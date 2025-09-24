Bouncing back from bad losses is a crucial part of any competition.

There is no sulking, no wallowing in the pity of your performance, but just moving on and improving.

That was me last week. After a horrible 5-11 showing in Week 2 with my NFL picks against the spread, I recovered in Week 3 with a 10-6 showing. The straight-up picks have been good all year, as I went 13-3 last week.

That ups my straight-up record to 37-11 and my ATS record is now 26-22 with two good weeks and one bad one.

Let's hope I am not a yo-yo and end up with a pattern of one good, one bad, one good, one bad because that would mean this week is bad.

I don't think that will be the case. I like my picks and it's time to stay on a heater.

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video

This is an early season, big division game for two 2-1 teams. The Seahawks have won two straight, while the Cardinals are coming off a tough loss to the 49ers. I think Arizona will get back on track here in a low-scoring game that will be dominated by the defenses.

Pick: Cardinals 20, Seahawks 17 | Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This game in Ireland will be the first of two overseas for the Vikings in successive weeks. That will be challenging. The Vikings were outstanding last week against the Bengals, with the defense coming up big. I think Aaron Rodgers will play well against that defense, while Carson Wentz will struggle some. Steelers win it.

Pick: Steelers 23, Vikings 20 | Odds via BetMGM

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Carolina was impressive in shutting out the Falcons last week, while the Patriots lost at home to the Steelers. They turned the ball over to cost them that game. I think they take care of it much better in this one and Drake Maye and the offense gets it going against the Panthers defense. Pats take it.

Pick: Patriots 27, Panthers 20 | Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Lions are riding high after blowing out the Ravens on Monday night. They were dominant on offense and the defense got after Lamar Jackson. On a short week playing this Browns defense won't be easy. Cleveland is the top-ranked defense in the league. That will be in play here as they keep the game close.

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

This is a long trip for the undefeated Chargers, but the Giants have done little on offense to excite anybody, which is why rookie Jaxson Dart will make his first NFL start. He faces a tough defense with coordinator Jesse Minter. Justin Herbert will stay hot on the other side as the Chargers win it.

Pick: Chargers 26, Giants 14 | Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

This is back-to-back road trips across the country for the Saints, while the Bills will be rested for 10 days having played on a Thursday. That's a brutal combination. But the Bills are also the best team in the league. This is going to be ugly. Josh Allen lights up the Saints.

Pick: Bills 35, Saints 10 | Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This game features two of the six 3-0 teams, although the Bucs come in banged up. That will really challenge them in this one. They will be without receiver Mike Evans and others. The Eagles had an impressive comeback against the Rams, but the Bucs have had three. They will get another here as they win a close one with a late Baker Mayfield drive.

Pick: Buccaneers 28, Eagles 27 | Odds via BetMGM

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

This is a game featuring two 0-3 teams, one in the Texans that was supposed to be much better. Their defense has played well, but it's the offense that's a problem. The mismatch here will be Titans rookie quarterback Cameron Ward against the Texans defense. It won't be pretty.

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Falcons are coming off consecutive losses and Michael Penix Jr. has looked bad. He has to turn it around here, and I think he will. Marcus Mariota, who played well last week for Jayden Daniels, could play again. But I think the Falcons win no matter who plays quarterback for the Commanders.

Pick: Falcons 27, Commanders 23 | Odds via BetMGM

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This is a big test for this 3-0 Colts team. They are playing consecutive road games and facing a good Rams team. Daniel Jones has been impressive so far for the Colts, but this is a big step up in competition. That matters. Matthew Stafford wins it for the Rams.

Pick: Rams 28, Colts 23 | Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Jaguars have an awful history on the West Coast, but this is a chance to change that. The 49ers are banged up and might not have Brock Purdy again. Mac Jones, who is also banged up, was bad last week, and was bad for the Jaguars last year. So they know him well if he plays. Without Nick Bosa, the 49ers defense won't be the same. The Jaguars will buck the trend and win in California.

Pick: Jaguars 29, 49ers 26 | Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

This looked like it would be perhaps a matchup of unbeaten teams before the season. Now it's a little bit of a survival test. The Chiefs have offensive issues, while the Ravens have defensive problems. So who will get the best of it? I think at home Patrick Mahomes finds a way to score enough points to win it.

Pick: Chiefs 24, Ravens 20 | Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Bears impressed in blowing out the Cowboys last week, while the Raiders looked bad in losing to the Commanders. I think Ben Johnson's offense will continue to play well, but so will the Raiders and Geno Smith. This one will get loose, but the Bears take it.

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Packers are playing out on the road for the second straight week after losing a tough one at Cleveland. The offense was lifeless in that game. But the Cowboys can't stop anybody. Look for Jordan Love to play big here as the Packers win it with some offensive production and Micah Parsons gets his revenge on his old team.

Pick: Packers 33, Cowboys 20 | Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Monday, 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This is one of the dog games of the week. These two are both 0-3 and playing bad football. Miami has added rest after playing on a Thursday and they are at home. The Jets are playing consecutive road games. Look for the Dolphins to win it as the offense plays a little better.

Pick: Dolphins 24, Jets 17 | Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Bengals found out what life would be like without Joe Burrow last week in their blowout loss at Minnesota. Now they are back out on the road on a Monday night against a Denver team that has lost two straight on the road. Look for the Broncos to get back on track here behind their defense as Browning struggles again and Bo Nix plays better.

Pick: Broncos 27, Bengals 16 | Odds via BetMGM