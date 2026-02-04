The NFL's best will gather Tuesday night for an annual tradition: the Pro Bowl Games. As has been the case in recent years, the event will feature a flag football matchup between the AFC and NFC. This year, Steve Young will coach the AFC team, while Jerry Rice will coach the NFC squad.

If you want to see which players made the trip, you can check out our full Pro Bowl rosters for the AFC and NFC.

Before the game gets started, here's a look at how you can watch:

Where to watch 2026 Pro Bowl Games

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Moscone Center (San Francisco)

TV: ESPN, Disney XD | Stream: Fubo -- try for free