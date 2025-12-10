The hot streak came to an end last week with my NFL picks.

Time to regroup for the stretch run.

It wasn't an awful week -- we've had those before -- but it just wasn't close to being good enough.

I went 6-8 against the spread last week and 7-7 straight up. That brings my season record to 106-101-1 ATS and 140-67-1 straight up.

Of course I would have had a .500 record ATS if Pete Carroll hadn't kicked a field goal on the last play of the game for the Raiders, but that's in the past now.

On to Week 15 we go, with a better week coming for me.

Bet NFL Week 15 games and NFL odds at DraftKings, where new users who win a $5 wager get $200 in bonus bets:

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4.5)

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

The Bucs are having issues on offense the past month, but they are still in first place. The Falcons are just waiting for the season to end. Baker Mayfield hasn't looked right the past month, but that will change here. He will play better and the Bucs will get a much-needed victory in front of the prime-time audience.

Pick: Buccaneers 27, Falcons 20

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans (-9.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Texans are playing their best football at this time of the year, keyed by the dominant defense. The Cardinals are a mess. Their defense is really bad right now, which should help C.J. Stroud get it going. Look for a big game from him, and the Texans defense will continue to dominate. Texans big.

Pick: Texans 30, Cardinals 13

Baltimore Ravens (-2.5) at Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Ravens have lost two straight, including one to the Bengals two weeks ago. Joe Burrow lit them up in that game at Baltimore. What's to think that will change here since the Ravens defense isn't playing well. But what will change is the Ravens offense. I think it will show better than it did the last time and the Ravens will find a way to pull this one out.

Pick: Ravens 30, Bengals 24 | Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 15 picks and score predictions: Patriots and Broncos both lose, Dolphins shock Steelers John Breech

Buffalo Bills (-1.5) at New England Patriots

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Patriots are coming off a bye, while the Bills are coming off a come-from-behind victory over the Bengals. Josh Allen was Josh Allen in that one and that's the way it has to be for the Bills to win. He wasn't the last time these teams met, which is why the Patriots won. This time will be different. Allen wins it with his usual big plays.

Pick: Bills 30, Patriots 28

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears (-7.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This will be Shedeur Sanders starting again for the Browns, and it should be. But this will be a much-tougher challenge than last week. The Bears lost a tough one to the Packers last week, so you know they will be back focused here. That matters as the Browns have nothing to play for anymore. Bears win it.

Pick: Bears 30, Browns 17

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

This is truly desperation time for the Chiefs. They can't afford another loss. The Chargers beat them in Week 1, but this will be different. Los Angeles comes in on a short week and their offensive line is bad. Look for the Chiefs to win it behind their defense.

Pick: Chiefs 23, Chargers 17 | Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Las Vegas Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles (-11.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Eagles are riding a three-game winning streak, but the Raiders are the perfect tonic to fix all that ails them. The Eagles have offensive issues, but this is the week to change that. Look for them to ride Saquon Barkley and they won't turn it over like they did in the loss to the Chargers on Monday night. The Raiders offense is awful and their line is really bad. The Eagles feast on that.

Pick: Eagles 28, Raiders 10

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars (-12)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Jaguars are riding high as they took over first place last week after beating the Colts, while the Jets are a mess. They have injury issues at quarterback, but does it matter who plays? The Jaguars offense has really come on and I think that continues here. Jaguars big as Trevor Lawrence plays well again.

Pick: Jaguars 31, Jets 13

Washington Commanders at New York Giants (-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This will be Marcus Mariota in as the starter for the Commanders with Jayden Daniels hurt again. The Commanders were terrible last week on defense against the Vikings, and have struggled on that side of the ball all year, so this is a chance for Jaxson Dart to do some good things, and I think he will. Giants win it.

Pick: Giants 30, Commanders 20

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (+2.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Panthers are off their bye, while the Saints are back home after two on the road. The Saints beat the Panthers in Week 10, but this Panthers team has been playing much better football lately. Saints quarterback Tyler Shough is playing well and the New Orleans defense can keep them in this one. Saints win it in an upset.

Pick: Saints 23, Panthers 21

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams (-5.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This is a big game in terms of playoff seeding. The Lions are 8-5 and can't afford another loss, while the Rams are pushing for a division title and the top seed. The Rams offense got back on track last week and the Lions have issues on defense. That's a bad combination. Look for Matthew Stafford to light things up against his former team, while Jared Goff can't keep up. Rams win it.

Pick: Rams 34, Lions 27

Green Bay Packers (-2.5) at Denver Broncos

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

This is the game of the week, featuring two teams that are currently the second seed in their respective conferences right now. Both have outstanding defenses, but the Green Bay passing game is better. I think that will be the difference. Jordan Love will win it with his arm.

Pick: Packers 24, Broncos 20 | Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks (-13.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

This might be 44-year-old Philip Rivers at quarterback for the Colts. It won't matter. This is a brutal test against a dominant defense in Seattle. Look for a big game from that defense, no matter who plays quarterback for the Colts. Sam Darnold will hit some big shots against a Colts defense that has struggled in recent weeks. Seahawks big.

Pick: Seahawks 31, Colts 16

Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers (-12.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This is consecutive road games for the Titans coming off a road victory at Cleveland. The 49ers are in off a bye. That's a bad combination and San Francisco is in a playoff chase, while the Titans are playing out the string. Oh, and the 49ers are much better. Look for a big 49ers victory.

Pick: 49ers 32, Titans 17

Minnesota Vikings (+5.5) at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

The Vikings are playing out the string, but they did get a nice game from J.J. McCarthy last week, which is big for the future. Now let's see him do it on the road this week. The Cowboys are rested after losing last Thursday to the Lions. I see them bouncing back here as Dak Prescott has a solid day, but the Vikings will hang around.

Pick: Cowboys 24, Vikings 21

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Dolphins, thanks to a four-game winning streak, are still alive in the playoff picture. They won last week on the road against the Jets and now must face a Steelers team coming off an impressive victory over the Ravens. The weather is supposed to have temperatures under 40 degrees, which isn't a good thing for the Dolphins, who have struggled in those conditions. The Steelers will take it as Aaron Rodgers plays well.

Pick: Steelers 27, Dolphins 20 | Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook