John Breech heard today that Ja'Marr Chase is nearing a return (more on that below), so he decided to take the day off and have his No. 1 Bengals jersey dry-cleaned in preparation. Or at least that's what he think he's doing. In the meantime, you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL.
We've got Week 11 predictions, updated playoff projections, major injury updates and more:
1. Today's show: Bears, Panthers among Week 11 best bets
On today's episode of the Pick Six podcast, Tyler Sullivan and Ryan Wilson teamed up to break down their best bets for the Week 11 slate. Some highlights:
- Both guys are surprised the Vikings (+1) haven't even been made favorites on their home field by the oddsmakers, considering their recent upset of Buffalo. Noting Minnesota is 4-0 against the spread in its last four, Sully says he "can't doubt" Kevin O'Connell's squad against the Cowboys on Sunday.
- Wilson figures the Ravens will be better coming off extra rest, but he's also concerned Carolina will keep things closer than expected: "The Panthers have nothing to lose," he said, noting Baltimore is 1-4 ATS in its last five post-bye games.
- Sully can't get over some of Marcus Mariota's "head-scratching" throws from the Falcons' Week 10 loss, and while he "would've hammered Atlanta" in this matchup with the Bears a few weeks ago, he really likes Justin Fields' squad in this one.
Catch the full episode right here.
2. Prisco's Picks: Packers continue bounce-back, Patriots sweep Jets
Pete Prisco went 5-1 making best bets for the "Pick Six" podcast in Week 10. Now he's back with predictions for every single Week 11 matchup. Here's a sampling:
- Packers 24, Titans 19: The Titans beat the Broncos despite having a bunch of injuries on defense. This is a tough turnaround, though, and I think the Packers carry over their momentum from beating the Cowboys.
- Patriots 20, Jets 16: This is a big game in terms of playoff possibilities. The Patriots beat the Jets three weeks ago at their place in a game dominated by the defenses. This should be another game dominated by that side of the ball.
- Vikings 30, Cowboys 26: The Vikings are home after a miraculous victory over the Bills last week. The Cowboys had major coverage issues last week, which Justin Jefferson will exploit. Look for the Vikings to keep it going.
3. Injury roundup: Chase eyes return, Goedert out indefinitely
Quite a few big names are either banged up or returning from injury. Here's a look at the latest medical updates:
- Bengals set target date for Ja'Marr Chase's return: The Bengals' No. 1 WR has already missed two games with a hip injury
- Dallas Goedert out multiple weeks: The star Eagles tight end hurt his shoulder vs. Washington
- Shaquille Leonard undergoes back surgery: The ailing Colts linebacker is done for the year
- Khalil Herbert to IR: The Bears' explosive RB will miss at least four games with a hip injury
4. Playoff projections: Entire AFC East makes 2022 postseason
John Breech has collected SportsLine simulations to forecast the entire playoff picture, and boy is the AFC field particularly interesting in light of Week 10's results. Not only does the latest projection have Buffalo rebounding from its upset loss to the Vikings to claim a top-two seed, but it has all three of its AFC East counterparts making the postseason, with Los Angeles and Cincinnati failing to earn a playoff berth as wild-card candidates. Here's a look at the latest forecast:
AFC: 1. Chiefs, 2. Bills, 3. Ravens, 4. Titans, 5. Dolphins, 6. Patriots, 7. Jets
Just missed: Chargers (50.9%), Bengals (32%)
NFC: 1. Eagles, 2. Vikings, 3. Seahawks, 4. Buccaneers, 5. Giants, 6. Cowboys, 7. 49ers
Just missed: Commanders (17.6%), Packers (11.9%)
5. QB Power Rankings: Aaron Rodgers leaps back into top 10
Every week, we rank all 32 starting QBs on 2022 performance. This week, A-Rod saw one of the biggest leaps thanks to his breakout against the Cowboys in Week 10, when he connected with rookie Christian Watson for three scores. Here's a look at other big movers in our Week 11 pecking order:
2. Jalen Hurts (Eagles), +2
8. Aaron Rodgers (Packers), +5
11. Justin Fields (Bears), +4
12. Justin Herbert (Chargers), -3
14. Daniel Jones (Giants), +2
6. Rapid-fire roundup: NFL in France, XFL draft, 2023 mock, more
Hungry for more headlines? You came to the right place:
- Packers cut 2021 third-rounder Amari Rodgers: Days after the punt returner fumbled against Dallas
- NFL exec previews future overseas expansion: Games could be coming to Spain and France
- XFL Draft kicks off: Ben DiNucci and A.J. McCarron are among first QBs selected
- Texans claim Eno Benjamin off waivers: The RB had a prominent role with the Cardinals
- Trapasso's 2023 mock draft: Green Bay nabs a monster tight end for Aaron Rodgers
- Broncos' Aaron Patrick sues NFL, Rams, Chargers: After the linebacker suffered a knee injury on the sideline