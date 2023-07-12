Dalvin Cook is currently a running back without a team, but the Pro Bowler does seem pretty comfortable with his situation. The 27-year-old was released by the Minnesota Vikings back on June 9 and has been on the open market ever since. While he may not be contractually linked to a team at the moment, that doesn't mean there isn't any interest. In fact, Cook has reportedly received multiple contract offers and is simply biding his time leading up to the start of training camp while continuing to field offers.

Cook was recently back in Minnesota for a youth football camp and spoke about his free agent experience thus far and the process of searching for his next club in the NFL.

"I think at every level, I made the right choice when I had the choice to go play ball," he told FOX 9. "The process is fun, you embrace it. If you don't want to be wanted by people, then something's wrong. As long as people want me, I'm good. I know I'm in the right spot. But going through this process has been fun. It's been different every day, waking up with a different schedule. Just enjoying it. I think when it comes down to it, I just make the right decision."

Dalvin Cook MIN • RB • #4 Att 264 Yds 1173 TD 8 FL 4 View Profile

What's fascinating about Cook's free agency is that it does appear like one single division is vying for his services. A recent report from ESPN notes that he is fielding interest from nearly the entire AFC East. The Dolphins were among the early favorites to sign Cook (a Miami native), but he reportedly isn't willing to accept their current contract offer. Meanwhile, the Patriots have reportedly been intrigued about adding Cook into their backfield to pair with Rhamondre Stevenson and the Jets have also been sniffing around the back.

That said, Cook could wait to sign with any team until after the July 17 deadline for clubs to agree to a long-term contract with their franchise-tagged players to try and create more leverage across the league.

Cook is coming off his fourth-consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2022 where he totaled 1,468 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns.