Pro Bowler Roosevelt Nix gets long-term deal from Steelers; is Le'Veon Bell next?

The Steelers' biggest offseason question revolves around whether or not they're going to be able to re-sign Le'Veon Bell, and although they didn't answer that question on Saturday, they did make a move that will probably make Bell happy.

The team has announced that Bell's lead blocker, fullback Roosevelt Nix, has signed a four-year deal that will keep him in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season.

The 25-year-old fullback is coming off a career season where he earned the first Pro Bowl berth of his career. Although the Steelers don't utilize their fullback often -- Nix was only on the field for 16.4 percent of the team's offensive snaps this year -- he did see some serious time as a special teams player.

During the 2017 season, Nix was on the field for nearly 70 percent of the Steelers' special teams snaps. He also appeared in all 16 regular season games for the first time in his Steelers career.

Nix's extension is something that almost didn't even seem possible four years ago when he was trying to make his way into the NFL. The one-time MAC Defensive Player of the Year (2010) originally signed with the Falcons in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of Kent State.

However, Nix didn't last long in Atlanta and he was cut before the season started. After signing with the Steelers in 2015, coach Mike Tomlin decided to turn his new defensive signee into an offensive player. In his first season with the Steelers, Nix converted to fullback, and that's where he's been ever since.

With Nix under contract, all eyes now turn to Le'Veon Bell. The free agent running back, who absolutely doesn't want to be hit with the franchise tag, said last month that he was going to create a deadline of Feb. 20 to sign a long-term extension with the Steelers.

Although there's no way to know if Bell will stick to that deadline, the bottom line is that there could be some serious drama in Pittsburgh over the next two weeks. Bell made $12.12 million in 2017 playing under the franchise tag and would make roughly $14.5 million if the Steelers were to tag him again.

Reaching a long-term deal would be the best situation for both sides. On the Steelers' end, if they were to tag Bell, they'd likely have to make a few personnel moves so that they could fit his $14.5 million contract under their salary cap.

Even though Bell mentioned Feb. 20 as his "deadline," the real date to watch is March 6, which is the last day a player can be hit with the franchise tag. If the two sides haven't reached a long-term deal by then, the Steelers will almost pretty much be forced to use the tag on Bell.