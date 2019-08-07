Pro Bowl will stay in Orlando, stick to traditional AFC vs. NFC format in 2020

The Pro Bowl lives on despite years of admitted debate over its quality of play, and it will return to Orlando for a fourth straight season in 2020, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Once famous for its decades-long run at Aloha Stadium in Hawaii, the annual all-star game moved to Florida in 2016 after the NFL reached a multi-year deal with Camping World Stadium, then known as the Orlando Citrus Bowl. After three seasons, it'll be back there on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, complete with the traditional AFC vs. NFC format.

Starting in 2013, the league experimented with a different format, allowing honorary captains like NFL alumni Cris Carter, Deion Sanders, Jerry Rice and Michael Irvin to pick their own Pro Bowl teams from the pool of honored players. When the Pro Bowl moved from Honolulu to Orlando in 2016, however, it resumed AFC vs. NFC game play.

As has been the case since 2017, the Pro Bowl will also feature a Skills Showdown on the Thursday before the game. The Pro Bowl originally incorporated skills competitions in the 2000s but has since revived them with things like dodgeball and obstacle courses.

The 2020 event, which will kick off at 3 p.m. ET the week before Super Bowl LIV, is also set to honor the NFL's 100th anniversary. Among other highlights scheduled for Pro Bowl Week are the NFL Flag Championships and the NFL Pro Bowl Experience for fans. Those in attendance will also have access to the AFC and NFC team practices in the lead-up to Sunday's all-star game.