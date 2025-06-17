Coming off a Super Bowl championship, it's no surprise the Philadelphia Eagles have a large amount of players on any top-100 list. The Eagles dominated Pete Prisco's Top 100 for 2025, having a league-high 10 players make the list.

For those counting at home, that's 10% of Prisco's Top 100. Four players made the top 20 and six made the top 40.

Yes, the Eagles are loaded. They only had the NFL's all-time leading rusher in a single season in Saquon Barkley (including playoffs) with 2,504 yards and had the most rushing yards in a season in NFL history (including playoffs) with 3,866. The Eagles were the first Super Bowl champion with the No. 1 scoring defense and No. 1 total defense since the 2013 Seattle Seahawks (including postseason).

The Eagles were the first team to win the Super Bowl with a top-two rushing offense since the 1998 Denver Broncos and the first team to win the Super Bowl with a top-two rushing offense and top-two total defense since the 1985 Chicago Bears. They are 16-1 in their final 17 games -- and won 14 straight games that Jalen Hurts started and finished. The Eagles were just the second team since 1970 with the rushing title winner and No. 1 total defense to win the Super Bowl -- joining the 1992 Dallas Cowboys.

Oh, and the 95 total points the Eagles scored in the conference championship game and Super Bowl are the most by any team in NFL history.

How did the Eagles build this loaded roster, specifically the 10 players that landed in Prisco's Top 100? General manager Howie Roseman and the front office deserve a pat on the back for this.

Saquon Barkley (No. 3)

The Eagles signed Barkley to a three-year, $37.5 million deal last offseason in free agency. All Barkley did was reward the franchise with the greatest individual season in franchise history -- and maybe NFL history.

Barkley accomplished everything a running back could accomplish in his first year with the Eagles, putting together one of the greatest seasons ever for any player in NFL history. Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns in the regular season, the ninth player in league history to rush for 2,000 yards. He had seven touchdown runs of 60-plus yards last season (including playoffs), an NFL record for a season and three more than the next-highest player. Three touchdown runs of 60-plus yards came in the postseason, a feat no other player has accomplished in his entire playoff career.

He finished with the most rushing yards in a season in NFL history with 2,504 (including playoffs), the first player ever to have 2,500 yards rushing in a season. Barkley also finished with 2,857 yards from scrimmage, the most ever in a season in league history (including playoffs). Barkley and Terrell Davis are the only players in NFL history to have 400-plus rushing yards and five-plus rushing touchdowns in a single postseason, and Barkley's 499 yards rushing in the playoffs were the third-most for a player in league history.

Barkley signed a two-year, $41.2 million extension this offseason, making him the highest-paid running back in the NFL.

Johnson wasn't a first-team All-Pro last season, but the 2013 first-round draft pick (No. 4 overall) has been a cornerstone for the last decade-plus with the franchise. He allowed zero sacks in the regular season, along with one quarterback hit, six pressures and a 1.4% pressure rate. Johnson had a career low in pressure rate allowed per dropback and has allowed zero sacks in three of the past four seasons.

Still at the top of his game, Johnson has made an All-Pro team in each of the last four seasons. He's been selected to six Pro Bowls, two first-team All-Pro selections, and three second-team All-Pro selections to go with two Super Bowl titles.

The former rugby player was selected by the Eagles in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, a player the coaching staff patiently developed over several seasons. One of the best left tackles in the NFL, Mailata allowed just one sack and 11 pressures in 383 pass-blocking snaps, a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 2.9% -- sixth among tackles in the league and fourth among left tackles.

Per PFF, Mailata is the highest-graded offensive lineman in football (95.8) and the highest-graded run-blocking lineman (94.9). He was a secobd-team All-Pro last season.

The Eagles traded up in the 2023 NFL Draft from No. 10 overall (a pick they acquired from the New Orleans Saints in the A.J. Brown trade) to get Carter. Philadelphia moved up just one spot in the draft, trading the No. 10 pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for the No. 9 pick -- which they used to get Carter.

One of the best defensive tackles in the league, Carter has been a game-changer on the Eagles defensive line. He finished with 65 pressures this past season, with 15 quarterback hits, and seven batted passes. Carter was third among interior defensive linemen in pressures and quarterback hits, while finishing second in batted passes. He also had 4.5 sacks, 42 tackles and two forced fumbles.

In the postseason, Carter showcased the game-changing player he can be. He sacked Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on third-and-2 from the Eagles' 13-yard line with 1:14 left in a 28-22 game that essentially thwarted the Rams comeback. Carter hit Stafford on fourth-and-11 -- the next play -- and sealed the Eagles victory. He finished with two sacks, a forced fumble, a batted pass, and seven pressures in the win. That paved the way for the Eagles to run the table and win the Super Bowl.

