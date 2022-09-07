Well, well, well. It's the final Wednesday before the 2022 NFL season. John Breech can't contain his excitement for Joe Burrow's return to the field this coming weekend, so he's excused himself from work. But you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around a busy NFL.

2. Jets QB Zach Wilson likely out until Week 4

Major news on the Big Apple injury front, with Jets coach Robert Saleh announcing Wednesday that second-year starter Zach Wilson won't likely be available until at least Week 4 as he recovers from knee surgery. Wilson suffered a torn meniscus during the team's preseason opener, and now he's expected to have to wait until October to kick off his 2022 season. In the meantime, 37-year-old backup Joe Flacco will take over under center, starting with a Week 1 showdown with his old team, the Ravens.

3. Prisco's Picks: Bills edge Rams, Cowboys upset Buccaneers

Dak Prescott USATSI

Pete Prisco's weekly predictions are back, and he's feeling good heading into the year. Here's a sneak peek at his Week 1 picks:

Bills 30, Rams 24: Buffalo will be explosive on offense all year and it starts here. But the biggest difference is they have Von Miller and the Rams don't. That will mean sack-fumble-game-over late for the Bills to win it.

Buffalo will be explosive on offense all year and it starts here. But the biggest difference is they have Von Miller and the Rams don't. That will mean sack-fumble-game-over late for the Bills to win it. Panthers 23, Browns 17: Mayfield has a lot of skill talent around him and the Panthers' young defense will be improved. Carolina wins it as Mayfield beats his old team.

Mayfield has a lot of skill talent around him and the Panthers' young defense will be improved. Carolina wins it as Mayfield beats his old team. Cowboys 20, Buccaneers 17: These two both come into the game with concerns on their offensive lines. That's a problem for Tom Brady, who doesn't move that well. Dak Prescott will be able to handle himself by moving around and creating problems outside the pocket. The Cowboys will win a tough, defensive game to get off to a 1-0 start.



4. Insider notes: Jackson, Ravens not close on long-term deal

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens respect each other, and they're focused on winning together in 2022. Just don't count on them striking a long-term deal anytime soon, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones:

Though neither side is detailing snags in contract negotiations, the prevailing thought is that guaranteed money is among the central issues here. ... One source familiar with the negotiations told me it seems as though Jackson's feelings are "if it happens, great." Jackson is comfortable playing the fifth-year option of $23 million should a deal not get done in the coming days. "He's confident," another source said. "He knows he's going to produce. Where's the urgency if you know you're gonna produce?"

