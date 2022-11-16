Welcome to the Wednesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter! John Breech heard today that Ja'Marr Chase is nearing a return (more on that below), so he decided to take the day off and have his No. 1 Bengals jersey dry-cleaned in preparation. Or at least that's what I think he's doing. In the meantime, you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL.

Now let's get to it.

We've got Week 11 predictions, updated playoff projections, major injury updates and more:

1. Today's show: Bears, Panthers among Week 11 best bets

On today's episode of the Pick Six podcast, Tyler Sullivan and Ryan Wilson teamed up to break down their best bets for the Week 11 slate. Some highlights:

Both guys are surprised the Vikings (+1) haven't even been made favorites on their home field by the oddsmakers, considering their recent upset of Buffalo. Noting Minnesota is 4-0 against the spread in its last four, Sully says he "can't doubt" Kevin O'Connell's squad against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Wilson figures the Ravens will be better coming off extra rest, but he's also concerned Carolina will keep things closer than expected: "The Panthers have nothing to lose," he said, noting Baltimore is 1-4 ATS in its last five post-bye games.

Sully can't get over some of Marcus Mariota's "head-scratching" throws from the Falcons' Week 10 loss, and while he "would've hammered Atlanta" in this matchup with the Bears a few weeks ago, he really likes Justin Fields' squad in this one.

2. Prisco's Picks: Packers continue bounce-back, Patriots sweep Jets

Pete Prisco went 5-1 making best bets for the "Pick Six" podcast in Week 10. Now he's back with predictions for every single Week 11 matchup. Here's a sampling:

Packers 24, Titans 19: The Titans beat the Broncos despite having a bunch of injuries on defense. This is a tough turnaround, though, and I think the Packers carry over their momentum from beating the Cowboys.

The Titans beat the Broncos despite having a bunch of injuries on defense. This is a tough turnaround, though, and I think the Packers carry over their momentum from beating the Cowboys. Patriots 20, Jets 16: This is a big game in terms of playoff possibilities. The Patriots beat the Jets three weeks ago at their place in a game dominated by the defenses. This should be another game dominated by that side of the ball.

This is a big game in terms of playoff possibilities. The Patriots beat the Jets three weeks ago at their place in a game dominated by the defenses. This should be another game dominated by that side of the ball. Vikings 30, Cowboys 26: The Vikings are home after a miraculous victory over the Bills last week. The Cowboys had major coverage issues last week, which Justin Jefferson will exploit. Look for the Vikings to keep it going.

3. Injury roundup: Chase eyes return, Goedert out indefinitely

Quite a few big names are either banged up or returning from injury. Here's a look at the latest medical updates:

4. Playoff projections: Entire AFC East makes 2022 postseason

John Breech has collected SportsLine simulations to forecast the entire playoff picture, and boy is the AFC field particularly interesting in light of Week 10's results. Not only does the latest projection have Buffalo rebounding from its upset loss to the Vikings to claim a top-two seed, but it has all three of its AFC East counterparts making the postseason, with Los Angeles and Cincinnati failing to earn a playoff berth as wild-card candidates. Here's a look at the latest forecast:

AFC: 1. Chiefs, 2. Bills, 3. Ravens, 4. Titans, 5. Dolphins, 6. Patriots, 7. Jets

Just missed: Chargers (50.9%), Bengals (32%)

NFC: 1. Eagles, 2. Vikings, 3. Seahawks, 4. Buccaneers, 5. Giants, 6. Cowboys, 7. 49ers

Just missed: Commanders (17.6%), Packers (11.9%)

5. QB Power Rankings: Aaron Rodgers leaps back into top 10

Every week, we rank all 32 starting QBs on 2022 performance. This week, A-Rod saw one of the biggest leaps thanks to his breakout against the Cowboys in Week 10, when he connected with rookie Christian Watson for three scores. Here's a look at other big movers in our Week 11 pecking order:

2. Jalen Hurts (Eagles), +2

8. Aaron Rodgers (Packers), +5

11. Justin Fields (Bears), +4

12. Justin Herbert (Chargers), -3

14. Daniel Jones (Giants), +2

6. Rapid-fire roundup: NFL in France, XFL draft, 2023 mock, more