The Eagles wanted to get another wide receiver after selecting DeVonta Smith in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, fully committed to Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback. They used their first-round capital form the Carson Wentz trade to acquire Brown on draft night in 2022, sending the No. 18 pick (first round) and No. 101 pick (third round) for Brown, who signed a four-year, $100 million contract immediately after.

Brown has three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with the Eagles, earning an All-Pro selection in each season. He's been a top-five receiver in the NFL, having 67 catches for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games -- while being bothered by a knee injury at the end of the year and a hamstring injury at the beginning of the year.

Brown signed a new contract with the Eagles, a three-year, $96 million extension in the 2024 offseason.

The Eagles signed Baun to a one-year, $4 million deal last offseason, as defensive coordinator Vic Fangio moved the special teams guru from pass rusher to off-ball linebacker. The move transformed the Eagles defense from one of the league's worst to the best.

Baun rewarded the Eagles, finishing with 151 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, four passes defended, and an interception in 16 games. He upped his game in the postseason, finishing with 33 tackles, three passes defended, a forced fumble, and two interceptions -- including one in the Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Baun is the first player since tackles became an official statistic in 1987 to have 150+ tackles and 5+ forced fumbles in a season.

The Eagles signed Baun to a three-year, $51 million extension this offseason -- with $36 million in guaranteed money.

Jalen Hurts (No. 52)

Hurts was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, selected just one year after the franchise signed Wentz to a $100 million contract. He was supposed to be the backup quarterback to Wentz and a long-term developmental piece, but became one of the greatest quarterbacks in Eagles history.

The Eagles have made the playoffs every year with Hurts as the starting quarterback and have a 46-20 record with Hurts as the starter. The .697 win percentage is fifth best by a starting quarterback since the 1970 merger.

Hurts has upped his game in the postseason, completing 66.8% of his passes with 10 touchdowns to three interceptions with a 95.4 passer rating. He also has 10 rushing touchdowns in the postseason -- an NFL record for a quarterback. Hurts is the only player in NFL history with 10 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns in the postseason.

Last season, Hurts completed 68.7% of his passes for 2,903 yards with 18 touchdowns to just five interceptions, finishing with an 103.7 passer rating (career highs in completion rate and passer rating). He also rushed for 630 yards and 14 touchdowns.

In the postseason, Hurts completed 71.4% of his passes for 726 yards with five touchdowns to just one interception for a 108.6 passer rating. Hurts won Super Bowl LIX MVP after completing 77.3% of his passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns and an interception (119.7 rating) while rushing for 72 yards and a score.

Hurts may have some more championships in him. All the Eagles have done is win since he became the starting quarterback.

The Eagles selected Mitchell in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and hit the jackpot with the selection. Mitchell started the first week of the season and made an instant impact starting opposite Darius Slay. He didn't allow a passing touchdown until December, as opposing quarterbacks targeting Mitchell as the primary defender completed just 51.9% of their passes for a 66.9 passer rating.

Mitchell was a shutdown corner in the playoffs, having two interceptions. Opposing quarterbacks targeting Mitchell had completed 38.1% of their passes for a 22.6 passer rating. He'll be the Eagles starting cornerback for a long time, giving Philadelphia one of the best young cornerback duos in the NFL with Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

The Eagles selected Dickerson in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and he has become one of the best left guards in football. Dickerson has made three consecutive Pro Bowls and has been a stalwart on the Eagles offensive line. One of the best run-blocking linemen in the game, Dickerson also allowed five sacks and 25 pressures last season (5.3% pressure rate).

Dickerson signed a four-year, $84 million extension with $50 million in guarantees in the 2024 offseason.

The next pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after Mitchell was DeJean, who the Eagles traded up in the second round to select. Philadelphia traded the No. 50 and No. 53 pick in the second round and the No. 161 pick (fifth round) to move up and get DeJean.

DeJean was outstanding since he first took the field for the Eagles in Week 6 last year, this after being sidelined throughout training camp and the first month of the season with a hamstring injury. Manning the slot corner, DeJean didn't allow a passing touchdown as opposing quarterbacks targeting him as the primary defender completed 68.5% of their passes for a 71.7 rating.

DeJean scored more touchdowns (1) than touchdowns allowed last season (0), scoring his touchdown in Super Bowl LIX on an interception return. The Eagles have allowed just 175.0 pass yards a game and 5.9 yards per attempt since DeJean was inserted into the lineup (regular season), best in the NFL in both categories.

DeJean and Mitchell will both be around for several years.