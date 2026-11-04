The turnaround week looked promising early Sunday.

Then it went rotten — at least with my against-the-spread NFL picks, I went into the late games with a 6-3 ATS record. I ended up 7-7 for the week. That takes my season record to a horrible 50-68-3.

As for my straight-up picks, I went 10-4. That brings my season record to 72-48-1. That I will take.

Now it's time to get going on the ATS record. I went with some strange dogs this week in hopes of getting back on track.

Let's hope they bark.

All lines via DraftKings; All times ET

Jacksonville Jaguars (-10) at Baltimore Ravens

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime

The Jaguars get a break on a short week, not having to face Lamar Jackson at quarterback. The Ravens are a different team without him and now must play rookie Joe Fagnano. Trevor Lawrence is playing at a high level and the run game is going well. Look for the Jaguars to win a road game on a short week.

Pick: Jaguars 27, Ravens 16

Cincinnati Bengals (-3) at Atlanta Falcons

Madrid on Sunday, 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Bengals have been flying high on offense with Joe Burrow throwing it around. The Falcons have struggled on offense in recent weeks, which is never a good thing when trying to keep up with Burrow. Look for a lot more big plays from the Bengals as they win this one in Spain.

Pick: Bengals 33, Falcons 21

Denver Broncos (-2.5) at Carolina Panthers

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Panthers have been beat up the past two games, leading to the firing of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. They are reeling on defense. The Broncos won a tough one last week against the Chiefs thanks to late-game magic by Bo Nix. This time, it's a lot easier against a bad Panthers defense and struggling offensive line.

Pick: Broncos 26, Panthers 20

Dallas Cowboys (-6) at Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Cowboys are coming off a horrible loss to the Cardinals at home, but they get a big break playing the Colts, who are struggling. Indianapolis has major problems and there is talk of trading more players. The Cowboys will get the offense cranked up again in this one as they get back on track behind their passing game.

Pick: Cowboys 31, Colts 17

New York Jets (+9.5) at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Chiefs are back home after losing two straight on the road. The Jets blew a late lead to the Raiders last week. Kansas City has not run it the past two weeks, but look for Kenneth Walker to get back on track. The Chiefs win it to break the losing streak, but the Jets and their offense hang around.

Pick: Chiefs 24, Jets 17

Detroit Lions (-7) at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This is a tough trip for the Lions coming off two home division victories, and it's against a young team playing much better. But this is a big challenge for the Miami defense. The Lions can score in bunches and I think they will in this one. Look for a big day from Jared Goff.

Pick: Lions 30, Dolphins 13

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints (-1.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Browns are playing consecutive road games after losing to the Steelers last week. The Saints are coming off a bye, so big advantage there. The Browns were bad on offense against the Steelers, which I think carries over here. The Saints will do enough to win a low-scoring game.

Pick: Saints 17, Browns 14

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (+3.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Giants are coming off a bye in first place in the division, while the Eagles are coming off a road loss Sunday night to the Commanders. They are struggling in many areas. But this is a big rivalry, and pride will help keep the Eagles in it, as their defense has a solid day against J.J. McCarthy. But the Giants win it late.

Pick: Giants 22, Eagles 20

Los Angeles Rams at Washington Commanders (+5.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This is a long trip for the Rams, but they seemed to have righted things the past few weeks. The Commanders rallied to beat the Eagles Sunday night. The Washington defense played well in that game, but this could be a game where Matt Stafford gets it cranked up. Jayden Daniels will play well to keep it close, but the Rams will win it.

Pick: Rams 28, Commanders 24

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers (+4.5)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Texans are coming off a bye, while the Chargers are coming off a loss to the Rams. Neither team has come close to expectations before the season, with the Chargers winless. The Texans' defense and the Chargers' offense have both struggled. But I think the Chargers will hang around in this one behind their defense.

Pick: Texans 19, Chargers 16

Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers (-10)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Raiders are playing consecutive road games, while the 49ers are coming off a bye. Big edge for the 49ers. Plus, they are the better team. The Raiders' defense is struggling, so look for Brock Purdy to have a big day throwing the football. 49ers big.

Pick: 49ers 31, Raiders 17

Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots (+3.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This has the feel of a low-scoring game with two good defenses — even though both teams have good quarterbacks. The Packers have added rest from playing last Thursday, which will help. The Patriots had to rally and beat the Dolphins last week. The defenses play well, but It's Jordan Love who makes the plays late to win it.

Pick: Packers 19, Patriots 16

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (-12.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Seahawks are coming off an embarrassing home loss to the Bears, while the Cardinals won at Dallas last week. They are making a quarterback change to Gardner Minshew, who played well last week. Good luck against this Seattle defense, which will be hunting after the Bears beat them. The Cardinals will get the brunt of their anger.

Pick: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 13

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6) at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Bears are coming off that impressive victory over Seattle Monday night on the road. That was domination. But there might be a little letdown here. The Bucs have played impressive defense this season and have cranked up their running game. They will run it well here, but in the end, Caleb Williams will make late plays to win it.

Pick: Bears 24, Bucs 21

Buffalo Bills (-3.5) at Minnesota Vikings

Monday, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN, ABC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This is the game of the week, featuring two of the better teams in the league. I can't wait to see the Vikings' defense against Josh Allen. But I think the Bills will run the ball at the Minnesota defense, much like the Lions did last week. The Bills defense has been better as of late, and that will show up against a limited Minnesota offense.

Pick: Bills 21, Vikings 14