Pro Bowler Vontae Davis agrees to deal with Bills after visiting multiple teams

After visiting with five teams in less than two weeks, it looks like cornerback Vontae Davis has finally decided where he wants to sign.

The two-time Pro Bowler sent out a 10-letter tweet on Monday that spelled out his free-agency decision: He's headed for Buffalo.

According to ESPN.com, Davis and the Bills have agreed to terms on a one-year deal. Davis had also visited with the Browns, Dolphins, Raiders and 49ers over the past two weeks before reaching a deal with Buffalo.

The reason Davis is allowed to sign a contract before free agency actually begins on March 14 is because he was released by the Colts in November after a bizarre situation with the team. Less than 24 hours before Indy's Week 9 game with the Texans, the Colts announced that Davis wouldn't be playing in the game. At the time, they made sure to mention that the Davis' benching wasn't injury-related, even though Davis made it clear that he was dealing with an injury.

Davis, who had been playing with a sore groin all season, believed that he was demoted because of his health, even though the Colts wouldn't come out and say that.

"It was a disagreement [between me and the team] because I feel like I was demoted because of my health instead of my ability," Davis said. "That's the disagreement. The agreement is I take full responsibility."

The drama between Davis and the Colts didn't last long because Indy eventually cut their Pro Bowl corner, just four days after he was benched for the Texans game. Shortly after he was released, Davis underwent surgery and wasn't cleared for football activities until Feb. 14.

The move by the Colts ended Davis' six-year career in Indy. During his time with the Colts, Davis was voted to two Pro Bowls (2014, 2015). Davis was also rated as the league's second-best cornerback in 2014 (behind only Chris Harris Jr.), according to Pro Football Focus. However, the past two years have been rough for him.

After struggling in 2016, Davis played in only five games last season due to his injury and due to his situation with the Colts. If the 29-year-old can revert back to his 2015 form, the Bills could have one of the most dangerous secondaries in the NFL in 2018, and that's mainly because Davis will be joining a unit that already includes Tre'Davious White (CB), Jordan Poyer (FS) and Micah Hyde (SS).

Davis is a former first-round pick who spent the first three seasons of his career with the Dolphins after they made him the 25th overall selection in the 2010 NFL Draft.