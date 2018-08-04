Pro Football Hall of Fame 2018 live updates: Inductees, schedule and more from Canton

Eight members will be inducted to the Hall of Fame on Saturday but Terrell Owens has decided not to attend

Two days after the Ravens outlasted the Bears in the Hall of Fame game to kick off the 2018 NFL preseason, the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony will take place in the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio at 7 p.m. ET.

This year's class includes eight members: contributor Bobby Beathard, linebacker Robert Brazile, safety Brian Dawkins, guard Jerry Kramer, linebacker Ray Lewis, wide receiver Randy Moss, wide receiver Terrell Owens and linebacker Brian Urlacher.

More than 130 living Hall of Famers are expected to be in attendance while Owens, who announced in June that he wouldn't be attending the ceremoniesgave his Hall of Fame speech at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio
TV Channel: NFL Network, ESPN
Live updates

Speech order

