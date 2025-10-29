I'm back.

After two bad weeks, it's back to the winning ways for me with my NFL picks.

I went 9-4 against the spread last week and 10-3 straight up. That's my kind of week. It ups my season records to 64-57 ATS and 86-34-1 straight up.

The actual football that was played last week wasn't good, so let's hope that changes this week while my picks continue to stay hot. It's time to start streaking since it's time for November games this week.

It's separation time in the NFL and time for me to get some distance above .500 against the spread.

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Both of these teams showed life last week in victories, with the Ravens saving their season by beating the Bears. Lamar Jackson could be back here at quarterback, which will help ignite the offense. But I think this will be about Derrick Henry running it for the Ravens. The Dolphins played well in beating the Falcons last week, but this will be much tougher. Ravens take it.

Atlanta Falcons (+5.5) at New England Patriots

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Falcons played awful last week in losing at home to Miami, while New England continued a winning streak by beating the Browns. But this is a step up in competition for the Patriots. That will matter. Bijan Robinson will get the ball more than the nine times he did last week to keep it close. But Patriots win it.

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Panthers will have Bryce Young back, but the banged-up offensive line will have to deal with a fierce Packers front. That's a problem. Jordan Love lit up the Steelers last week as the Green Bay offense seems to be getting into a groove. It stays that way. Packers big.

Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals (+2.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Bears are playing consecutive road games after losing to the Ravens, while the Bengals are coming off a bad home loss to the Jets. The Bears need to get the offense going and the Cincinnati defense is the perfect way to do that. This has the makings of a shootout. In the end, Joe Flacco will win it late by shredding the Bears secondary.

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This is a game pitting two good defenses against two offenses that seem to be coming to life. The Broncos blew out Dallas last week as Bo Nix played well, while the Texans beat up on the 49ers as C.J. Stroud played well. I see the Texans keeping this close and winning it late when they get a takeaway to end a Broncos drive.

Indianapolis Colts (-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Colts are riding high, while the Steelers have lost two straight and the defense can't stop anybody. The Colts haven't been stopped much at all by any defense, let alone a bad one. Look for Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor to keep the Colts offense rolling. They win a shootout with Aaron Rodgers.

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Titans are a mess right now and they face a Chargers team that will have added rest after playing last Thursday. The Titans are giving up 7.3 yards per pass play, which is something Justin Herbert will take advantage of here. He lights them up and Cam Ward won't be able to match it.

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Vikings are playing with 10 days rest, while the Lions are coming off a much-needed bye. The Lions will be getting some injured players back healthy, while the Vikings will get J.J. McCarthy back at quarterback. He will face a tough challenge trying to keep up with the Lions offense. Look for a big day from Jared Goff as the Lions win it.

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants (+2.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The 49ers are out on the road for the second straight week against a Giants team that looked bad last week in losing to the Eagles. But the 49ers offense struggled against the Texans and I think they will here as well. The Giants' pass rush is too much as they find a way to win a close one as Jaxson Dart plays well.

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Both of these teams are coming off a bye and both badly need a victory. The Jaguars need to get the passing game going, but the Raiders defense has played decent football. The problem has been the Las Vegas offense and I think it stays that way. The Jaguars will win a close one on the road.

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This will be Tyler Shough making his first NFL start for the Saints against a Rams team coming off a bye. The Rams' defensive front will present a real challenge for Shough. On the other side, look for Matthew Stafford to continue to play well. Rams big.

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

This is the game of the week. The Chiefs have won three straight, while the Bills blew out Carolina last week coming off their bye. The Buffalo running game clicked last week, but they will need more from Josh Allen in this one. I think they get it as Allen wins a shootout with Patrick Mahomes. This game will live up to the billing.

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Seahawks are coming off the bye, while the Commanders are playing on a short week. Washington should have quarterback Jayden Daniels back in this one, and they will need him against that Seattle defense. Washington collapsed in the second half against the Chiefs on Monday night, but I think they play much better here and they win a tough one.

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Cardinals are off a bye and should have Kyler Murray back for this one. The Cowboys are off a terrible showing against the Broncos. The defense is horrible. This is another game that has the look of a lot of points. Dallas takes it as Dak Prescott wins it late.

