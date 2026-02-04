Nico Collins keeps it rolling for AFC
After Shedeur Sanders nearly scored on a run but was called for flag guarding, he found Collins over the middle for a score anyway.
The NFL's best will gather Tuesday night for an annual tradition: the Pro Bowl Games. As has been the case in recent years, the event will feature a flag football matchup between the AFC and NFC. This year, Steve Young will coach the AFC team, while Jerry Rice will coach the NFC squad.
If you want to see which players made the trip, you can check out our full Pro Bowl rosters for the AFC and NFC.
Before the game gets started, here's a look at how you can watch:
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Moscone Center (San Francisco)
TV: ESPN, Disney XD | Stream: Fubo -- try for free
Quick drive for the NFC to respond to the Higgins touchdown and Robinson gets on the score sheet with the TD grab.
The NFC finally got back on the board with another touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to Jake Ferguson, but the AFC came right back with yet another touchdown, this time on a floating deep ball from Joe Flacco to Tee Higgins, who hit the Dexter Lawrence celebration after his score.
After falling down 14-0, the AFC has reeled off 32 consecutive points to take a big lead midway through the second quarter. This latest score came courtesy of Patrick Ricard, who got the touchdown after another NFC safety. Garrett Bolles (yes, again) caught the 1-point conversion attempt.
Garrett Bolles got robbed of a two-point conversion on a double pass earlier, so the AFC made it up to him with this touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders right here. I don't think he really had to dive for the ball but he made it look good anyway.
The NFC tried a two-quarterback set with Jalen Hurts rippig a deep ball to the end zone, but Hamilton stepped in front of the pass intended for Packers DB KeiSean Nixon and picked it off for the AFC, which now has a chance to extend its 16-14 lead here at the start of the second quarter.
Chase was in at safety for the most recent possession, and he just made a huge play. After nearly picking off Jared Goff, he came right back and actually picked him off -- WITH ONE HAND, LEFTY -- and took it all the way back the other way for a touchdown to give the AFC its first lead of the night.
After the NFC gave up a safety on a dropped snap (yes, really), the AFC got to fourth-and-long and Joe Flacco had to chuck it downfield and was picked off by Cooper DeJean, who then tried to lateral the ball to a teammate but it hit the turf. This is certainly a play that will go down in the annals of Pro Bowl history.
The AFC gets on the board with a slick play. Burrow to De'Von Achane in the flat, then a throwback to Burrow, who scoots up the middle for the score. Burrow then hit the two-point conversion with a long throw across his body to Colts rookie Tyler Warren.
We got an Eagles-Cowboys connection for the latest NFC touchdown with Jalen Hurts finding Ferguson in the back of the end zone to give the NFC a 14-0 lead. Riveting stuff.
Shedeur Sanders' pass intended for Ja'Marr Chase got tipped into the air and picked off by Byard, who took it back the other way for a touchdown, but for some reason there was a penalty called for blocking, so it's just an interception and not a pick-six.
The NFC started with the ball in the flag football game and quickly worked down the field for a score from Dak Prescott to ARSB. Amon-Ra then scored the two-point conversion as well, coming up with the octopus to give the NFC an 8-0 lead.
Despite suffering a season-ending torn ACL in mid-December, Micah Parsons remains in good spirits at his fifth Pro Bowl in as many seasons.
One of Sanders' predecessors in Cleveland, Flacco was named a Pro Bowler for the first time at age 41.
As a reminder, Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders was named a replacement Pro-Bowler despite completing just 56.6% of his passes and throwing for seven touchdowns against 10 interceptions.
For a look at the AFC and NFC rosters, see below.