It was bound to happen.

Brady Quinn, who works with me at CBS Sports, predicted I would have a bad Week 2 after a good Week 1 picking NFL games.

Damn you, Brady. He was right.

I puked on my shirt.

The records were 8-8 straight up and 6-9-1 against the spread, which included a win on the late Rams field goal, even though it shouldn't have come down to that. The drops my season record to 17-15 straight up and 16-15-1 against the spread.

Remember if what goes up has to go down, it also can go back up. That's what Week 3 will be for me.

It's turnaround time.

Pick: 49ers 30, Giants 16 (49ers won 30-12 on Thursday night)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

The Colts could be without quarterback Anthony Richardson since he is in the concussion protocol. Gardner Minshew would start, but I don't think it will matter. The Ravens offense clicked against the Bengals, and it will do so here as well. Look for Lamar Jackson to insert his name into the early MVP talk.

Pick: Ravens 30, Colts 17

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

The Browns lost running back Nick Chubb Monday night, and he is the heart of the offense. That will put more pressure on Deshaun Watson, who isn't playing well. The Titans defense is solid, while the offense came alive last week. The Browns will win this, but it's really close.

Pick: Browns 24, Titans 23

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo)

The Falcons are 2-0 after winning two home games to start the season, while the Lions are coming off a terrible home loss to the Seahawks. The Detroit defense had some issues in that game. But I don't see the Lions losing two straight at home. They get back on track here. Lions take it.

Pick: Lions 27, Falcons 23

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo)

The Saints are 2-0, but now face a tough road game at Green Bay after playing on the road Monday night. That's difficult. The Packers lost to the Falcons last week in a game they should have won. Look for the Packers to get back on track here and win a tight defensive battle.

Pick: Packers 21, Saints 17

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo)

The Texans have given the Jaguars fits in recent years, but not in this one. The Jacksonville offense is coming off a poor showing against the Chiefs. But they will get it going here against the Texans. Trevor Lawrence has his first big day of the season.

Pick: Jaguars 31, Texans 19

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

This is a long trip for the Broncos after losing two games at home. The Dolphins will be playing their home opener after going 2-0 on the road. The pressure is on Russell Wilson and the Denver offense. But this is not a good spot to try and get it going. Miami and Tua Tagovailoa will get the best of the Broncos as the Dolphins go to 3-0.

Pick: Dolphins 31, Broncos 23

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo)

This is a game featuring two 0-2 teams in dire need of a victory. The Chargers are playing consecutive road games, while the Vikings will be playing on 10 days rest. That, coupled with the inability of the Chargers to stop anybody, will give the Vikings their first victory. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson go nuts.

Pick: Vikings 32, Chargers 30

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

The Patriots have owned the Jets in recent years, winning 14 straight. The Pats are in survival mode after opening 0-2 with two home losses. The defense has played well, and it will here against Zach Wilson. But do they have enough offense? I don't think they do. It's a close, low-scoring game.

Pick: Jets 19, Patriots 16

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

The Commanders are 2-0 and coming off an impressive come-from-behind victory over the Broncos on the road. The Bills got back on track last week against the Raiders, but this is a tough challenge for Josh Allen and especially his offensive line. Even so, I look for the Bills to go in and win a tight one.

Pick: Bills 24, Commanders 23

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks (-6)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

The Panthers are 0-2 and now face a long trip to play a team coming off an impressive road victory. The Carolina offense with Bryce Young is struggling in a big way. The Seahawks got their offense going last week, which will carry over here. The Seattle defense will limit Young as the Seahawks go to 2-1.

Pick: Seahawks 24, Panthers 14

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo)

The Cardinals have played two close games in their two losses, but this is a big ask against a good Dallas team with a defense that is the best in the NFL right now. Josh Dobbs will have a tough time against that defense, and the Dallas offense will get it going against the Cardinals defense. Blowout.

Pick: Cowboys 33, Cardinals 16

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs (-12.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo)

The Bears are playing consecutive road games and haven't looked good in either of their two losses. The Chiefs haven't looked dynamic on offense yet, but this is the game to fix that. The Bears are suspect on defense, and Justin Fields won't keep up.

Pick: Chiefs 30, Bears 13

Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5) at Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, fubo)

The Steelers won a game Monday night thanks to two defensive touchdowns, but the offense struggled for the second straight week. The Raiders ran into an ambush in Buffalo in losing to the Bills. Even though the Raiders are back home, I think the Steelers defense will be too much for the Raiders offense. The Pittsburgh front will be too much. The Steelers also show some life on offense.

Pick: Steelers 23, Raiders 20

Monday, 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, fubo)

This is a game featuring two 2-0 teams, the Bucs being the surprise of the two. Tampa Bay has played well so far and Baker Mayfield has done some good things. The Eagles haven't looked right yet on ether side of the ball. Is this the game Jalen Hurts gets it going? I think the Bucs will hang around, but the Eagles will win it late.

Pick: Eagles 25, Bucs 23

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals (-2)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, fubo)

The Bengals have the major issue in this game. They have the uncertain health of Joe Burrow. Will he play, and if he does how healthy will he be? The Rams have won one and played the 49ers close, but this is a tough ask on the road. Take the Bengals if Burrow plays.

Pick: Bengals 23, Rams 17