchdowns. He is entering his ninth season, but still can get behind defensive backs. 74 Derwin James Los Angeles Chargers FS After being limited to five games over the 2019 and 2020 seasons because of injury, he played 15 games last season. He showed off his ability to play both the pass and the run in Brandon Staley's defense. 75 Jordan Mailata Philadelphia Eagles OT The Eagles just rewarded him with a big contract for a reason. He has developed into a good player with a chance this season to move into the top tier of tackles. He is good in pass protection and good in the run game. 76 Brian Burns Carolina Panthers DE He had nine sacks last season for the Panthers, but he was a better pass rusher than those numbers would indicate. He also had 31 pressures to go with those sacks. 77 Grady Jarrett Atlanta Falcons DT On a bad team, he remains a bright spot. His ability to push the pocket and play the run make him one of the better inside players in the game. 78 Jordan Poyer Buffalo Bills FS He had five interceptions last year, teaming with Micah Hyde to give the Bills one of the best safety tandems in the game. Poyer has the range to cover a lot of ground. 79 Austin Ekeler Los Angeles Chargers RB He rushed for a career-best 911 yards and also caught 70 passes, proving to be one of the best all-round backs in the game. He also scored 20 touchdowns, making him a fantasy player's delight. 80 Arik Armstead San Francisco 49ers DE He is coming off a six-sack season where he showed that he is a big, powerful end who can push the pocket. When the 49ers traded DeForest Buckner two years ago and kept Armstead, some wondered why. He showed why last season.

Kyler Murray Graphic by Keytron Jordan

81 DeForest Buckner Indianapolis Colts DT In his second season with the Colts after coming over from San Francisco, he wasn't as productive. His sacks feel from 9.5 to seven. He was still really good, but maybe just a tad behind the year before. 82 Kyle Pitts Atlanta Falcons TE As a rookie, he was the primary pass-catching threat in the Atlanta offense. After a slow start, he came on strong and showed why he was a top-5 pick. He finished with 68 catches for 1,026 yards, but had just one touchdown catch. 83 Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns QB He's a tough player to rank. He hasn't played in two years and has the legal issues and a potential suspension hanging over his head. If he plays 17 games, he will be higher on this list next year. 84 Trevon Diggs Dallas Cowboys CB He led the NFL in interceptions with 11, but he has to be more consistent in coverage. It isn't always about the picks. There were times where he had issues in man coverage. I think he will be better this year. 85 Darius Slay Philadelphia Eagles CB He had one of his best seasons in 2021, showing off his ability to lock up in man coverage. With James Bradberry now on board, the Eagles have nice corner combo. 86 Corey Linsley Los Angeles Chargers C After signing as a free agent last spring, he solidified the line in front of Justin Herbert. That is a unit that needed an anchor in the middle, and he responded with a good season. 87 Lavonte David Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB The leader of the Tampa Bay defense remains a top run-and-chase linebacker in their scheme. While Devin White's play leveled off a bit, David again had a good season. Age is starting to be a concern. 88 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB Murray got off to a fast start last season, but like the team he faded some down the stretch. He has to be more consistent to close seasons. He threw 24 touchdown passes with 10 picks, but his rushing numbers were down in a big way. This is a big year for him. 89 Joe Mixon Cincinnati Bengals RB Playing 16 games, he had his best season in 2021, rushing for 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns. With an improved offensive line in 2022, expect those numbers to go up. 90 Lane Johnson Philadelphia Eagles OT When he's on the field, the Eagles seem to operate much better on offense. He has missed time with injuries, which has hurt, but he's still one of the best right tackles in the game.

Minkah Fitzpatrick Graphic by Keytron Jordan

91 Demario Davis New Orleans Saints OLB He's a leader on their defense, with the ability to play well in the run and against the pass. He is getting up in age at 33, but he hasn't slowed down yet. 92 Kenny Clark Green Bay Packers NT He is the anchor in the middle of their defense. His ability to hold up against the run is huge for what they do. He did chip in with four sacks last season. 93 Bobby Wagner Los Angeles Rams MLB His play dropped off some last year, which has to be a concern at his age. He doesn't run like he used to, but he makes up for it with his smarts. He will flourish in the Rams scheme. 94 A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles WR The Eagles traded to get him from the Titans to liven up their passing game. The only knock on him has been injury issues, but when he's on the field he's a big, powerful receiver. 95 Jessie Bates Cincinnati Bengals FS His regular season in 2021 was a little uneasy, but he came on in the postseason. He admitted the contract situation bothered him early last year. He is playing under the franchise tag this season unless he signs a new deal by July 15. 96 Joe Thuney Kansas City Chiefs OG After signing as a big-ticket free agent last season, he lived up to the expectations. He was good protecting Patrick Mahomes and was solid in the run game -- even if they don't run it as much as some would like. 97 Minkah Fitzpatrick Pittsburgh Steelers FS After an impressive 2020 season, his play dropped some last season. Early in the season, he just wasn't as good. But he came on late to help the Steelers make the playoffs. 98 D.J. Moore Carolina Panthers WR Playing in an offense with a lot of bad quarterback play, he put up impressive numbers last season with 93 catches for 1,157 yards. 99 Harrison Smith Minnesota Vikings FS The veteran safety is coming to the end of his career, but he put the talk that it's over to rest last season with another impressive year, even on a bad defense. He can do so many things as a safety in any scheme. 100 Marcus Williams Baltimore Ravens FS He is a safety who plays mostly in the middle of the field, which he will do for the Ravens. He's got good ball skills and he's developed into a good tackler, which helped earn him a contract as a free agent from the Saints.

HONORABLE MENTION: Penei Sewell, T, Detroit Lions; Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints; Jevon Holland, S, Miami Dolphins; Denzel Ward, CB, Cleveland Browns; Shaq Mason, G, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers; Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins; D.J. Reader, DT, Cincinnati Bengals; Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos; Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders; Kenny Moore, CB, Indianapolis Colts; Tre'Davious White, CB, Buffalo Bills; Marlon Humphrey, CB, Baltimore Ravens; Matt Judon, EDGE, New England Patriots; Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns; Quinnen Williams, DT, New York Jets; David Andrews, C, New England Patriots; Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles; Devin White, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders; Randy Gregory, EDGE, Denver Broncos; Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia Eagles; Haason Reddick, EDGE, Philadelphia Eagles; Justin Simmons, S, Denver Broncos; Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints; Tyrann Mathieu, S, New Orleans Saints; Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers; Leonard Williams, DE, New York Giants; Elgton Jenkins, OL, Green Bay Packers; David Bakhtiari, T, Green Bay Packers; Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings; Quandre Diggs, S, Seattle Seahawks; Vita Vea, DT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Ryan Jensen, C, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Adrian Phillips, S, New England Patriots; Harold Landry, EDGE, Tennessee Titans; Yannick Ngakoue, EDGE, Indianapolis Colts; Matt Ryan, QB, Indianapolis Colts; Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks; Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers; Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders; Cordarrelle, Patterson, RB/WR, Atlanta Falcons; Carlton Davis, CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Allen Robinson, WR, Los Angeles Rams; Brandon Scherff, G, Jacksonville Jaguars; Danielle Hunter, DE, Minnesota Vikings; and DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, Dallas Cowboys.