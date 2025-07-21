The Dallas Cowboys set incredibly high expectations inside the locker room ahead of the 2025 NFL preseason according to starting offensive lineman Tyler Smith.

"Super Bowl champions," Smith said over the weekend as the team prepares for training camp. "That's always the expectation."

Dallas' last postseason win came during the 2022 playoffs when the Cowboys topped Tampa Bay in the wild-card round. They have not win a championship since 1995 and their last NFC title game appearance came three decades ago. Still, the Cowboys are believers and Smith said it's a "realistic" mark Dallas can achieve.

"Because we can win a Super Bowl. Why not? Why can't we win?" Smith asked reporters. "Do you think it's unrealistic?"

Smith pointed to the Cowboys' budding group of playmakers on offense and highlighted former Alabama standout Tyler Booker, who Dallas took in the 2025 NFL Draft's first round. He'll start, along with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, offseason acquisition George Pickens and others.

Earlier this year, recently-retired Tyron Smith and seven-time Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin raved about Tyler Smith's development and labeled him a certified star in Dallas. The younger Smith was a first-round pick at No. 24 in 2022 before holding down the left guard spot earlier in his career with consecutive Pro Bowl appearances.

"I feel like Tyler came in and set the standard that he wants to be great when he first got here, and he has," Tyron Smith said at his retirement press conference this spring. "Just increasing potential every year, and it's just his work ethic and what he puts into this game and how dominant is on the field. It just shows every year that he is getting better. He has potential to be one of the greats, and I just can't wait to see that show."

Smith was the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Drat out of Tulsa. He is a two-time Pro Bowler with 47 starts over the last three seasons. Smith was a 247Sports three-star recruit out of Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley.