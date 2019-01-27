Pro Bowl trophy breaks apart when Jason Witten tries to hoist it during ceremony
Whoops.
Like most All-Star Games, the Pro Bowl is not exactly a well-manufactured representation of the sport it celebrates. Apparently, its trophy ain't so great either.
During the postgame trophy ceremony on Sunday in Orlando, the metal portion of the trophy separated from its base as it was being presented to the AFC. Poor Jason Witten had the misfortune of being the guy who assumed the blame as he tried to hoist the hardware, but it honestly doesn't look like it was his fault. The blame should go to whoever was responsible for attaching the two pieces properly.
The best part of the malfunction is the hilarious reaction from New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, who can't seem to escape things getting ruined at this year's Pro Bowl.
The AFC put together a pretty dominant thrashing of the NFC this year, winning by a score of 26-7 and capturing its third straight win in the event. The AFC nearly had the first shutout in Pro Bowl history as they held the NFC off the scoreboard until the nine-minute mark of the fourth quarter. The seven points allowed were the lowest by a Pro Bowl team since 1993.
In any case, it's a good thing that, much like the game, the trophy doesn't mean a whole lot.
If you still haven't marked your calendar for the Super Bowl, the game will be kicking off from Atlanta on Feb. 3 and will be televised by CBS and you can stream it right here. If you're thinking about buying a new TV for the big game, CNET has you covered. They shared their best picks for every budget.
