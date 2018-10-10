Pro Bowler Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on future with Packers: 'I don’t think I’m going to be here next year'

Even after making their secondary a priority over the past two offseasons, the Green Bay Packers' still might not be finished reshaping the backend of their defense. Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who has been with the team since 2014, expects one key contributor to move on from Green Bay following the season.

That key contributor? Clinton-Dix.

On Monday, after a loss to the Lions dropped the Packers to 2-2-1, Clinton-Dix revealed that he expects to be playing elsewhere next year.

"Right now, I'm playing each and every game like it's my last. I don't think I'm going to be here next year," Clinton-Dix said, per the Wisconsin State Journal."That's how I look at it. I just (have to) be honest with myself. You've got to play it game-by-game. Whether we're losing by 60 points, you've got to go out there and perform. This is my biggest interview of my career. So I've got to perform, regardless of what the record says."

Clinton-Dix, who joined the Packers as a first-round pick, has appeared in all 69 possible games of his career, stacking up 14 interceptions, 28 defended passes, 5.5 sacks, and 300 solo tackles. In 2016, he was voted to the Pro Bowl. This year, he's been a bright spot on the Packers' defense, already snagging three interceptions. According to 247 Sports, Pro Football Focus has Clinton-Dix as the seventh-highest graded safety thus far.

But he's entering the final year of his rookie contract, which will make him a free agent in the offseason. And as Joel Corry, a former sports agent, noted on Twitter, the Packers have a history of letting defensive backs depart via free agency.

Can't blame Ha Ha Clinton-Dix for thinking he won't be in Green Bay next year. He's seen Casey Hayward, Micah Hyde & Morgan Burnett leave the secondary for somewhere else in free agency since being drafted. So did Davon House & Tramon Williams but they came back after leaving. — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) October 10, 2018

In each of the past two drafts, the Packers have taken a defensive back with their first two picks. In 2017, they used second-round picks on cornerback Kevin King and safety Josh Jones. This year, they used a first-round pick on cornerback Jaire Alexander and a second-round pick on cornerback Josh Jackson. Clinton-Dix is still a good player, but the Packers might not want to give him a more-expensive second contract.

If Clinton-Dix hits free agency, the safety market will be stacked with Earl Thomas also scheduled to leave Seattle. Clinton-Dix is still only 25 years old (he'll be 26 next season). So whoever pays him should be getting him in his prime.