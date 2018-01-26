Pro Bowl Skills Challenge: Jarvis Landry leads massive dodgeball comeback for AFC

Dodge. Duck. Dip. Dive. Dodge.

Those are the keys to winning a dodgeball game. Just ask Jarvis Landry, who helped the AFC engineer a massive comeback in the dodgeball portion of the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, securing a win over the AFC. For a while there, it was just Landry and Kareem Hunt left against five members of the NFC team.

Landry and Hunt eliminated two NFC contestants, and then for a second it looked as though the NFC might have won when Ryan Kerrigan caught one of Landry's throws; but Kerrigan dropped the ball he was holding at the time, allowing Landry to survive and take on Mike Daniels and Graham Gano 1-on-2.

.@God_Son80 all alone on the AFC side.



Landry eliminated Daniels by hitting him in the leg, then dodged several throws from Gano before catching the final throw of the night to complete the epic comeback.

Here's how the four other events of the night went down.

Precision Passing: AFC

The AFC took a 1-0 lead in the competition on the first event of the night. Jared Goff led off the precision passing challenge with an impressive score of 20 points -- the same score Philip Rivers won the event with last season. Unfortunately, his 20-point mark did not last long.

Derek Carr went right after Goff and set a new record for the competition with 21 points.

.@derekcarrqb hitting ALL the big targets.



Neither Russell Wilson (8 points) nor Alex Smith (11 points) came close to surpassing the scores of either Goff or Carr, so the AFC took hold of an early lead.

Gridiron Gauntlet: NFC



This was a brand new event, and it should be a keeper! The Gridiron Gauntlet is basically a relay race through an obstacle course. It starter with a 40-yard dash held back by a parachute on the runner's back. Next up was the "fumble run," where a player attempted to scoop and score four consecutive fumbles while holding all four balls at once. After that was a heavy-bag push, where a player had to push three heavy bags at the same time. Then there was the "over/under," where a player had to scale over the top of four walls and scurry underneath three tables before handing it off to the final player, who had to run a 40-yard dash to wrap things up.

The AFC team went first, with Jalen Ramsey doing the parachute run, C.J. Mosley recovering fumbles, Geno Atkins pushing heavy bags, Von Miller going over and under, and Kareem Hunt doing the final 40-yard dash. They finished the course in 1:00.6, which even the announcers admitted they did not know whether it was a good score because it was literally the first time anybody had run through the gauntlet.

It quickly became apparent that while the AFC's time might have been good, it was not good enough. The NFC team of Ryan Kerrigan (parachute run), Patrick Peterson (fumble recoveries), Mike Daniels (heavy bag) Kwon Alexander (over/under), and Alvin Kamara (40-yard dash) finished the course in 50 seconds flat.

Peterson's ability to scoop all four fumbles easily and with no hesitations won it for the NFC, tying the competition at one point apiece.

Best Hands: NFC



Davante Adams kicked off this competition catching passes from Jared Goff. He put together a respectable time of 1:16.2, which, even though it ultimately did not hold up, was not the highlight of the competition. Neither, by the way, was the actual winner's time. Michael Thomas ended up winning the competition for the NFC with a time of 1:02.0, as a diving catch attempt that would've won the contest for Jarvis Landry ultimately fell incomplete.

At just over one minute, @Cantguardmike with the impressive performance in Best Hands! #ProBowlSkills



But even that was not the most notable thing that happened here. Keenan Allen, who is one of the best receivers in football with some of the best hands in the league, well ... he stunk up the joint in this event. Just watch.

.@Keenan13Allen starts off strong in the Best Hands competition... but then fatigue sets in. 😂 #ProBowlSkills

Yikes. His performance played a role in letting the NFC take a 2-1 lead.

Kick-Tac-Toe: NFC

Have you played tic-tac-toe? Yes? Good. You know the rules to this game. Just imagine that instead of drawing Xs and Os, you have to kick a football with your toes. That's what Graham Gano and Chris Boswell did here.

It took awhile, but Gano eventually came away victorious to give the NFC a 3-1 lead and set up the winner-take-all dodgeball game.

Dodgeball: AFC

We hit the highlights above, but you can watch the entire dodgeball event here: