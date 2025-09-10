Let's go.

A winning week. What do you know?

After last season's awful showing, it's nice to sit here and brag about a winning record in Week 1 of the NFL season picking games, both against the spread and straight up. I went 13-3 straight up and 11-5 ATS last week. I'll take it.

Let's keep the momentum rolling into Week 2. Just remember as you make your picks this week, nobody is as good as they looked last week and nobody is bad as they looked. Some even call Week 2 the get-even week.

So be careful and let's hope my Week 1 success wasn't an aberration, but rather becomes the norm.

Bet NFL Week 2 games and NFL odds at DraftKings, where new users get $300 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Click here to get started:

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Prime

This is a big early-season game for two teams coming off impressive victories. It's tough to travel on a short week, which will challenge the Commanders. The Green Bay defense impressed in a big way against the Lions and now will do so here against Jayden Daniels. Packers take it.

Pick: Packers 27, Commanders 20 | Odds via BetMGM

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Ravens will be looking to bounce back from a brutal loss to the Bills on Sunday night. It's hard to get past that, but this team and this coach can do it. The Browns played well on defense against the Bengals, but this is another tough challenge. The Ravens will get back on track.

Pick: Ravens 30, Browns 17 | Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

This is a game featuring two teams who won last week, with the Jaguars being the more impressive of the two. The Bengals offense struggled against Cleveland, while the defense played well. I look for the Jaguars to hang around in this one, but Joe Burrow will win it late.

Pick: Bengals 24, Jaguars 23 | Odds via BetMGM

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Russell Wilson and the Giants are on the road for the second consecutive week against a team with added rest playing its home opener. That's a brutal challenge. But it's even worse because Wilson struggled in Week 1. Dak Prescott did not. The Cowboys will get their first victory here as Prescott plays well.

Pick: Cowboys 28, Giants 17 | Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (-5.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Bears are on the road off a short week against the Lions coming off a road loss. The Lions didn't look good in the loss to the Packers, but now they can get the offense going against a Bears defense that collapsed in the fourth quarter against the Vikings. The Lions win it.

Pick: Lions 30, Bears 17 | Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Both of these teams are coming off bad losses in Week One. The Dolphins looked hapless. But I think that changes here. Tua Tagovailoa will play well at home as the Dolphins get back on track. Mike McDaniel better hope they do.

Pick: Dolphins 27, Patriots 19 | Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This is a banged-up 49ers team, which will be without George Kittle and could be without quarterback Brock Purdy. That will be a challenge to win if Mac Jones plays. The Saints pushed the Cardinals last week and I think they will hang around here as well as the 49ers play consecutive road games.

Pick: 49ers 22, Saints 20 | Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Buffalo Bills (-6.5) at New York Jets

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

This is a tough spot for the Bills coming off their comeback victory over the Ravens on Sunday night and now playing a team from their division that lost at home. Josh Allen has had troubles in this stadium against this team, and this will be no different as the Jets defense plays well. It's close, but Allen will win it late.

Pick: Bills 24, Jets 21 | Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Steelers are playing the home opener against a Seattle team that lost a tough one to the 49ers last week. Aaron Rodgers looked good against the Jets and I think that will carry over here. The Steelers will go to 2-0 as Rodgers plays well and DK Metcalf does some damage to his former team.

Pick: Steelers 26, Seahawks 19 | Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 bet:

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Titans showed well on defense last week, which will make this interesting for a Rams offense that didn't do much in their victory over the Texans. Tennessee's offense struggled too, but now Cam Ward is home after losing at Denver. I think he will play better, but it's the defense that keep the Titans in it. Rams will win a close one.

Pick: Rams 21, Titans 17 | Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals (-6.5)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Carolina is playing consecutive road games, while the Cardinals are playing their home opener. The Panthers struggled on offense last week in the loss to the Jaguars and I can't see it looking much better here. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals will move the ball on the Carolina defense to win it.

Pick: Cardinals 30, Panthers 17 | Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Denver is out on the road for the first time against a Colts team that dominated the Dolphins last week. Daniel Jones played well in that game. But this is a much tougher challenge in the Denver defense. Bo Nix wasn't great last week, so he needs to get back on track. I think the Colts will find a way to win this one late.

Pick: Colts 24, Broncos 23 | Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This rematch of the last February's Super Bowl will be a fun one to watch. The Chiefs are coming off a tough loss to the Chargers in Brazil, while the Eagles edged the Cowboys in their season opener. Philadelphia's pass rush won the Super Bowl for the Eagles, but the Chiefs are better up front. That will matter as Patrick Mahomes wins it with a late comeback.

Pick: Chiefs 30, Eagles 28 | Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 bet:

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (-4.5)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Falcons lost a tough one at home to the Bucs, while the Vikings rallied to beat the Bears. J.J. McCarthy played well in the fourth quarter to lead the Vikings back. The Falcons did some good things on offense, and I think that will keep them in this one with another solid showing. Vikings will win a close one, but Michael Penix Jr. will keep his team in it.

Pick: Vikings 23, Falcons 21 | Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans (-2.5)

Monday, 7 p.m. ET on ABC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Bucs are playing back-to-back road games, while the Texans are playing their home opener. That's never a good combination. But the Texans have offensive line issues that could be at play in this one. Even so, I think the Texans will find a way behind their dominant defense to win this one.

Pick: Texans 23, Bucs 17 | Odds via BetMGM

Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5) at Las Vegas Raiders

Monday, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Raiders are home for the first time, while the Chargers are back out on the road after beating the Chiefs in Brazil. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was outstanding in that game, which I think will continue here. Raiders quarterback Geno Smith played well in his team's victory over the Patriots, so look for him to keep up with Herbert. The Chargers will win a tight shootout.

Pick: Chargers 31, Raiders 30 | Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook