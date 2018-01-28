Pro Bowl 2018 live updates: All-star teams for AFC, NFC collide in Orlando
Super Bowl LII is the main course, but whet your appetite for Patriots-Eagles with the 2018 Pro Bowl
The 2018 Pro Bowl is finally upon us. OK, that's something you probably rarely (ever?) hear, but there is something nice about a little low-pressure football with some of the world's best players sandwiched between Conference Championship weekend and the Super Bowl. Added bonus: For the first time in nearly a decade, the game has been moved out of primetime and kicks off at 3 p.m. ET.
The Pro Bowl has undergone various tweaks in recent years; from 2014-16, two captains selected teams regardless of conference affiliation. The normal AFC-NFC format returned last year and is back again. The NFC is favored by three points, while the total for the game opened at 71 points but quickly fell to the 61-62 range before bouncing back to around 67 at sportsbooks on Sunday in the hours leading up to the game.
SportsLine's No. 1 expert R.J. White, who finished in the top 1 percent of the nation's top handicapping tournament and is up $2,144 on NFL picks this season, has released a pick against the spread. And national sportswriter Mike Tierney, who is 52-29 on NFL totals since the start of last season, has a strong opinion on Over or Under.
Here's how you can watch the game, but you can also follow all the action in the 2018 Pro Bowl with our live blog below.
How to Watch 2018 Pro Bowl
Date: Jan. 28, 2018
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
TV: ABC/ESPN
Stream: WatchESPN
Announcers: Sean McDonough, Matt Hasselbeck
Live blog
-
